Double podium for Hadjar in Dubai Asian F3

#6 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 7th – Race 1 Grid: 7th – Race 1 Result: 8th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 3rd – Race 2 Result: 3rd

Qualifying 2: 5th – Race 3 Grid: 4th – Race 3 Result: 3rd

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 3rd – 61 points – after 6 of 15 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 4th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 7th – Race 2 Result: 9th

Qualifying 2: 6th – Race 3 Grid: 5th – Race 3 Result: 6th

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 8th – 46 points – after 6 of 15 races

Isack Hadjar scored two 3rd places in the second round of the F3 Formula Regional Asian Championshi p with fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford just missing the podium after being very quick all weekend again. Hadjar moves up to a close 3rd in the title chase, only 12 points off the lead, with Crawford 8th. There are another 9 races to be contested.

2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 1

2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 2

2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 3

Hadjar with pace and points

“It was a decent weekend, we gained quite a lot of points,” enthused the 17-year-old Frenchman. “34 points this weekend was a great affair I would say, considering the pace we had. We were struggling much more than in Abu Dhabi but still could mange some great racing and really maximise the performance we had.”

Isack Hadjar #6 - Round 2 of the F3 Asian at Dubai Autodrome Circuit © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“I think that we got better and better every race. Race 1 was very, very hard. I managed to get a P8, starting from P7 so that wasn't good at all, the pace was quite bad. But then today we made improvements with the podium this morning but still we were lacking a bit of pace.”

This afternoon we clearly made a step, with a podium starting from P4. With great overtaking, with great fights with Gabriele Mini and with Jak (Crawford). Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar #6 leaving the pit of F3 Asian at Dubai Autodrome - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“So, I really enjoyed the weekend, It was really about maximising what I had, and I think I did it quite well. We are still lacking a bit of pace, we need to find those 2 or 3 tenths to have a shot at the win.”

“Overall it's good for the championship, we got many points, up to P3 in the standings, only a few points behind the leader. And knowing that, without that mechanical issue in Abu Dhabi, we would be P1 with a bit of margin. I think that we are really consistent but now we need to win those races.”

Crawford fast again just short on luck

“I think it was a pretty OK weekend, we didn't really get the results but I think that I was generally quite quick and just a bit unlucky to be honest,” stated the 16-year-old American. “In Qualifying I feel that I did the best I could, I got the maximum out of both sessions. We struggled with the car and also with the tyre pressures and we didn't get the most out of the tyres and the car itself, but I feel that I got the most out of myself.”

“So I was P3 and P6 and then in Race 1 I didn't have a great start and I got shuffled to the outside in Turn 1. Then I was making up the positions I lost, I had some good battles, good overtakes, I feel my race craft was pretty good this weekend. We ended up P4, just off the podium, there were a lot of Safety Cars through the race so it was difficult to make up positions.”

Jak Crawford #52 Prema - Round 2 Formula 3 Asian - Dubai 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 2, I had a really good start. Then unfortunately at Turn 1 there was a crash ahead of me and I got boxed in and had to slam on my brakes. I lost 10 positions, I fell from 7th all the way to 18th. After that I was driving quite well, I was making lots of overtakes. I got all the way up to P9, just in a handful of laps.”

It was a shame that race because I really feel that we had the pace to win that one as we had finally fixed the race pace a bit. Jak Crawford

“Not much to say about Race 3, the pace was really good again, I thought we definitely had the pace to win. I had a good start, I stayed in 5th and I just struggled to get past someone ahead of me and then I got pushed off and lost another position, that was just unfortunate.”

“Generally it was a weekend where we were a bit unlucky, I was doing everything right I thought and I pretty much maximised the points from what we had. If we hadn't had the incidents we would have got the podiums and maybe the win.”

Jak Crawford #52 - Having a break in the pit of Dubai Autodrome - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship Results 2022

Race 1

POS CAR NAT DRIVER TEAM LAPS TOTAL GAP BEST 1 46 COL Sebastian Montoya Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 14 31:35.495 -- 14 laps -- 1:52.775 2 4 ITA Gabriele Mini Hitech Grand Prix 14 31:35.777 0.282 1:52.605 3 28 MON Arthur Leclerc Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 14 31:36.122 0.627 1:52.857 4 6 FRA Isack Hadjar Hitech Grand Prix 14 31:36.266 0.771 1:53.080 5 10 SWE Dino Beganovic Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 14 31:36.739 1.244 1:52.921 6 16 ESP Lorenzo Fluxa 3Y by R-ace GP 14 31:37.214 1.719 1:53.366 7 78 GBR Frederick Lubin Evans GP Pty Ltd 14 31:37.700 2.205 1:53.365 8 5 ITA Leonardo Fornaroli Hitech Grand Prix 14 31:38.478 2.983 1:53.537 9 7 DEN Joshua Dufek Hitech Grand Prix 14 31:38.797 3.302 1:53.721 10 18 BRA Gabriel Bortoleto 3Y by R-ace GP 14 31:39.006 3.511 1:53.309 11 52 USA Jak Crawford Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 14 31:39.145 3.65 1:53.128 12 88 UAE Hamda Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 14 31:39.908 4.413 1:54.128 13 11 HUN Levente Revesz Evans GP Academy 14 31:40.432 4.937 1:54.300 14 99 UAE Amna Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 14 31:41.052 5.557 1:54.989 15 55 JAP Ayato Iwasaki Pinnacle Motorsport 14 31:42.178 6.683 1:54.905 16 66 UAE Khaled Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 14 31:43.487 7.992 1:56.354 17 34 TUR Salih Yoluc Pinnacle Motorsport 14 31:45.159 9.664 1:56.662 18 21 NED Brice Morabito BlackArts Racing 14 31:45.672 10.177 1:54.498 19 9 HKG Thomas Luedi BlackArts Racing 14 31:46.228 10.733 1:56.813 20 77 USA David Morales Evans GP Academy 11 24:28.534 -- 11 laps -- 1:55.464 21 23 ESP Pepe Marti Pinnacle Motorsport 9 19:36.723 -- 9 laps -- 1:53.438 22 3 EST Paul Aron Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 9 19:37.055 0.332 1:53.007 23 74 TUR Cem Bolukbasi Evans GP Pty Ltd 8 17:54.315 -- 8 laps -- 1:54.398 24 17 ESP Hadrien David 3Y by R-ace GP 7 15:48.233 -- 7 laps -- 1:52.481 25 14 ITA Nicola Marinangeli Evans GP Pty Ltd 4 7:57.972 -- 4 laps -- 1:54.774 26 15 MON Oliver Goethe 3Y by R-ace GP 3 5:51.669 -- 3 laps -- 1:53.955 27 27 NED Dilano van´t Hoff Pinnacle Motorsport DNS DNS DNS DNS

Race 2

POS CAR NAT DRIVER TEAM LAPS TOTAL GAP BEST 1 18 BRA Gabriel Bortoleto 3Y by R-ace GP 15 31:06.633 -- 15 laps -- 1:52.399 2 16 ESP Lorenzo Fluxa 3Y by R-ace GP 15 31:07.607 0.974 1:52.396 3 28 MON Arthur Leclerc Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 15 31:08.466 1.833 1:52.866 4 46 COL Sebastian Montoya Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 15 31:08.783 2.150 1:52.817 5 5 ITA Leonardo Fornaroli Hitech Grand Prix 15 31:10.051 3.418 1:53.395 6 7 DEN Joshua Dufek Hitech Grand Prix 15 31:12.586 5.953 1:53.283 7 52 USA Jak Crawford Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 31:12.966 6.333 1:53.497 8 78 GBR Frederick Lubin Evans GP Pty Ltd 15 31:13.516 6.883 1:53.967 9 11 HUN Levente Revesz Evans GP Academy 15 31:13.957 7.324 1:53.973 10 99 UAE Amna Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 31:14.419 7.786 1:54.265 11 55 JPN Ayato Iwasaki Pinnacle Motorsport 15 31:14.811 8.178 1:54.442 12 21 NED Brice Morabito BlackArts Racing 15 31:15.685 9.052 1:54.737 13 9 HKG Thomas Luedi BlackArts Racing 15 31:16.679 10.046 1:55.681 14 15 MON Oliver Goethe 3Y by R-ace GP 15 31:21.136 14.503 1:53.582 15 3 EST Paul Aron Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 31:25.656 19.023 1:53.545 16 6 FRA Isack Hadjar Hitech Grand Prix 13 27:04.904 -- 13 laps -- 1:52.275 17 77 USA David Morales Evans GP Academy 12 24:15.221 -- 12 laps -- 1:55.021 18 17 FRA Hadrien David 3Y by R-ace GP 11 22:05.421 -- 11 laps -- 1:53.103 19 74 TUR Cem Bolukbasi Evans GP Pty Ltd 10 20:05.159 -- 10 laps -- 1:53.488 20 23 ESP Pepe Marti Pinnacle Motorsport 10 20:05.794 0.635 1:53.853 21 88 UAE Hamda Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 8 16:29.075 -- 8 laps -- 1:54.783 22 10 SWE Dino Beganovic Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 4 7:41.746 -- 4 laps -- 1:53.992 23 4 ITA Gabriele Mini Hitech Grand Prix 4 7:42.151 0.405 1:53.335 24 14 ITA Nicola Marinangeli Evans GP Pty Ltd 1 2:16.056 -- 1 laps -- 25 66 UAE Khaled Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 1 2:24.323 8.267 2:22.533 26 34 TUR Salih Yoluc Pinnacle Motorsport 1 2:48.551 32.495 27 27 NED Dilano van´t Hoff Pinnacle Motorsport

Race 3

POS. CAR NAT. DRIVER TEAM LAPS TOTAL GAP BEST 1 4 ITA Gabriele Mini Hitech Grand Prix 15 35:35.212 -- 15 laps -- 1:53.030 2 52 USA Jak Crawford Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 35:37.871 2.659 1:52.864 3 6 FRA Isack Hadjar Hitech Grand Prix 15 35:38.333 3.121 1:52.788 4 23 ESP Pepe Marti Pinnacle Motorsport 15 35:39.552 4.340 1:52.615 5 28 MON Arthur Leclerc Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 15 35:41.103 5.891 1:52.901 6 18 BRA Gabriel Bortoleto 3Y by R-ace GP 15 35:41.915 6.703 1:52.987 7 3 EST Paul Aron Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 35:43.850 8.638 1:53.347 8 16 ESP Lorenzo Fluxa 3Y by R-ace GP 15 35:44.429 9.217 1:52.866 9 17 FRA Hadrien David 3Y by R-ace GP 15 35:44.870 9.658 1:52.851 10 46 COL Sebastian Montoya Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 15 35:46.817 11.605 1:52.873 11 10 SWE Dino Beganovic Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited 15 35:47.971 12.759 1:53.243 12 11 HUN Levente Revesz Evans GP Academy 15 35:57.984 22.772 1:53.775 13 14 ITA Nicola Marinangeli Evans GP Pty Ltd 15 35:58.244 23.032 1:53.536 14 88 UAE Hamda Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 35:59.705 24.493 1:54.158 15 55 JPN Ayato Iwasaki Pinnacle Motorsport 15 36:00.763 25.551 1:54.121 16 7 DEN Joshua Dufek Hitech Grand Prix 15 36:04.642 29.430 1:53.483 17 21 NED Brice Morabito BlackArts Racing 15 36:06.404 31.192 1:54.181 18 15 MON Oliver Goethe 3Y by R-ace GP 15 36:21.875 46.663 1:53.280 19 66 UAE Khaled Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 15 36:22.655 47.443 1:55.469 20 9 HKG Thomas Luedi BlackArts Racing 15 36:24.146 48.934 1:55.375 21 78 GBR Frederick Lubin Evans GP Pty Ltd 14 35:55.616 -- 14 laps -- 1:53.712 22 5 ITA Leonardo Fornaroli Hitech Grand Prix 13 32:01.847 -- 13 laps -- 1:53.537 23 77 USA David Morales Evans GP Academy 1 3:45.784 -- 1 laps -- 24 74 TUR Cem Bolukbasi Evans GP Pty Ltd 25 99 UAE Amna Al Qubaisi Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema 26 34 TUR Salih Yoluc Pinnacle Motorsport 27 27 NED Dilano van´t Hoff Pinnacle Motorsport