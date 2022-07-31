F3 Points for Crawford & Hadjar in Hungary – Hadjar tops table

Isack Hadjar leads the F2 points chase after taking 4th in the Hungaroring Sprint Race while Jak Crawford grabbed 5th in the Feature but neither Red Bull Juniors got all they wanted from a wet and slippery event.

Jonny Edgar suffered a frustrating weekend but found very good pace even though he was hit in Race 2 and forced to pit.

Hadjar on top but not happy

“Quite an awful weekend I have to say,” stated the 17-year-old Frenchman. “There was plenty of pace this weekend but nothing went our way. Except we got a bit of luck with the Leclerc and Victor incident in Race 1 but in Qualifying we were fighting for top 3. But I couldn't restart the engine after the Red Flag so I was stuck in the pits while a lot of people were improving.”

“So that was a tough session, P10 is the worst Qualifying session so far but I have to say we had a good car and I was driving well so we could be happy with the the performance we had.”

Isack Hadjar in the pit of the Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 1 was really difficult, I felt I was struggling a lot with the pace and I was really fighting hard to catch Colapinto in front. So I made a mistake, fighting for P2. I was pushing a lot as the cars behind were catching me. Not a good thing from my side but I made up for it with the clash with Leclerc so that was more points for me. But still not the best race possible.”

“And today I had not a good race at all, a really difficult start. I didn't manage well the clutch release so that was my fault. Going into Turn 2 I avoided the carnage and lost more positions so I was like P18, lost 8 places in 2 corners.”

Isack Hadjar F3 car in the rain at the Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Towards the end we should have taken the bet to box quite early which worked for O'Sullivan, he went from 17 to P4. I think we didn't mange this one really well. I wasn't driving so well and the car was just not there also. I think it was quite a poor effort from us.”

We are still lucky to have the championship lead but the guys behind are catching so that's not so positive. Isack Hadjar

“We put in so much effort and come back with just 7 points but we will come back stronger I'm sure. When we have the chance we will put everything together and get back to the top spot.”

Isack Hadjar racing F3 at the Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Crawford quick but not where he wants to be

“Just overall just a quite unlucky, bit disappointing weekend,” commented the 17-year-old American. “Because we had pretty good pace in both dry and wet conditions. We started off quickest in Free Practice, I was confident.”

“Qualifying really didn't go to plan, we ended up only doing one push lap the whole of Qualifying. That isn't ideal because when we went for our lap there was a Red Flag and being last in the pit lane we were unable to get our lap in. We didn't make it across the line in time. We waited a bit which was probably a bad decision. In the end it was not all our fault, a result of being last in the pit lane. It is what it is, we qualified P7 which is not terrible but at a place where it is so hard to overtake it is not the greatest.”

Jak Crawford leaving at pit lane at Formula 3 - Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“In Race 1 we made really good progress at the beginning, the speed was really good, we kept coming and coming. I tried to make up a couple of positions but wasn't able to. I settled for 4th but my team mate ran into me on the final lap, with two corners to go, which was not a great move. We lost a lot of points for our team, put us both out of the points.”

Overall though I was really happy with that race because it was wet and I had a lot of fun, the battles I had in the last laps so I was quite satisfied with my race. Jak Crawford

Jak Crawford in the pit lane of Hungaroring - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 2, started 6th after grid penalties and had a really good start, made up two positions on the first lap and after that we were driving around behind each other, really hard to pass.”

“Being on wet tyres on a drying track was really hard on the tyres and over the last two laps I dropped massively on the fronts and there were some drivers on dry tyres. One overtook which was a shame but we'd run the whole race with pretty good speed so I was happy to make up some points. So it wasn't a disaster weekend but no where near where we wanted to be.”

Edgar finding speed from behind

“Practice was quite good and the car felt pretty good and then in Quali we tried something different with the run plan because of our pit lane position in the middle run and it didn’t work too well, explained the 18-year-old Briton. “Then on the last run there was the red flag and then when it restarted I had to slow down a lot in S3. Then I struggled with understeer in the lap and the session was very close as well so I ended up P15.”

Jonny Edgar walking the pit lane of Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 1 in the wet, we set the car up expecting it to be a lot more dry by the end so I struggled for speed until the last couple of laps when it got drier.”

For Race 2 we changed the car a bit to more of a wet set-up, I had a very good start and made a few places and then I got hit in T2 and I got a puncture Jonny Edgar

Jonny Edgar racing Formula 3 at the Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“After this I had some damage but the pace was very good compared to the leaders and the car was much much better than Race 1.”

Jonny Edgar on the grid of Formula 3 at the Hungaroring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Then with 8 laps to go we decided to pit because the track was drying a lot and the slicks were much faster at the end but I couldn’t make up any positions because of how much I lost from having to pit on Lap 1 with the puncture.”

REPLAY of Highlights from F3 - Hungaroring 2022

Formula 3 Feature Race Highlights | 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 3 Sprint Race Highlights | Hungarian Grand Prix

Qualifying

1. A. Smolyar (MP) 1m 32.740s

2. Z. Maloney (Trident) +0.126s

3. O. Bearman (Prema) +0.132s

7. J. Crawford (Prema) +0.269s

10. I. Hadjar (Hitech) +0.335s

15. J. Edgar (Trident) +0.464s

Sprint Race

1. C. Collet (MP) 37m 34.616s

2. F. Colapinto (Van Am) +8.789s

3. K. Maini (MP) +9.694s

4. I. Hadjar (Hitech) +12.004s

13. J. Edgar (Trident) +24.797s

20. J. Crawford (Prema) +38.362s

Feature Race

1. A. Smolyar (MP) 45m 02.423s

2. Z. Maloney (Trident) +5.560s

3. O. Bearman (Prema) +5.585s

5. J. Crawford (Prema) +8.705s

18. I. Hadjar (Hitech) +40.642s

24. J. Edgar (Trident) +69.334s

FIA F3 Championship Points after 12 of 18 races -

1. I. Hadjar (Hitech) 104 points

1. V. Martins (ART) 104

3. A. Leclerc (Prema) 95

4. J. Crawford (Prema) 80

18. J. Edgar (Trident) 8

Next Round Spa August 27/28