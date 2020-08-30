Edgar and Crawford with drama & results in Italian F4 at Imola

#17 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

Qualifying 1: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 2nd

Qualifying 2: 1st – Race 2 Grid: 1st – Race 2 Result: 1st

Qualifying 3 (2nd time): 2nd – Race 3 Grid: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 3rd

Italian F4 Championship position: 5th – 58 points after 6 races (missed 1st 3 races)

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

Qualifying 1: 2nd – Race 1 Grid: 2nd – Race 1 Result: 3rd

Qualifying 2: 2nd – Race 2 Grid: 2nd – Race 2 Result: 2nd

Qualifying 3 (2nd time): 1st – Race 3 Grid: 1st – Race 3 Result: DNF (Incident)

Italian F4 Championship position: 7th – 33 points after 6 races (missed 1st 3 races)

Jonny Edgar scored more points than anyone in the second Italian F4 round of the season by finishing 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Fellow Red Bull Junior and Van Amersfoort teammate Jak Crawford was not far behind, taking 2nd, 3rd and a DNF.

The pair put on a fantastic show at Imola, fast from the opening laps of practice and battling at the front against very strong opposition even when rain soaked the circuit for Race 2.

Edgar enjoyed himself

“It was pretty good,” stated the 16-year-old Briton. “Practice was really good, from the first lap all the way through really. In Quali 1 I left a big gap to the cars ahead but I still ended up being held up by the end of my fast lap. I qualified 3rd, I was only 3 100ths from fastest. It's a shame because without the traffic I could have been pole quite easily I think.”

Jonny Edgar © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Quali 2 was Red Flagged and after there was only time for about three laps so I went out, did a lap and it was Red Flagged again so we only got one lap. I was pole by 2 10ths.

“Race 1, the start was good and I got into P2 and then the lead on the 5th corner, I got round the outside in the first part of the chicane, inside at the second. I had a bit of a gap, then there was a Safety Car. In the Italian series you have to restart when you see a green flag. You can't choose when you want to go so everyone sees the flag and its hard to get a good restart.”

“One car got ahead, then I kind of got stuck behind, I was quite a bit quicker, I got the fastest lap of the race but it was hard to pass and they were defending quite aggressively so I decided that second was better than a crash.”

“It rained at the start of Race 2. We started behind the Safety Car, I didn't have any experience of Imola in the wet so I didn't know where the grip was, the best line. But the first lap after the car went in I had a 1.7 second lead then pulled more on the 2nd lap.”

“Another Safety Car and it closed everything up but I got a decent lap again. I think we had only 4 clear laps but every one was faster. Even after the last Safety Car we only had a lap but the speed in the wet was very good. We come back here in December so that is important.”

“The last race start was good, I got into the lead but had to defend on every corner. With how long the straight is he got ahead of me. Then we had a Safety Car, on the restart I got next to him but there was 3 of us side by side, me in the middle. I backed out of it, I didn't want to crash.”

“So I was P3, we had another Safety Car, after that someone got past me, I overtook him again but there was a big gap to the lead, I closed but couldn't quite make it up.”

Jonny Edgar © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Still it was a good weekend. Good for the points so I am pretty happy with that. There are 21 races in the Italian championship and you count 16. We've missed 3 and we may miss another 3 later so it wont be easy to win but I think it's possible.”

Crawford caught the speed but lost his brakes

“Practice wasn't my best performance,” admitted the 15-year-old American. “But I knew I had to be on it for Qualifying and I think I was 2nd, 2nd and 1st so that was really nice.”

“There was definitely a lap time for pole possible but considering all the Red Flags we had those were still good positions.”

Jak Crawford © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“In Race 1 I was facing backwards on the 1st lap and fell to 9th but kept the engine running. After a Safety Car I went straight from 9th to 4th in about two corners. I then caught the leaders from quite far back because they were battling.”

“I made my move for 3rd and then I was just sitting behind in the dirty air and it was quite difficult to pass after that.”

“Race 2 started well, it was wet, we had a Safety Car start and from there it was a case of adjusting to the conditions, learning Imola in the wet and keeping it on the track. It was good points for second.”

“Starting from Pole in Race 3 was pretty crazy. It is always difficult to lead and I got passed by two people right at the start and then there was a Safety Car. I had a really good restart and I went around both cars down the straight and into first.”

Jak Crawford © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“But then one came diving down the inside. I went to go back in his slipstream for the next corner but he hit the limiter really hard and slowed, I ran into the back of him and broke my front wing. The front wing cut my brake line in half so I lost my brakes!”