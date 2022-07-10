Hadjar wins Feature & Crawford Sprint F3 Spielberg

Isack Hadjar dominated in the dry Qualifying in Spielberg and the very wet Feature Race to move to just a point off the F3 Championship lead. Fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford calmly won the dry Sprint Race but both he and Jonny Edgar were out of luck on Sunday, innocent victims of a collision.

Edgar had shown good pace again in only his second event after returning to racing.

Hadjar takes the big points with superb victory

“Coming into this weekend, we were confident that the pace would be there as historically, the team is quite successful at this track,” explained the 17-year-old Frenchman.

“I had a tough Free Practice in the wet, but we really focused on improving the balance and my driving in case it was raining later on.”

“Obviously the Qualifying session was really hard as I got both my lap times deleted on the first run but I knew the potential was there. So going into the 2nd run, it was messy with the traffic but I managed to get clean air and set 2 good laps before the Red Flag, so super happy with my first F3 pole!”

Isack Hadjar on the podium of F3 in Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar racing F3 at the Red Bull Ring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar in the Park Ferme of the F3 Feature Race - Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Isack Hadjar leaving the pit lane - Formula 3 Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Then Race 1 didn’t go as expected with a mistake on my side that cost me 4 places but made up for it to come back 10th, the pace was decent.”

“Race 2 was really stressful in the first 2 laps as Victor (Martins) was super quick, but I managed to adapt my driving to the conditions, to create a big gap before the Safety Car and managed to push for the fastest lap towards the end!”

So yeah, the race was pretty much under control. Isack Hadjar

Crawford takes a great win but not enough points

“Overall it was a very unfortunate weekend, where our pace was quite good,” stated the 17-year-old American. “Free Practice was wet at the beginning and dry in the end so we got a bit of practice in both.”

“In Qualifying I was quite quick, the car was not great in the first run but we fixed it and the speed was there for top 3, for sure top 5, maybe even pole but there was a Red Flag and I didn't get to complete my lap. Which was a shame and that put me back in P10, so a bit unlucky there.”

Jak Crawford on the podium of Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford in the Park Ferme of the Formula 3 - Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford racing Formula 3 in Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford racing Formula 3 at the Red Bull Ring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“In Race 1 we had good pace, I set off in 3rd got pushed wide on lap 1 to 4th. Was making my way up and ended up getting the win with a good move on the Safety Car restart. I took advantage of all the Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car restarts to gain positions.”

“Race 2 was another unlucky race, I was really quick in the wet this time, I made up two positions on the start and after that it was difficult to pass. We had a Safety Car restart where I was being aggressive and I passed one guy round the outside of Turn 1 and was going to pass another but got rammed from behind and that was unavoidable for me.”

So basically it was an unlucky weekend which sucks because we lost a lot of points in the Feature Race. Jak Crawford

“Instead of being 18 points behind I am now 28 points behind which is a big blow to the championship.”

Edgar gains pace and points in his second weekend back

“Practice was very good in the wet and dry and the car felt good for me,” commented the 18-year-old Briton. “In Qualifying, Run 1 was pretty good but I had a little bit of time to find in a few corners myself but everything was okay. Then on Run 2, on my push lap I got a Red Flag just before T9. When looking at the sectors of everyone on a lap it would’ve been P3-P5 but P7 still wasn’t bad.”

“Race 1, I lost a place on lap 1 and then on the Safety Car restart I managed to gain a place and then on the Virtual Safety car restart I gained another place. I was up to P4 at one point but then I struggled a lot with tyre deg and I dropped back to P7 by the end.”

Jonny Edgar racing Formula 3 at the Red Bull Ring 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jonny Edgar racing Formula 3 - Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jonny Edgar getting ready to race Formula 3 - Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jonny Edgar racing F3 in Spielberg 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“In Race 2 it was very wet and I couldn’t see much at first and then after 5 laps or so it was clear. Overtaking was very difficult so I just tried to save the tyres and not push.”

My pace was getting better and better compared to other cars, then there was the Safety Car and on the restart in T1 I got hit really hard from behind which made me spin. Jonny Edgar

“That was a shame because P7 would have been good but more than that I think there was also a chance to gain a place or two in the last few laps because some cars struggled a lot with the tyres and there were some incidents.”

Formula 3 Silverstone Grand Prix 2022 - YouTube

Feature Race Highlights | Official F1 Channel

Sprint Race Highlights | Official F1 Channel

RESULTS Austrian Grand Prix F3 Spielberg

Qualifying

1. I. Hadjar (Hitech) 1m 19.759s

2. V. Martins (ART) +0.221s

3. O. Bearman (Prema) +0.299s

7. J. Edgar (Trident) +0.440s

10. J. Crawford (Prema) +0.592s

Sprint Race

1. J. Crawford (Prema) 32m 50.011s

2. C Collet (MP) +0.626s

3. F. Colapinto (Van Am) +1.020s

7. J. Edgar (Trident) +7.207s

10. I. Hadjar (Hitech) +8.568s

Feature Race

1. I. Hadjar (Hitech) 40m 34.535s

2. V. Martins (ART) +3.251s

3. O. Bearman (Prema) +4.881s

21. J. Edgar (Trident) +50.679s

22. J. Crawford (Prema) +60.379s

FIA F3 Championship Points after 10 of 18 races.

1. V. Martins (ART) 98 points

2. I. Hadjar (Hitech) 97

3. A. Leclerc (Prema) 91

5. J. Crawford (Prema) 70

18. J. Edgar (Trident) 8

Next Round Hungaroring July 30/31