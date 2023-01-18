A second F1 World Championship for Max Verstappen keeps the focus very clear for the Red Bull Juniors determined to follow in his path. This year 12 young drivers chase that dream.
Covering a wide spectrum of different race series across the globe, these young aspiring drivers, from 10 different countries and representing most of the world’s continents will take on strong competition in F2, F3, Super Formula, various F4 programs and Karting race series.
While just over half of the athletes have experienced life in the Red Bull Junior Team, there are 5 new additions to the group, some of the newcomers come with family names that represent past Formula 1 greatness and will be interesting to watch what their heritage can bring to the program.
Best of luck to all these young drivers for 2023.
Continues in the Red Bull Junior Team
- 🇳🇿 LIAM LAWSON – New Zealand
- Age: 20 - DOB: 11th February 2002
After taking 4 wins on his way to 3rd in the 2022 F2 Championship and having been at the wheel of an F1 car, Lawson moves on to Super Formula with Team Mugen for his 5th season as a Red Bull Junior.
- 🇺🇲 JAK CRAWFORD – USA
- Age: 17 - DOB: 2nd May 2005
Victory at the Red Bull Ring was one of 5 2022 F3 podiums for Crawford who finished 7th in the series and now moves up to F2 with Hitech after starting the year driving F3 in the Middle East. It is his 4th season as a Red Bull Junior.
- 🇫🇷 ISACK HADJAR – France
- Age: 18 - DOB: 28th September 2004
Leading and battling hard to win the F3 championship in 2022 Hadjar won 3 races but ended the year 4th. He moves up to F2 with Hitech GP for his second season as a Red Bull Junior.
- 🇳🇴 DENNIS HAUGER – Norway
- Age: 19 - DOB: 17th March 2003
F3 champion in 2021 Hauger won 2 races on his way to finish 10th in his Rookie F2 season and now joins MP Motorsport to chase further F2 success in his 6th season in the Red Bull Junior Team.
- 🇯🇵 AYUMU IWASA – Japan
- Age: 21 - DOB: 22nd September 2001
After winning the French F4 title in 2020 Iwasa moved quickly through F3 (12th) and into F2 last season where he scored 2 wins on his way to 5th. He is looking for further F2 success with DAMS in his 3rd season as a Junior.
- 🇯🇵 SOUTA ARAO – Japan
- Age: 17 - DOB: 18th December 2005
Learning to live in Europe and contesting French F4 brought out the best in Arao and he scored 2 wins on his way to 3rd in the series. He now changes country again in his second season as a Red Bull Junior to race in British F3 for Hitech GP.
- 🇬🇧 ARVID LINDBLAD – Great Britain
- Age: 15 - DOB: 8th August 2007
- Only old enough to make his F4 debut in August last year Lindblad quickly settled in and the Red Bull Junior will contest a full 2023 F4 calendar starting with Hitech GP in the UAE then driving for Prema in Italian F4 and other selected F4 races.
Joins the Red Bull Junior Team
- 🇧🇷 ENZO FITTIPALDI – Brazil
- Age: 21 - DOB: 18th July 2001
His Rookie F2 season took Fittipaldi to 8th in the championship and featured 6 podiums including the Imola Feature Race where he started P15 and finished 2nd. He joins the Red Bull Junior Team with Carlin for 2023.
- 🇧🇧 ZANE MALONEY – Barbados
- Age: 19 - DOB: 2nd October 2003
Winning the last 3 F3 Feature Races of 2022 took Maloney to within 5 points of the title. He joins the Red Bull Junior Team for 2023 and steps up to F2 driving for Carlin.
- 🇨🇴 SEBASTIAN MONTOYA – Colombia
- Age: 17 - DOB: 11th April 2005
Montoya scored points in his only 2 FIA F3 races in 2022 and now joins the Junior Team to contest a full F3 season with Hitech GP after starting 2023 in Formula Regional Middle East.
- 🇫🇷 ENZO DELIGNY – France
- Age: 14 - DOB: 17th April 2008
- Moving from the USA to Europe in 2021 set Deligny on a competitive karting path and following WSK wins in 2022 he joins the Red Bull Junior Team with Campos Racing to contest Spanish F4 in 2023.
- 🇹🇭 ENZO TARNVANICHKUL – Thailand
- Age: 13 - DOB: 22nd February 2009
Karting success includes winning the OK-Junior World Championship in 2022. Tarnvanichkul joins the Junior Team for 2023 contesting the Karting FIA European & World Championships with Prema supported by Kart Republic.