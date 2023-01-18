A second F1 World Championship for Max Verstappen keeps the focus very clear for the Red Bull Juniors determined to follow in his path. This year 12 young drivers chase that dream.

Covering a wide spectrum of different race series across the globe, these young aspiring drivers, from 10 different countries and representing most of the world’s continents will take on strong competition in F2 , F3 , Super Formula , various F4 programs and Karting race series.

While just over half of the athletes have experienced life in the Red Bull Junior Team , there are 5 new additions to the group, some of the newcomers come with family names that represent past Formula 1 greatness and will be interesting to watch what their heritage can bring to the program.

Best of luck to all these young drivers for 2023.

Continues in the Red Bull Junior Team

After taking 4 wins on his way to 3rd in the 2022 F2 Championship and having been at the wheel of an F1 car, Lawson moves on to Super Formula with Team Mugen for his 5th season as a Red Bull Junior.

Liam Lawson in the pit of Monza 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Victory at the Red Bull Ring was one of 5 2022 F3 podiums for Crawford who finished 7th in the series and now moves up to F2 with Hitech after starting the year driving F3 in the Middle East. It is his 4th season as a Red Bull Junior.

Jak Crawford in the pit of Budapest 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Leading and battling hard to win the F3 championship in 2022 Hadjar won 3 races but ended the year 4th. He moves up to F2 with Hitech GP for his second season as a Red Bull Junior.

Isack Hadjar in the pit of Formula 3 in Imola - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

F3 champion in 2021 Hauger won 2 races on his way to finish 10th in his Rookie F2 season and now joins MP Motorsport to chase further F2 success in his 6th season in the Red Bull Junior Team.

Dennis Hauger preparing for the F2 race in Monza 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

After winning the French F4 title in 2020 Iwasa moved quickly through F3 (12th) and into F2 last season where he scored 2 wins on his way to 5th. He is looking for further F2 success with DAMS in his 3rd season as a Junior.

Ayumu Iwasa looking forward to Silverstone F2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

🇯🇵 SOUTA ARAO – Japan

Age: 17 - DOB: 18th December 2005

GB3 – Hitech GP

Learning to live in Europe and contesting French F4 brought out the best in Arao and he scored 2 wins on his way to 3rd in the series. He now changes country again in his second season as a Red Bull Junior to race in British F3 for Hitech GP.

Souta Arao in the pit of Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

🇬🇧 ARVID LINDBLAD – Great Britain

Age: 15 - DOB: 8th August 2007

F4 UAE – Hitech GP

F4 Italy – Prema

Only old enough to make his F4 debut in August last year Lindblad quickly settled in and the Red Bull Junior will contest a full 2023 F4 calendar starting with Hitech GP in the UAE then driving for Prema in Italian F4 and other selected F4 races.

Arvid Lindblad is ready to for his first F4 weekend - Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Joins the Red Bull Junior Team

His Rookie F2 season took Fittipaldi to 8th in the championship and featured 6 podiums including the Imola Feature Race where he started P15 and finished 2nd. He joins the Red Bull Junior Team with Carlin for 2023.

Enzo Fittipaldi Imola podium © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Winning the last 3 F3 Feature Races of 2022 took Maloney to within 5 points of the title. He joins the Red Bull Junior Team for 2023 and steps up to F2 driving for Carlin.

Zane Maloney on the podium © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Montoya scored points in his only 2 FIA F3 races in 2022 and now joins the Junior Team to contest a full F3 season with Hitech GP after starting 2023 in Formula Regional Middle East.

Sebastian Montoya © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

🇫🇷 ENZO DELIGNY – France

Age: 14 - DOB: 17th April 2008

Spanish F4 – Campos Racing

Moving from the USA to Europe in 2021 set Deligny on a competitive karting path and following WSK wins in 2022 he joins the Red Bull Junior Team with Campos Racing to contest Spanish F4 in 2023.

Enzo Deligny on the podium of WSK © Enzo Deligny Archive

Karting success includes winning the OK-Junior World Championship in 2022. Tarnvanichkul joins the Junior Team for 2023 contesting the Karting FIA European & World Championships with Prema supported by Kart Republic.

Enzo Tarnvanichkul © Enzo Tarnvanichkul