Hadjar out to make a point in F3 at the Hungaroring

#18 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd– 97 points – after 10 of 18 races

Crawford (USA – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 4th – 70 points – after 10 of 18 races

#1 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 18th – 8 points – after 10 of 18 races (missed 4)

Isack Hadjar will be worth watching at the Hungaroring . The 17-year-old Frenchman is just a single point off the lead in the F3 title chase after his brilliant Feature Race victory in Spielberg from pole.

Fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford lies 4th and has his sights set on the race wins that will close the gap. The 17-year-old American won the Sprint Race in Austria and has another 3 podiums to his name this season. With 8 races still to be contested a run at the title is certainly on.

Jonny Edgar has quickly been getting back in the grove after missing 4 races and the 18-year-old Briton likes the Hungaroring.

Hadjar plans to be accurate and fast

“It's definitely an exciting track, it's quite small, good for an F3 car, a bit of low speed, medium speed and high speed. I think the 2nd sector will be really fun, with T4 which is uphill and really fast, it will be a challenge”

“T4 is quite a scary one, a blind one and you can't afford to make any mistake as the exit kerbs are quite sharp. You really don't want to ruin your lap here.”

Isack Hadjar racing F3 in the rain - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“There are a lot of low speed corners where it is easy to make a mistake. In the high speed you can gain a few hundredths between a good run and a really good one but it is too easy to push to hard in the slow sections and lose a lot more.”

So I think there you have to be very precise, not over push the entry, and if you get a good exit that makes for a good Qualifying lap Isack Hadjar

“In Qualifying it is so important not to be caught in traffic, you don't need a tow here. So I think if you are managing the traffic well and look after the tyres that will be key. It's a track where you see a lot of tyre degradation through the lap and you can be struggling a lot with the rear.”

“In the races, to overtake, T1 is the main spot, you have to set it up with the exit from the last corner. You can go from quite far back on braking, or try to go around the outside and down to Turn 2, that also works quite well. You have enough camber to carry quite a lot of speed on the outside.”

“I am quite confident going into the weekend, Ayumu (Iwasa) won the Sprint Race last year with Hitech. So they have decent speed there and I am looking forward to it.”

Crawford setting up to use experience and the first push

“Going to Budapest I think it will be a weekend where Qualifying will be crucial as always, especially around the Hungaroring where overtaking is very limited.”

“I like the track as a Qualifying track, I didn't have good results last year but I really enjoyed the track to drive. So it's the second year for me now and with a new team so hopefully I can put it all together.”

“The whole track is technical and challenging, I enjoy that and I really like Sector 2. There is a lot that the driver can do to make a difference. A fun track to drive but definitely the most challenging of the year I would say.”

Jak Crawford in the pit of Formula 3 - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“I think a secret to Qualifying is to be there on the first push, you are going to have one lap on the tyres, especially since it looks as though the temperature is going to be quite high. Being there on the first push and being able to perform will be crucial.”

“There really aren't any places to overtake other than into Turn 1 with the help of DRS. Maybe you can set up a move for Turn 2. Otherwise it will be really difficult to overtake.”

I think that the racing will be a bit better than last year as we have a bit more degradation than previous years and the race is a bit longer. Jak Crawford

“We'll see how it is and hopefully we can get some points back in the championship battle.”

Edgar keen to be up to temp and up to speed

“I’m looking forward to racing again, it’s a track I quite enjoy especially Sector 2 where every corner leads straight into the next one.”

I think in Qualifying having clear track without traffic will be very important. Jonny Edgar

Jonny Edgar is ready to race Formula 3 - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Plus being able to do the tyre warm up without having to slow down too much in Sector 3.”

“Overtaking in the race will be difficult, I think the only chances will come on the starts and Safety Car restarts unless someone has huge tyre deg ahead.”

Hungaroring weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 29th July Saturday 30th July Sunday 31st July 09:30 – Practice (45 min) 11:00 – Sprint Race 10:05 – Feature Race 15:30 – Qualifying (30 min) (19 Laps or 40 Mins +1 lap) (24 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)