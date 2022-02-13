Hadjar a win Crawford 2nd in Dubai 3 Asian F3

#6 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 2nd – Race 1 Grid: 2nd – Race 1 Result: 1st

Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 10th – Race 2 Result: 11th

Qualifying 2: 4th – Race 3 Grid: 4th – Race 3 Result: 10th

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 3rd – 97 points – after 12 of 15 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 10th – Race 1 Grid: 10th – Race 1 Result: 6th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 5th – Race 2 Result: 2nd

Qualifying 2: 8th – Race 3 Grid: 8th – Race 3 Result: 5th

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 5th – 88 points – after 12 of 15 races

The penultimate weekend of the Formula Regional Asian Championship saw Isack Hadjar take his first victory in the F3 series in Dubai with a brilliant drive. Fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford scored an excellent 2nd. Both moved forward in the title chase.

Hadjar takes victory

“I think it was definitely a positive weekend. We found solutions to improve our pace compared to last week,” enthused the 17-year-old Frenchman. “So it was much better, even in Qualifying. We really maximised our performance, almost got pole in Q1, then P4 in Q2. The car was much better than last week. That was most positive because we, as a team, worked quite well together, to see what went wrong and we corrected it.”

“So then in Race 1 I had a great start, a very good overtake on Aron around the outside into Turn 1 and then just managed to keep my place the whole race. I could feel that he was faster than me, but I did only a few mistakes and it wasn't enough for him to win.”

“The first win of the season. We really deserved it after quite a tough few races before. So I am very happy with that race.”

“Sunday was much more unlucky. Race 2 was starting P10, I had clutch problems so lost 4 or 5 places in the first lap. I was like P15, P14 and then gained 3 places after the Safety Car restart so finished only 11th.”

“But we knew we had a good pace. So Race 3 I had a very good start, overtook Boganovic on the main straight before heading into Turn 1. Then I was not in a good position into Turn 1 so he overtook me back, was P4 at that point.”

“We lost quite a bit of time battling together. My teammate behind was catching, he made a move on me, then I overtook him back in the main straight, then into Turn 1 he just, like, pushed me out of the track, but I kept my position in front of him.”

“Then I was pulling away from him, catching the first 3, then at some point I've been told to let him through, which I did, immediately. Then I knew I had the pace to fight for the podium, but I had my left rear tyre which completely died at some point, for no reason, we don't know why. So then we were losing about 2 seconds per lap. We only finished 10th, so that was a hard day.”

Crawford strong all the way

“We started the weekend well with the test,” explained the 16-year-old American. “Then in Free Practice I was quickest of the team. We knew we had some pace to spare with the fuel and with the tyres, so we were quite happy with this.”

“Obviously we had been running two weekends at the same track so we knew it quite well. Then came time for Qualifying and I don't know what happened, we missed the set-up completely and there was just a general loss of grip to my teammates.”

“I didn't make any mistake or anything. There was just general loss of grip. So the Qualifying was really really disappointing because I felt like we definitely had the pace for pole but I ended up P10 and P8.”

“In Race 1 I had a good first lap, made some positions and then after that the pace was good and I was putting the pressure on for P5 but we ended P6.”

“So we started P5 for Race 2. I had a good start but the guy in front of me stalled so I lost some positions trying to get around. After that I made a couple of positions in Turn 1 again.”

“I was in 4th after a Safety Car and the guys around me were defending quite hard and so it took me a couple of laps to get to 3rd. Then on the final corner of the final lap I got into 2nd after the driver was defending quite hard as well.”

“I also had fastest lap of the race so really really happy with that. The pace was good, I'm happy with that race. It's a shame we didn't get to go for the win because I felt like I was quite a bit quicker than everyone.”

“In Race 3 I started P8. A lot of the guys around me had new tyres so I was struggling compared to them. Considering the tyre disadvantage the pace was really good. I was able to get my way up to 6th and after a penalty, 5th and I was quite close to P3.”

"So overall it was still quite a disappointing weekend because the Qualifying was unfortunate. We really did have the pace. But yes I am happy with the races and really happy with the podium.”