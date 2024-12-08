Isack Hadjar's F2 Championship died with his engine on the Abu Dhabi Feature Race starting grid. As it stalled and the rest of the field streamed away the 20-year-old Frenchman's brilliant season-long campaign effectively ended.

Fellow Red Bull Junior Pepe Martí had done a superb job of dominating the Sprint Race to take his first F2 victory on Saturday on Yas Island . An early collision damaged Hadjar's front wing in that race but he still took 5th meaning that the Championship was his if he won on Sunday where he started 3rd.

Oliver Goethe had another strong weekend developing his F2 skills with 9th in both races.

Isack Hadjar restarted from the pit lane two laps behind

“In Qualifying it was hard to get back to my reference after being quickest in FP1. One run to adapt and the second run to deliver was not enough. 1 tenth off pole. Good effort, the car was mega after dominating FP.”

“In the Sprint, Maini made my race a disaster, broke my front wing and I then fell to P11, fought my way to P6. The pace was mega.”

Isack Hadjar racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar getting ready for the F2 season final in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar on the F2 grid of Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar ahead of Oli Goethe in Abu Dhabi 2024 - Formula 2 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar racing the F2 Sprint in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“The Feature, well, from 3rd, it was straightforward, we needed to win. The first time in my F2 career I stalled, the engineers still don’t know where the issue came from, I was good on my procedure.”

“I still wanted to do the race to show my pace. And like expected, the pace was insane, quickest on track on both compounds.”

“I’m not upset losing the title, I’m upset that I didn’t get the opportunity to fight for it.”

Pepe Martí was never headed after a great Sprint Race start

“Very happy with our performance this weekend,” enthused the 19-year-old Spaniard. “A decent qualifying in P7 put us in a good position for both races. In the Sprint starting P4, a great start launched us into the lead and we kept it to the end with strong pace for our first win of the season.”

Pepe Marti racing F2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Pepe Marti racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Pepe Marti on the podium of Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Pepe Marti on his way to victory of Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Pepe Marti getting ready to race Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Today we unfortunately lacked a bit of pace and after a good start only managed 6th place at the flag. Nevertheless a strong showing to end the season and very grateful to the team for all their efforts this year.”

“Eyes forward to the post-season test and to 2025 where I expect to maintain this level of performance.”

Oliver Goethe learns and races strong again

“Another strong weekend with many positives and many things learnt,” explained the 20-year-old German. “The pace was missing a bit in Qualifying to be in the top ten but managed to gain some places in the races to get points in the Feature and P9 in the Sprint.”

Oliver Goethe in the pit lane of Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Oliver Goethe - F2 Pit Stop in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Oliver Goethe racing the F2 Sprint in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Oliver Goethe racing the F2 season final in Abu Dhabi 2024 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Overall it was a solid weekend, I think that there was a bit more in it in the races but in Qualifying we need to work on being consistently more at the front. A great weekend of learning and I am looking forward to next year.”

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F2 - 2024 Qualifying Sprint Race Feature Race FIA F2 final Championship after 28 of 28 races 1 ART Timing 1m 35.745s 2 INVICTA Timing +0.035s 3 HITECH Timing +0.068s 4 CAMPOS Timing +0.128s 7 CAMPOS Timing +0.312s Show all results Rank Person Team Timing 1 ART 1m 35.745s 2 INVICTA +0.035s 3 HITECH +0.068s 4 CAMPOS +0.128s 7 CAMPOS +0.312s 12 MP +0.671s