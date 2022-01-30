Isack Hadjar
Junior Formula Series

Double podium for Hadjar in Dubai Asian F3

Hadjar scored two 3rd places in the second round of the F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship with fellow Red Bull Junior Crawford just missing the podium after being very quick all weekend again
#6 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

  • Qualifying 1: 7th – Race 1 Grid: 7th – Race 1 Result: 8th
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 3rd – Race 2 Result: 3rd
  • Qualifying 2: 5th – Race 3 Grid: 4th – Race 3 Result: 3rd
  • Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 3rd – 61 points – after 6 of 15 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

  • Qualifying 1: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 4th
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 7th – Race 2 Result: 9th
  • Qualifying 2: 6th – Race 3 Grid: 5th – Race 3 Result: 6th
  • Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 8th – 46 points – after 6 of 15 races
Isack Hadjar scored two 3rd places in the second round of the F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship with fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford just missing the podium after being very quick all weekend again. Hadjar moves up to a close 3rd in the title chase, only 12 points off the lead, with Crawford 8th. There are another 9 races to be contested.

2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 1

2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 2

2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship Round 2 Dubai Race 3

Hadjar with pace and points
“It was a decent weekend, we gained quite a lot of points,” enthused the 17-year-old Frenchman. “34 points this weekend was a great affair I would say, considering the pace we had. We were struggling much more than in Abu Dhabi but still could mange some great racing and really maximise the performance we had.”
Isack Hadjar #6 - Round 2 of the F3 Asian at Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Isack Hadjar #6 - Round 2 of the F3 Asian at Dubai Autodrome Circuit
“I think that we got better and better every race. Race 1 was very, very hard. I managed to get a P8, starting from P7 so that wasn't good at all, the pace was quite bad. But then today we made improvements with the podium this morning but still we were lacking a bit of pace.”
This afternoon we clearly made a step, with a podium starting from P4. With great overtaking, with great fights with Gabriele Mini and with Jak (Crawford).
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar #6 leaving the pit of F3 Asian at Dubai Autodrome - 2022
Isack Hadjar #6 leaving the pit of F3 Asian at Dubai Autodrome - 2022
“So, I really enjoyed the weekend, It was really about maximising what I had, and I think I did it quite well. We are still lacking a bit of pace, we need to find those 2 or 3 tenths to have a shot at the win.”
“Overall it's good for the championship, we got many points, up to P3 in the standings, only a few points behind the leader. And knowing that, without that mechanical issue in Abu Dhabi, we would be P1 with a bit of margin. I think that we are really consistent but now we need to win those races.”
Crawford fast again just short on luck
“I think it was a pretty OK weekend, we didn't really get the results but I think that I was generally quite quick and just a bit unlucky to be honest,” stated the 16-year-old American. “In Qualifying I feel that I did the best I could, I got the maximum out of both sessions. We struggled with the car and also with the tyre pressures and we didn't get the most out of the tyres and the car itself, but I feel that I got the most out of myself.”
“So I was P3 and P6 and then in Race 1 I didn't have a great start and I got shuffled to the outside in Turn 1. Then I was making up the positions I lost, I had some good battles, good overtakes, I feel my race craft was pretty good this weekend. We ended up P4, just off the podium, there were a lot of Safety Cars through the race so it was difficult to make up positions.”
Jak Crawford #52 Prema - Round 2 Formula 3 Asian - Dubai 2022
Jak Crawford #52 Prema - Round 2 Formula 3 Asian - Dubai 2022
“Race 2, I had a really good start. Then unfortunately at Turn 1 there was a crash ahead of me and I got boxed in and had to slam on my brakes. I lost 10 positions, I fell from 7th all the way to 18th. After that I was driving quite well, I was making lots of overtakes. I got all the way up to P9, just in a handful of laps.”
It was a shame that race because I really feel that we had the pace to win that one as we had finally fixed the race pace a bit.
Jak Crawford
“Not much to say about Race 3, the pace was really good again, I thought we definitely had the pace to win. I had a good start, I stayed in 5th and I just struggled to get past someone ahead of me and then I got pushed off and lost another position, that was just unfortunate.”
“Generally it was a weekend where we were a bit unlucky, I was doing everything right I thought and I pretty much maximised the points from what we had. If we hadn't had the incidents we would have got the podiums and maybe the win.”
Jak Crawford #52 - Having a break in the pit of Dubai Autodrome - 2022
Jak Crawford #52 - Having a break in the pit of Dubai Autodrome - 2022
F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship Results 2022

Race 1
POSCARNATDRIVERTEAMLAPSTOTALGAPBEST
146COLSebastian MontoyaMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1431:35.495-- 14 laps --1:52.775
24ITAGabriele MiniHitech Grand Prix1431:35.7770.2821:52.605
328MONArthur LeclercMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1431:36.1220.6271:52.857
46FRAIsack HadjarHitech Grand Prix1431:36.2660.7711:53.080
510SWEDino BeganovicMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1431:36.7391.2441:52.921
616ESPLorenzo Fluxa3Y by R-ace GP1431:37.2141.7191:53.366
778GBRFrederick LubinEvans GP Pty Ltd1431:37.7002.2051:53.365
85ITALeonardo FornaroliHitech Grand Prix1431:38.4782.9831:53.537
97DENJoshua DufekHitech Grand Prix1431:38.7973.3021:53.721
1018BRAGabriel Bortoleto3Y by R-ace GP1431:39.0063.5111:53.309
1152USAJak CrawfordAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1431:39.1453.651:53.128
1288UAEHamda Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1431:39.9084.4131:54.128
1311HUNLevente ReveszEvans GP Academy1431:40.4324.9371:54.300
1499UAEAmna Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1431:41.0525.5571:54.989
1555JAPAyato IwasakiPinnacle Motorsport1431:42.1786.6831:54.905
1666UAEKhaled Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1431:43.4877.9921:56.354
1734TURSalih YolucPinnacle Motorsport1431:45.1599.6641:56.662
1821NEDBrice MorabitoBlackArts Racing1431:45.67210.1771:54.498
199HKGThomas LuediBlackArts Racing1431:46.22810.7331:56.813
2077USADavid MoralesEvans GP Academy1124:28.534-- 11 laps --1:55.464
2123ESPPepe MartiPinnacle Motorsport919:36.723-- 9 laps --1:53.438
223ESTPaul AronAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema919:37.0550.3321:53.007
2374TURCem BolukbasiEvans GP Pty Ltd817:54.315-- 8 laps --1:54.398
2417ESPHadrien David3Y by R-ace GP715:48.233-- 7 laps --1:52.481
2514ITANicola MarinangeliEvans GP Pty Ltd47:57.972-- 4 laps --1:54.774
2615MONOliver Goethe3Y by R-ace GP35:51.669-- 3 laps --1:53.955
2727NEDDilano van´t HoffPinnacle MotorsportDNSDNSDNSDNS
Race 2
POSCARNATDRIVERTEAMLAPSTOTALGAPBEST
118BRAGabriel Bortoleto3Y by R-ace GP1531:06.633-- 15 laps --1:52.399
216ESPLorenzo Fluxa3Y by R-ace GP1531:07.6070.9741:52.396
328MONArthur LeclercMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1531:08.4661.8331:52.866
446COLSebastian MontoyaMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1531:08.7832.1501:52.817
55ITALeonardo FornaroliHitech Grand Prix1531:10.0513.4181:53.395
67DENJoshua DufekHitech Grand Prix1531:12.5865.9531:53.283
752USAJak CrawfordAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1531:12.9666.3331:53.497
878GBRFrederick LubinEvans GP Pty Ltd1531:13.5166.8831:53.967
911HUNLevente ReveszEvans GP Academy1531:13.9577.3241:53.973
1099UAEAmna Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1531:14.4197.7861:54.265
1155JPNAyato IwasakiPinnacle Motorsport1531:14.8118.1781:54.442
1221NEDBrice MorabitoBlackArts Racing1531:15.6859.0521:54.737
139HKGThomas LuediBlackArts Racing1531:16.67910.0461:55.681
1415MONOliver Goethe3Y by R-ace GP1531:21.13614.5031:53.582
153ESTPaul AronAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1531:25.65619.0231:53.545
166FRAIsack HadjarHitech Grand Prix1327:04.904-- 13 laps --1:52.275
1777USADavid MoralesEvans GP Academy1224:15.221-- 12 laps --1:55.021
1817FRAHadrien David3Y by R-ace GP1122:05.421-- 11 laps --1:53.103
1974TURCem BolukbasiEvans GP Pty Ltd1020:05.159-- 10 laps --1:53.488
2023ESPPepe MartiPinnacle Motorsport1020:05.7940.6351:53.853
2188UAEHamda Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema816:29.075-- 8 laps --1:54.783
2210SWEDino BeganovicMumbai Falcons Racing Limited47:41.746-- 4 laps --1:53.992
234ITAGabriele MiniHitech Grand Prix47:42.1510.4051:53.335
2414ITANicola MarinangeliEvans GP Pty Ltd12:16.056-- 1 laps --
2566UAEKhaled Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema12:24.3238.2672:22.533
2634TURSalih YolucPinnacle Motorsport12:48.55132.495
2727NEDDilano van´t HoffPinnacle Motorsport
Race 3
POS.CARNAT.DRIVERTEAMLAPSTOTALGAPBEST
14ITAGabriele MiniHitech Grand Prix1535:35.212-- 15 laps --1:53.030
252USAJak CrawfordAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1535:37.8712.6591:52.864
36FRAIsack HadjarHitech Grand Prix1535:38.3333.1211:52.788
423ESPPepe MartiPinnacle Motorsport1535:39.5524.3401:52.615
528MONArthur LeclercMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1535:41.1035.8911:52.901
618BRAGabriel Bortoleto3Y by R-ace GP1535:41.9156.7031:52.987
73ESTPaul AronAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1535:43.8508.6381:53.347
816ESPLorenzo Fluxa3Y by R-ace GP1535:44.4299.2171:52.866
917FRAHadrien David3Y by R-ace GP1535:44.8709.6581:52.851
1046COLSebastian MontoyaMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1535:46.81711.6051:52.873
1110SWEDino BeganovicMumbai Falcons Racing Limited1535:47.97112.7591:53.243
1211HUNLevente ReveszEvans GP Academy1535:57.98422.7721:53.775
1314ITANicola MarinangeliEvans GP Pty Ltd1535:58.24423.0321:53.536
1488UAEHamda Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1535:59.70524.4931:54.158
1555JPNAyato IwasakiPinnacle Motorsport1536:00.76325.5511:54.121
167DENJoshua DufekHitech Grand Prix1536:04.64229.4301:53.483
1721NEDBrice MorabitoBlackArts Racing1536:06.40431.1921:54.181
1815MONOliver Goethe3Y by R-ace GP1536:21.87546.6631:53.280
1966UAEKhaled Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema1536:22.65547.4431:55.469
209HKGThomas LuediBlackArts Racing1536:24.14648.9341:55.375
2178GBRFrederick LubinEvans GP Pty Ltd1435:55.616-- 14 laps --1:53.712
225ITALeonardo FornaroliHitech Grand Prix1332:01.847-- 13 laps --1:53.537
2377USADavid MoralesEvans GP Academy13:45.784-- 1 laps --
2474TURCem BolukbasiEvans GP Pty Ltd
2599UAEAmna Al QubaisiAbu Dhabi Racing by Prema
2634TURSalih YolucPinnacle Motorsport
2727NEDDilano van´t HoffPinnacle Motorsport