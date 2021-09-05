Hager wins in fabulous form Zandvoort F3

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 1st – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 12th –2 Race 1 Result: 7th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 6th – Race 2 Result: DNF(Incident)

Race 3 Quali Grid: 1st – Race 3 Result: 1st

FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 193 points – after 18 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 4th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 9th – Race 1 Result: 6th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 7th – Race 2 Result: 18th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 4th – Race 3 Result: 4th

FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd – 150 points – after 18 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 9th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 4th – Race 1 Result: 3rd

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 10th – Race 2 Result: DNF(Incident)

Race 3 Quali Grid: 9th – Race 3 Result: 11th

FIA F3 Championship position: 12th – 49 points – after 18 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 7th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 6th – Race 1 Result: 4th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 9th – Race 2 Result: 8th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 7th – Race 3 Result: 7th

FIA F3 Championship position: 14th – 35 points – after 18 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 19th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 18th – Race 1 Result: 19th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 19th – Race 2 Result: 25th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 17th – Race 3 Result: 15th

FIA F3 Championship position: 18th – 23 points – after 18 of 21 races

Dennis Hauger clicked back into top gear in the Netherlands with a last moment F3 pole and a totally dominant Race 3 victory. The 18-year-old Norwegian stretched his championship lead to 43 points and there are just 65 available in the final round at Sochi.

Fellow Red Bull Junior Jack Doohan had eaten into Hauger's advantage dramatically a week ago but saw it grow again as he missed out on the podium with 6th and 4th the best finishes for the 18-year-old Australian.

Ayumu Iwasa took to the podium again with a fine 3rd in Race 1 and Jak Crawford just missed out with 4th. Jonny Edgar was disappointed to be outside the points.

Hauger unstoppable from Pole

“It's been an up and down weekend but I really enjoyed this circuit. Especially on Quali laps, pushing for yourself, it's really enjoyable and quite different to any other track. I enjoyed it a lot this weekend.”

“Obviously with Pole that was a great start and then with Race 1 and Race 2 it is really hard to get past here and you have to work for it, to get your way up. In Race 1 we did a decent job of getting some good points and in Race 2 we also worked our way up but unfortunately got hit from the back and got a puncture so that was a bit unfortunate but nothing we could have done about it.”

“So we just had to keep the focus ahead for today and we knew we had the pace so we had to get the good start and keep on managing the situation.”

“Until today's race I had not been in clear air all weekend and I didn't know what to expect exactly but we knew we had the pace from Qualifying. We had to focus on getting that fastest lap in the beginning and from there on try to keep them out of DRS and at some point I felt quite confident.”

“I pushed in Sector 3 to get him out of the DRS zone and then I could keep the temperatures down in the tyres and so that made the difference for me. We had worked on the car a bit after yesterday so I think it was set a bit more together today and from Pole we had the pace to pull away.”

“Really good points in the championship so really happy about it and the win today. For Sochi we will not change anything just keep doing it the same.”

Doohan not chuffed

“An average weekend I'd say…. compared with last weekend. I'm not chuffed, but you have to take some positives. I obviously lost points to Dennis which isn't ideal. But very lucky to finish Races 2 and 3 with contact from the same driver in both races and was very lucky not to get a puncture or any more damage. Today there was quite a big chunk out of the rear wheel so I was lucky to finish the race and get points.”

“Qualifying wasn't amazing, and that potentially put me into a risk zone for something like that to happen. So looking back, that was something that I could control and it would have been better to have qualified on the front row.”

“It wasn't an ideal weekend at all but we collected some points and in Race 3 it was a DRS train and we could all just maintain an equal pace and it was hard to make a difference. Smolyar ahead of me was pushing hard and started to struggle with his rears, if we hadn't had the virtual Safety Car at the end I could have done something and got past him but then we were lucky with Martins getting the penalty that put us ahead.”

“It was a difficult weekend, 12 points today isn't bad but compared to what we need it wasn't enough. So now I just have to focus on Sochi.”

Crawford all points

“Not too bad I'd say,” admitted the 16-year-old laid back American. “In the Free Practice we were the quickest, obviously the Prema's and Tridents didn't put in new tyres but I still think it was an indicator that we were in for a good weekend.”

“In Qualifying I think we were a bit unlucky with some flags but 7th is almost as good as our best which was 5th at the Red Bull Ring. So that was good steps in Qualifying which put us in the top 12 which is where you need to be for the weekend.”

“So Race 1 was P6 on the Grid and we got into 4th on the first lap. Then we were in a DRS train and it was very difficult to pass so held on to 4th and some good points.”

“Race 2 is obviously a reverse grid so I had to start 9th. I struggled a bit at the beginning, then I had a contact quite early on and had quite a lot of damage and was struggling to hang on. I am surprised that I managed to finish 8th with the damage I had.”

“Race 3 is obviously the Qualifying Grid so I started 7th, I had a good start but then had a contact at Turn 3 which lost me a position I think. Then after that the pace wasn't very good, I struggled a lot with oversteer and in turn that caused me to struggled physically as well as I was having to fight the car so much.”

“But I am still very happy to have scored points in all three races. It wasn't a bad weekend at all.”

Iwasa podiums again

“Race 1 was good and the pace was also good,” explained the 19-year-old Japanese. “The car was pretty good but I was struggling with traction a little bit. The tyre management was not so bad so I think that was a good race.”

“Race 2, the DNF was my fault because I made a big mistake after the Safety Car restart. It was a good challenge so I could learn from that, I had big damage after my mistake in Turn 1, the ride height and alignment was out so I couldn't drive further.”

“In Race 3 I was a bit unlucky because on the first lap the guy in front of me made a mistake and I couldn't avoid contact with him on the banked T3. I was slowed and I lost a lot of positions.”

“Also the car was not good so I was struggling so much with oversteer through the race, so it was a bad race for me.”

“Qualifying was much better than Spa but I still need to improve, I was still behind Jak (Crawford) my teammate so I think it was not so good and I need to do better.”

Edgar finds something

“A difficult weekend again," admitted the 17-year-old Briton. "Practice was not too bad, of course some teams don't put on new tyres. In Qualifying my lap felt OK but it was just not quick enough.”

“In Races 1 and 2 I had oversteer and my teammates had understeer so we made quite a big change to my car and that did improve the balance for Race 3. It was good that we found something and I could follow a lot better through the high speed corners, something that I had been really struggling with.”

“It is still not where we need to be but it was step forward and I think that it going to help us. It was certainly a better weekend than Spa.”