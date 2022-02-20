Hadjar wins again and Crawford podiums to wrap up Asian F3

#6 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 4th – Race 1 Grid: 4th – Race 1 Result: 4th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 7th – Race 2 Result: 25th

Qualifying 2: 1st – Race 3 Grid: 1st – Race 3 Result: 1st

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 3rd – 134 points – after 15 of 15 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 2nd – Race 1 Grid: 2nd – Race 1 Result: 3rd

Race 2 Grid reverse top 10 Race 1: 8th – Race 2 Result: DNF (Technical)

Qualifying 2: 2nd – Race 3 Grid: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 4th

Formula Regional Asian Championship position: 6th – 113 points – after 15 of 15 races

Isack Hadjar scored his second Formula Regional Asian victory in the final of the 15 races. Fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford also ended the F3 series on a high with a 3rd and a 4th after both had been very impressive in Qualifying and throughout the Yas Marina weekend.

Hadjar 3rd in title chase

“The whole weekend started very well,” explained the 17-year-old Frenchman. “First, in Practice we were quite competitive, so we were quite confident heading into Qualifying. Q1 was not that good, was struggling a bit with the balance. But then in Q2 we nailed the set-up and the lap I did was very good. So that put us on pole by almost 4 tenths.”

“So that was quite positive, the first Pole of the season and to end the last Qualifying session of the series P1 felt quite good.”

“Then the races, Race 1 was OK, I had an average start and I was fighting with Jak for most of the race but he defended well so I had to back up for P4. That was OK, that was great points.”

“Race 2 was a mess, I was so unlucky, it was crazy. My luck was laughable to be honest. I had a mega first lap, from 7th to P4, by overtaking on track with great moves. With great speed, like before the first Safety Car I had the fastest lap.”

“At the second Safety Car restart someone brake tested me at the restart. So I had big front wing damage and had to box to change the nose. Went back on track last and set the fastest lap. So it's a shame because we had the pace to win this one. A bad race.”

“Then, Race 3 was more under control. It was quite hard because I had to restart twice the race, because of the Safety Cars. But the pace was there and I was confident with what I was doing so it's good to finish on a great note.”

To be honest in these 5 weeks I learnt much more than I thought I would and I tried many things to learn what I don't want to do anymore in the FIA F3 Isack Hadjar

So I am feeling quite ready and very happy to work with this team.”

Crawford fast all the way

“A very interesting weekend,” stated the 16-year-old American. “Testing and Free Practice started well, we had good speed as we did last time we were in Abu Dhabi. Then In Quali 1, I tried to make the most of my lap but P2 was the best I could achieve. In Q2 I qualified well, I thought I did a really good lap but then I was beaten by over 3 tenths so it was a shame that I couldn't get a Pole, second both times but the car felt good and I felt that I maximised the Quali.”

“In Race 1 we decided not to put on new tyres, to save them for Race 3. I started 2nd, a lot of people around me were on new tyres, so I didn't have the speed. I didn't really have the good balance at the beginning of the race and then it sort of came to me at the end. Happy with the podium in that one. I felt like it was the maximum I could have achieved.”

“Race 2 was a really fun Race up until that point, lots of hard battling, a lot was happening. Then I had a technical issue with the fuel pump, a chord in the cockpit snapped and that was a real shame as the guys I was battling with finished up 2nd and 3rd and it was a pretty hectic race.”

“In Race 3 I had a bad start and though I was on 4 new tyres I had no pace, I wasn't really feeling good with the car, so not much to say.”

“It was a mediocre weekend I think. I could have done better in Race 3 but at the end of the day it is what it is. I think we ended on a good point, obviously I would have liked some pole positions and wins.”

“In terms of the rest of the season, I think it is looking quite good, we know what I need to work on, which is mainly the starts, so in F3 we don't have the foot clutch, we'll have the hand clutch which will be a lot easier.”

I think we know what to work on to make a championship run in F3. Jak Crawford

F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship Results 2022 - Abu Dhabi #2

Race 1

Race 2

Race 3

