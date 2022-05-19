Eyes on the prize for Red Bull Juniors in Barcelona F2

#2 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 3rd – 36 points – after 6 of 28 races

#5 Liam Lawson (NZL – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 4th – 35 points – after 6 of 28 races

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 30 points – after 6 of 28 races

#17 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – DAMS Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 9th – 20 points – after 6 of 28 races

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 12th – 14 points – after 6 of 28 races

With 23-year-old Indian Jehan Daruvala standing 3rd in the F2 title chase and fellow Red Bull Junior Liam Lawson , the 20-year-old New Zealander, just a point further back the lead is a clear target. Daruvala has a 16 point deficit to close but only 6 of the 28 races have been run so there are plenty of points left on the board.

Daruvala in a good place

“We came off three days of good testing in Barcelona. I think we have good pace on long and short runs. Obviously from my side I need to cut out any mistakes and qualify a bit better that would make the racing a lot easier.”

“We've always been fast in the races and really looking forward to them. My favourite corner in Barcelona is probably Turn 9, it's really high speed in F2 and demands a lot of commitment in Qualifying.”

“As for expectations for the weekend, the usual things, to try and be on the front of the grid and score good points.”

Try and win the races or be on the podium twice, that's the goal for the weekend. Jehan Daruvala

Lawson to avoid anyone's errors

“It will be tough because a lot of testing goes on at Barcelona and everyone has done many laps. We've all been there a lot but for us making the tyres last better than the other guys is going to be important because the degradation is quite high.”

The favourite part of the circuit for me is probably Turn 9, the uphill fast right, it's nearly flat and a cool, fast corner. Liam Lawson

“I think in the test that we did we went through a lot of things but it's hard to compare to the race weekend because the temperature is quite a lot different. It's probably going to be quite warm this weekend and we tested in cool conditions. So that makes quite a big difference but everyone's in the same boat there so we are all going to be trying to adjust and guess, with where that temperature is. I am confident that we can do a good job of that.”

“The thing is this weekend to get on top of things. All year so far we've had very very good speed but whether it's issues we've had or issues outside of our control, the consistency hasn't been there recently. So that's the target to get on top of. We started very strongly but had a few hiccups, get on top of that and we'll be in a good position.”

Vips thinking again

“I'm really looking forward to the weekend. Everyone knows the track well so little differences in the set-up and driving can make a big difference to lap time and results,” asserts the 21-year-old Estonian.

“We expect quite a lot of degradation so the races should be quite difficult for everyone.”

When situations are difficult that is when the driver can make a lot of difference so this presents a lot of opportunities! Jüri Vips

“I had to reconsider my methodology after the last event and go into this weekend with a fresh focus.”

Iwasa to complete the job this time

“Barcelona is known by everyone so I think that tyre management will be very important in the race,” states the 20-year-old Japanese. “Of course I think that Qualifying is still important but I think that there is some gap between the drivers on tyre management and that will have an effect in the races.”

“My favourite section is the last corner, because it is very hard to control the car and it is very interesting to find a way to go quicker there, so I like Sector 3.”

“It was quite a good test for me because I could see a lot of things, my speed was always top 3 or top 5 so that was positive.”

So I have good confidence for the race weekend. Ayumu Iwasa

“I expect to go quick in Qualifying again like in Imola. My aim is of course Pole Position. In Imola I didn't manage good results even though I had the potential to win the race so this weekend I have to achieve that, good results.”

Ayumu Iwasa #17 Dams in the garage of F2 Imola 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Hauger looking for another step with strategy

“I'm really looking forward to Barcelona, I think we had a good test there and the pace looked pretty good, especially the last day,” enthuses the 19-year-old Norwegian.

“I'm enthusiastic to get started and I think we can do something really good and make the step this weekend. I think it's been a good progression so far and hopefully we can make another one this weekend.”

“It's a well known track, everyone knows it so it's going to be down to the details. I think in Qualifying even then it is important to do the right strategy and with the tyres there has been a lot of degradation in the past so the strategy for the Feature Race will also be very important.”

It's going to be interesting to see how that all works out with the tyres over the weekend. Keen to get in the car. Dennis Hauger

Barcelona weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 20th May Saturday 21st May Sunday 22nd May 11:35 – Practice (45 min) 17:40 – Sprint Race 11:35 – Feature Race 18:30 – Qualifying (30 min) (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap) (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 lap)

