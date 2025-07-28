F2 Spa - A Dramatic Weekend of Highs and Lows

The legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit delivered a truly dramatic weekend for the FIA Formula 2 Championship, testing the mettle of every driver with its notoriously unpredictable weather. For the Red Bull Junior Team, it was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing intensive fights, tactical prowess, and, ultimately, the cruel hand of motorsport. Arvid Lindblad, Pepe Martí, and Oliver Goethe all battled valiantly, leaving another mark on the Ardennes forest.
Lindblad: From Podium Glory to Disqualification Heartbreak
In the Feature Race, Arvid Lindblad demonstrated prodigious skill and courage, navigating treacherous wet conditions to cross the finish line in a spectacular second place. His drive was a masterclass in car control and strategic tyre management, as he skillfully challenged for the lead throughout the race.
However, in a crushing blow after the checkered flag, Lindblad was disqualified due to a technical infringement related to tyre pressures being below the prescribed limit. This unfortunate outcome, saw him stripped of a hard-earned podium.
It's a bitter pill to swallow after such a strong race, but we learn and move forward.
Martí: A Relentless Charge in the Sprint, Fifth in the Feature
Pepe Martí displayed his characteristic tenacity and fighting spirit throughout the weekend. In the Sprint Race, starting from sixth on the grid, Martí battled hard, overcoming early contact with Oliver Goethe that damaged his front wing. Despite the compromised aerodynamics, he held his nerve and showcased exceptional race craft to secure a commendable fifth-place finish. His ability to maintain pace and position under duress was a testament to his burgeoning maturity.
In the Feature Race, Martí, starting from sixth, once again found himself in the thick of the action. He battled hard, ultimately finishing in sixth position, testament to his consistent performance and ability to extract the maximum from his package in challenging conditions.
We just managed to hang on to fifth throughout the whole race
, a reflective Martí commented after the Sprint Race, acknowledging the challenging circumstances but always pushing for more.
Goethe: Pole Position Promise and Unyielding Spirit
Oliver Goethe arrived at Spa-Francorchamps brimming with confidence after a strong qualifying performance, securing a brilliant tenth place which translated into pole position for the reverse-grid Sprint Race. The young German started the Sprint Race from the front, demonstrating great initial pace. However, the chaotic nature of the opening laps and the ever-changing grip levels made it a difficult race to control from pole. He ultimately crossed the line in fourth place, a solid points haul given the circumstances and a testament to his controlled driving under pressure.
The Feature Race saw Goethe fighting within the top ten, displaying his strong race pace. Sadly, his efforts were cut short when his car stopped on Lap 21, forcing him to retire under safety car conditions. It was a cruel end to a weekend that promised so much.
It feels good to be back in the top 10.
The Spa-Francorchamps weekend, with its highs and lows, directly shaped the current championship standings for the Red Bull Junior Team. Arvid Lindblad's hard-fought P2 in the Feature Race was agonizingly nullified by a technical infringement, severely impacting his points, though he still secured a P9 in the Sprint. Pepe Martí consistently delivered, claiming valuable points with a P5 in the Sprint and P6 in the Feature. Oliver Goethe converted his Sprint Race pole into a P4 finish, but a Feature Race retirement cut his weekend short.
These results now pivot the team's focus squarely to the Hungaroring next weekend. The tight and technical Budapest circuit offers a fresh opportunity for the F2 Trio to leverage their Spa insights, translate potential into concrete results, and push for podium contention amidst the typically intense Hungarian heat.
Rank
Person
Team
Time
1
Roman Stanek
Invicta Racing
46:15.274
2
Ritomo Miyata
ART Grand Prix
+1.790
3
Luke Browning
Hitech TGR
+2.413
4
Campos Racing
+3.058
DNF
MP Motorsport
-
DSQ
Campos Racing
-
F2 Championship Standings Post-Spa - Round 8
- 6th Arvid Lindblad (Campos Racing): 84 points
- 7th Pepe Martí (Campos Racing): 73 points
- 11th Oliver Goethe (MP Motorsport): 17 points
📺 Formula 2 Spa - Formula 1 YouTube Channel
- F2 Feature Race Highlights | 2025 Belgian Grand Prix
- F2 Sprint Race Highlights | 2025 Belgian Grand Prix