Edgar & Crawford back at Nürburgring for more ADAC F4 wins

#17 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

ADAC F4 Championship position: 1st – 136 points – after 9 of 21 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

ADAC F4 Championship position: 3rd – 102 points – after 9 of 21 races

Last month at the Nürburgring Jonny Edgar scored a 1st and a 2nd with Jak Crawford taking 2nd and 4th for Van Amersfoort Racing. The Red Bull Juniors now return for ADAC F4 Round 4 looking for more success.

Edgar ready to get back on the podium

“There's a 24-hour race this weekend so the track and the time schedule have changed a bit,” explains the 16-year-old Briton. “Thursday starts with FP1, then a little break, FP2 then another short break of about an hour or so and the first Qualifying. So it's all together really, then Q2 on Friday morning. So we've got to get it right and not make any mistakes.”

“Also the track is a just a bit different, just a couple of corners but that's interesting. We do the fast chicane as well so we'll see how that goes. I'm looking forward to it, hopefully we can get some good results like we did last time.”

Crawford on a roll

“I'm very excited for the Nürburgring,” enthused the 15-year-old American who was fortunately not seriously hurt in his Hockenheim crash last weekend. He has been seeing a physiotherapist this week to help his knees that took a big jolt. “The track is slightly different to what we've used before but not too much and I really enjoy it.”

“It has a lot of high speed corners and that's what I am good at so I can't wait to get out there,” concluded Crawford who now looks for his first ADAC win after taking two 2nd places a few days ago and the Italian F4 win the week before.