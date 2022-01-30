Double podium for Hadjar in Dubai Asian F3

#6 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)
- Qualifying 1: 7th – Race 1 Grid: 7th – Race 1 Result: 8th
- Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 3rd – Race 2 Result: 3rd
- Qualifying 2: 5th – Race 3 Grid: 4th – Race 3 Result: 3rd
- Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 3rd – 61 points – after 6 of 15 races
#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)
- Qualifying 1: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 4th
- Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 7th – Race 2 Result: 9th
- Qualifying 2: 6th – Race 3 Grid: 5th – Race 3 Result: 6th
- Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 8th – 46 points – after 6 of 15 races
Isack Hadjar scored two 3rd places in the second round of the F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship with fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford just missing the podium after being very quick all weekend again. Hadjar moves up to a close 3rd in the title chase, only 12 points off the lead, with Crawford 8th. There are another 9 races to be contested.
2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 1
2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 2
2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 3
Hadjar with pace and points
“It was a decent weekend, we gained quite a lot of points,” enthused the 17-year-old Frenchman. “34 points this weekend was a great affair I would say, considering the pace we had. We were struggling much more than in Abu Dhabi but still could mange some great racing and really maximise the performance we had.”
“I think that we got better and better every race. Race 1 was very, very hard. I managed to get a P8, starting from P7 so that wasn't good at all, the pace was quite bad. But then today we made improvements with the podium this morning but still we were lacking a bit of pace.”
This afternoon we clearly made a step, with a podium starting from P4. With great overtaking, with great fights with Gabriele Mini and with Jak (Crawford).
“So, I really enjoyed the weekend, It was really about maximising what I had, and I think I did it quite well. We are still lacking a bit of pace, we need to find those 2 or 3 tenths to have a shot at the win.”
“Overall it's good for the championship, we got many points, up to P3 in the standings, only a few points behind the leader. And knowing that, without that mechanical issue in Abu Dhabi, we would be P1 with a bit of margin. I think that we are really consistent but now we need to win those races.”
Crawford fast again just short on luck
“I think it was a pretty OK weekend, we didn't really get the results but I think that I was generally quite quick and just a bit unlucky to be honest,” stated the 16-year-old American. “In Qualifying I feel that I did the best I could, I got the maximum out of both sessions. We struggled with the car and also with the tyre pressures and we didn't get the most out of the tyres and the car itself, but I feel that I got the most out of myself.”
“So I was P3 and P6 and then in Race 1 I didn't have a great start and I got shuffled to the outside in Turn 1. Then I was making up the positions I lost, I had some good battles, good overtakes, I feel my race craft was pretty good this weekend. We ended up P4, just off the podium, there were a lot of Safety Cars through the race so it was difficult to make up positions.”
“Race 2, I had a really good start. Then unfortunately at Turn 1 there was a crash ahead of me and I got boxed in and had to slam on my brakes. I lost 10 positions, I fell from 7th all the way to 18th. After that I was driving quite well, I was making lots of overtakes. I got all the way up to P9, just in a handful of laps.”
It was a shame that race because I really feel that we had the pace to win that one as we had finally fixed the race pace a bit.
“Not much to say about Race 3, the pace was really good again, I thought we definitely had the pace to win. I had a good start, I stayed in 5th and I just struggled to get past someone ahead of me and then I got pushed off and lost another position, that was just unfortunate.”
“Generally it was a weekend where we were a bit unlucky, I was doing everything right I thought and I pretty much maximised the points from what we had. If we hadn't had the incidents we would have got the podiums and maybe the win.”
F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship Results 2022
Race 1
Race 2
Race 3