Edgar & Crawford go 1-2 at Vallelunga in wet Italian F4

#17 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

Qualifying 1: 7th – Race 1 Grid: 7th – Race 1 Result: 3rd

Qualifying 2: 4th – Race 2 Grid: 4th – Race 2 Result: Cancelled

Qualifying 3 (2nd time): 4th – Race 3 Grid: 4th – Race 3 Result: 1st

Italian F4 Championship position: 4th – 169 points after 21 of 21 races (missed 6 races)

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

Qualifying 1: 15th – Race 1 Grid: 15th – Race 1 Result: DNF (Incident)

Qualifying 2: 15th – Race 2 Grid: 15th – Race 2 Result: Cancelled

Qualifying 3 (2nd time): 13th – Race 3 Grid: 13th – Race 3 Result: 5th

Italian F4 Championship position: 6th – 150 points after 21 of 21 races (missed 6 races)

Jonny Edgar and Jak Crawford ended their F4 campaigns in great style, crossing the line 1st and 2nd after a soaking wet Italian F4 Sunday in Vallelunga. Edgar had taken third in Race 1 on Saturday and heavy rain forced Race 2 to be cancelled on Sunday morning.

Race 3 was delayed and got underway on a still very wet track. Edgar was in terrific form in the tricky conditions and fellow Red Bull Junior Crawford had a sensational drive from P15 to P2 in a great day for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Race 3 was ended by a Red Flag and the rules stipulate a count back 2 laps so Crawford's 2nd became 5th.

Edgar master of the race conditions

“In Quali 1 the track was drying quicker than we thought,” explained the 16-year-old Briton. “We were on wets and as it dried they got hotter and the pressures weren't quite right. So just as the track was at it's best my tyres dropped.”

Jonny Edgar © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“In Quali 2 it was drying again, some went for slicks from the start, we were on wets. I could have swapped but then you've got to get heat into the slicks and there isn't time. There wasn't a huge difference and 4th wasn't too bad.”

“Race 1 was a drying track again and I chose wets because it was still quite damp and I was expecting laps behind the Safety Car and then it's hard to keep temperature in the slicks."

“I got a really good start but then got pushed on the grass. I was managing the tyres quite a bit because I knew how quick they could go off. I was passing OK and in the end it was a shame we didn't have a few more laps but still, 3rd from P7 wasn't bad.”

“Race 2 was cancelled because of the wet. Race 3 was delayed and we sat in pit lane for a long time.”

Jonny Edgar © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“When we did get started I got from P4 to 3rd pretty quick, then caught P2 and passed him before the end of the first lap. I caught the leader in another lap and half and got ahead. I had a gap, then a Safety Car and I got a gap again after a good restart.”

“I didn't need to push too much, stayed safe and made sure I stayed on track.”

Crawford storms back after messy Qualifying

“Q1 it didn't seem like we had that much pace, I was struggling," explained the 15-year-old American. "We also had a technical problem that effected the car a bit.”

Jak Crawford © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Q2 I decided to switch to dry tyres as I wasn't improving on the wets. As soon as I finished my first push lap we got a Red Flag. That was unfortunate as the slicks were quicker if you could get them up to temperature. I went out for one more lap but they weren't quick enough.”

“In Race 1 we decided to go for wet tyres. Some went for slicks. We were pretty quick compared with the slick runners though they the upper hand in a couple of places. I made my way from 15th to 5th and was battling for 4th and I got hit. It broke the rear suspension, broke everything in the left rear. It was a shame as I think I could have got on the podium.”

“Race 2 was cancelled, disappointing but it was raining so much I understand why.”

“Race 3 was really good, a Safety Car start and I took the advantage to overtake people immediately. I was making my way up nicely, I was catching the others, I was quite a bit quicker. I think we had a really good set-up and tyre pressures for the race.”

Jak Crawford © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“There was another Safety Car and I think I was about 7th and at the restart I quickly made my way past a few more, then to 4th. Then I had two guys ahead, I was being quite aggressive and I think the guy in front of me tried to brake late to stay ahead and ran into the guy in front of him taking them both out,” he laughed.