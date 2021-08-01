Dennis Hauger
Hauger and Iwasa win in Hungarian F3

Wet or dry, Dennis Hauger was in unstoppable form at the Hungaroring, extending his already impressive F3 championship lead
Written by Peter Clifford
#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

  • Qualifying: 2nd – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 11th –2 Race 1 Result: 5th
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 8th – Race 2 Result: 5th
  • Race 3 Quali Grid: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 1st
  • FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 152 points – after 12 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

  • Qualifying: 3rd – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 10th – Race 1 Result: 9th
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 4th – Race 2 Result: 13th
  • Race 3 Quali Grid: 3rd – Race 3 Result: 3rd
  • FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd– 89 points – after 12 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

  • Qualifying: 10th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 1st
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 12th – Race 2 Result: 10th
  • Race 3 Quali Grid: 10th – Race 3 Result: 12th
  • FIA F3 Championship position: 11th – 39 points – after 12 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

  • Qualifying: 12th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 1st – Race 1 Result: DNF (Technical)
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 29th – Race 2 Result: 26th
  • Race 3 Quali Grid: 12th – Race 3 Result: DNF (Technical)
  • FIA F3 Championship position: 15th – 23 points – after 12 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

  • Qualifying: 22nd – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 22nd – Race 1 Result: 26th
  • Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 30th – Race 2 Result: 20th
  • Race 3 Quali Grid: 22nd – Race 3 Result: 15th
  • FIA F3 Championship position: 20th – 6 points – after 12 of 21 races
Wet or dry, Dennis Hauger was in unstoppable form at the Hungaroring, extending his already impressive F3 championship lead and giving everyone a superb lesson in car control as he won the soaking wet Race 3.
Fellow Red Bull Junior Ayumu Iwasa had won Race 1, his first F3 victory. Jack Doohan had pace all weekend, qualified 3rd and determinedly held on to that position in Race 3 to score another great podium and move into second place in the title chase.
Jonny Edgar and Jak Crawford were not so fortunate, Edgar particularly as he suffered two technical retirements having qualified a very good twelfth.
Hauger stretches points lead to 63
“Overall it's been a pretty good weekend, also points wise,” stated the 18-year-old Norwegian. “Qualifying was a bit messy as I couldn't get my engine started in the middle of the session for the last stint. So we just had to go for one lap right at the end there and I don't think the track was at it's quickest.”
We had the pace for Pole but second was quite good.
Dennis Hauger
“Race 1 and 2 was trying to gain as many points as possible but limit the risk. I had some fun in those races and some good moves, especially in Turn 1 around the outside a couple of times and also round the outside of 5. The deg was quite high compared to other tracks so I gained a bit by taking care early on, played it a bit smart there.”
“So 5th in Race 1 and 2 and then Race 3 today it suddenly started raining quite a lot before the race but then dried quite a lot really quickly mid race, certainly there were dry lines.”
“That made it quite interesting and I think I found some good lines before the others and that allowed me to get through to P1 and after that I was trying to save a bit and just keep it clean and smooth and not do anything stupid.”
“In the end I'm really happy with the win at the end of the weekend and some really good points for the championship. A positive weekend for sure.”
Dennis Hauger #01 Prema Racing - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Dennis Hauger #01 Prema Racing - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Doohan up to 2nd in title chase
“Not bad, not great, it was crucial to get a podium today,” asserted the18-year-old Australian.
“Practice and Quali were good, I definitely had the pace for Pole, unfortunately I got heavy traffic. It was difficult to run that pace, struggling a lot with the rear of the car.”
“Race 1 wasn't amazing, again we were struggling with the rear, never really felt comfortable, never felt I was in a position to move forward.”
“Luckily we scraped 9th, then for Race 2 it was the same. I couldn't brake because of rear locking and I ended up having a 68 brake bias. To give you a reference I am normally 59 to 60 on a push lap but by the second lap I was already at 64, 66 and couldn't stop the rear from locking. As soon as I wanted to turn in it just wanted to snap so there was a clear issue.”
“Honestly if I didn't back off the pace I would have fenced it. It was very disappointing.
On the managing side I think it was the best race I have ever done.
Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan #04 Trident - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Jack Doohan #04 Trident - F3 Hungaroring 2021
This time last year or even at the beginning of this year I would have lost it.”
“We found a huge thing last night, it kind of justified what has been going on at the last two rounds and I was really looking forward to today. Then it started raining but I wasn't upset by that. It was a good race in the wet, happy to get P3 but I think we deserved more, just unfortunate that we don't have the pace of those red cars.”
Iwasa takes first FIA F3 victory
“I am very happy to get my first win of course, that made it a very good weekend,” enthused the 19-year-old Japanese. “But actually I was not so happy with my pace. In Free Practice and Qualifying I suffered quite a lot with understeer. So I think we can do better.”
In Race 1 and 2 that was better but I couldn't get traction out of the slow speed corners so I was finding that quite difficult.
Ayumu Iwasa
“Race 3 was fun in the wet. I had good pace early on and I was enjoying it. The conditions were very similar to Paul Ricard and there I used the tyres too much and had nothing left at the end. So I took care of my tyres this time. At the end of the race I looked at the other cars and my tyres had much more left, I should have pushed harder.”
Ayumu Iwasa #11 Hitech GP - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Ayumu Iwasa #11 Hitech GP - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Edgar unlucky
“It's certainly a shame, I think we were in with a good chance of winning Race 1 from the reverse grid pole,” stated the 17-year-old Briton. “I managed to stay ahead on lap one and was then able to stay in front without having to defend everywhere so I was pretty pleased with that.”
“Then I started to have gearbox trouble, it didn't downshift, then it broke completely. As I said it was a real shame.”
Qualifying wasn't bad and I got into the top 12 which I needed to do but really there is more to come, we still struggled a bit.
Jonny Edgar
“In Race 3 it was OK early on but I started to have problems with the throttle staying on, in the end I couldn't stop and had to pull in. So pretty disappointing again.”
Jonny Edgar #25 Carlin Racing -F3 Championship Hungaroring 2021
Jonny Edgar #25 Carlin Racing -F3 Championship Hungaroring 2021
Crawford ready to reset
“It was a very bad weekend you can say,” admitted the 16-year-old American frankly. “I struggled in Free Practice and Qualifying. I couldn't get the car the way I liked it and could never get it turned. So I was struggling quite a bit. We qualified poorly, we could have been a few positions higher but there was not much to gain.”
“In the first race I had a bad first lap and lost some positions. Then I got in an unfortunate incident on the last lap. It was my fault, just a mistake. I got a 5 place grid penalty so started last in Race 2.”
“Then I made a really good start, I gained I think 10 positions in just 2 laps. We had made a big set-up change between the races and had a lot of degradation, I only had the tyres for 2 or 3 laps, it was worth trying though.”
“Race 3 was wet, like Paul Ricard, drying at the end. I made up quite a few positions at the start but my pace sort of stalled out once it dried. As a team I think we were heating the tyres more than the others so we lost at the end of the race.”
Overall not a good weekend, now we have a few weeks break and reset for Spa.
Jak Crawford
Jak Crawford #10 Hitech GP - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Jak Crawford #10 Hitech GP - F3 Hungaroring 2021
Final Results - F3 HUNGARORING 2021

RACE 1
POS#NAMETEAMLAPSGAP
121 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing22-
211Ayumu IwasaHitechGP221.800
33 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam222.000
429 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System222.700
55 Clement Novalak Trident223.200
61Dennis HaugerPrema Powerteam223.600
78 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix224.900
86 David Schumacher Trident226.400
94 Jack Doohan Trident227.500
1014 Matteo Nannini HWA AG227.800
1112 Roman Staněk HitechGP228.300
1230 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System229.500
132Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam229.600
149 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix2210.500
1517 Victor Martins MP Motorsport2211.400
1624 Jake Hughes Carlin2211.900
1726 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport2212.200
1815Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG2213.600
1922Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing2213.700
2018Caio Collet MP Motorsport2214.200
2119Tijmen van MP Motorsport2214.500
2227 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport2215.300
2316Rafael Villagómez HWA AG2216.600
2431Reshad de Charouz Racing System2217.100
2528Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport2218.000
2610Jak CrawfordHitechGP2218.400
2720László Tóth Campos Racing2219.600
2823Ido Cohen Carlin211 lap
DNF7 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix157 laps
DNF25Jonny EdgarCarlin715 laps
RACE 2
POS#NAMETEAMLAPSTIMEGAP
114 Matteo Nannini HWA AG2235'26.725
230 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System2235'29.2442.519
312 Roman Staněk HitechGP2235'30.5613.836
48 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix2235'31.0734.348
51Dennis HaugerPrema Powerteam2235'31.3474.622
66 David Schumacher Trident2235'32.3325.607
721 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing2235'33.7387.013
85 Clement Novalak Trident2235'35.6258.900
929 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System2235'38.54011.815
1011Ayumu IwasaHitechGP2235'39.35712.632
112Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam2235'39.64312.918
1218Caio Collet MP Motorsport2235'40.43113.706
134Jack DoohanTrident2235'44.33617.611
149 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix2235'44.76418.039
1519Tijmen van MP Motorsport2235'46.95520.230
167 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix2235'49.57422.849
1724 Jake Hughes Carlin2235'52.35925.634
1831Reshad de Charouz Racing System2235'55.07628.351
1927 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport2235'56.80930.084
2028Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport2235'58.82532.100
2110Jak CrawfordHitechGP2236'00.03333.308
2216Rafael Villagómez HWA AG2236'01.76235.037
2320László Tóth Campos Racing2236'02.17635.451
2426 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport2236'03.28936.564
2517 Victor Martins MP Motorsport2236'04.09937.374
2625Jonny EdgarCarlin2236'10.94844.223
2723Ido Cohen Carlin2236'46.6571'19.932
2815Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG2236'52.3331'25.608
293 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam2136'29.5691 Lap
DNF22Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing21
RACE 3
POS#NAMETEAMLAPSTIMEGAP
11Dennis HaugerPrema Powerteam2040'15.030
22Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam2040'16.3751.345
34Jack DoohanTrident2040'17.2332.203
46 David Schumacher Trident2040'17.7662.736
55 Clement Novalak Trident2040'18.2983.268
68 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix2040'18.4353.405
77 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix2040'18.6893.659
83 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam2040'19.9944.964
930 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System2040'20.2725.242
1029 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System2040'20.4915.461
1121 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing2040'21.0095.979
1211Ayumu IwasaHitechGP2040'21.2986.268
1324 Jake Hughes Carlin2040'23.0808.050
149 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix2040'23.3098.279
1510Jak CrawfordHitechGP2040'23.4478.417
1618Caio Collet MP Motorsport2040'24.3129.282
1726 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport2040'25.08210.052
1827 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport2040'31.17016.140
1919Tijmen van MP Motorsport2040'33.78318.753
2031Reshad de Charouz Racing System2040'42.12027.090
2115Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG2040'42.70827.678
2228Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport2040'43.18528.155
2316Rafael Villagómez HWA AG2040'43.46528.435
2412 Roman Staněk HitechGP2040'44.03229.002
2522Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing2041'07.76552.735
2614 Matteo Nannini HWA AG2041'08.31453.284
2717 Victor Martins MP Motorsport2041'13.19858.168
DNF23Ido Cohen Carlin173 laps
DNF20László Tóth Campos Racing173 laps
DNF25Jonny EdgarCarlin155 laps