Hadjar & Crawford prepare for Asian F3 Abu Dhabi showdown

#6 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 3rd – 97 points – after 12 of 15 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 6th – 86 points – after 12 of 15 races

The intense, back-to-back, 5 weekends in a row series, lands the Formula Regional Asian Championship teams back where they started, at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi for the final 3 races. Red Bull Juniors Jak Crawford and Isack Hadjar are poised to complete the series in style.

Crawford looking to win and take 3rd overall

“Really looking forward this weekend,” enthuses the 16-year-old American. “Coming back to Abu Dhabi where we were really quick last time, I hope we can put it all together this weekend and go after third place in the championship.”

“We are not that far away, 11 points, we lost a couple after the Race 3 result was changed late last weekend and the penalty for one driver ahead of me revised so I was classified 6th instead of 5th. Not a big difference and I hope the loss of those 2 points doesn't come back to bite me at the end of this weekend.”

“We were competitive here last time and I didn't know the car very well then, now I have more experience. We have made changes to the car through the series, I think we will start with the baseline set-up that we had last time as it was quite good and make some changes that we know work for us.”

“There is work to do, you can always improve but I think we are in a good place with the car and I am looking forward to ending the series very much on a high.”

Hadjar aiming for victory and taking a shot at 2nd in the series.

“I'm quite excited to race again,” states the 17-year-old Frenchman. “We are 3rd in the championship and the battle for 3rd is quite close. It will be good to finish 3rd and actually 2nd is still possible so we will give it everything.”

“I really like the track, the first weekend we were really competitive and we were fighting for wins and podiums quite easily so I am sure we are going to perform even better, let's see.”

“Obviously we have tried loads of changes with the car through the series, in Dubai, the first two rounds were not so good, pace wise. So we made a few good changes and we'll see how these operate back here in Abu Dhabi.”

“There was also the fact that the ALMS (Asian Le Mans Series) came and the track was much much quicker last weekend with the rubber they left. They are also here this weekend so I think our lap time will come down compared to the first weekend. The balance will change also so we need to be very aware of that.”

Yas Marina weekend schedule – all times Gulf Standard Time CET +3

Thursday 17th February

11:30 – 12:30 Test Session 1

17:15 – 18:15 Test Session 2

Friday 18th February

09:30 – 10:00 Free Practice

13:40 – 13:55 Qualifying 1

14:05 – 14:20 Qualifying 2

Saturday 19th February

13:15 – Race 1 (30 minutes)

20:00 – Race 2 (30 minutes)

Sunday 20th February

14:25 – Race 3 (30 minutes)