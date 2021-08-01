Hauger and Iwasa win in Hungarian F3

FIA F3 Championship position: 20th – 6 points – after 12 of 21 races
Wet or dry, Dennis Hauger was in unstoppable form at the Hungaroring, extending his already impressive F3 championship lead and giving everyone a superb lesson in car control as he won the soaking wet Race 3.
Fellow Red Bull Junior Ayumu Iwasa had won Race 1, his first F3 victory. Jack Doohan had pace all weekend, qualified 3rd and determinedly held on to that position in Race 3 to score another great podium and move into second place in the title chase.
Jonny Edgar and Jak Crawford were not so fortunate, Edgar particularly as he suffered two technical retirements having qualified a very good twelfth.
Hauger stretches points lead to 63
“Overall it's been a pretty good weekend, also points wise,” stated the 18-year-old Norwegian. “Qualifying was a bit messy as I couldn't get my engine started in the middle of the session for the last stint. So we just had to go for one lap right at the end there and I don't think the track was at it's quickest.”
We had the pace for Pole but second was quite good.
“Race 1 and 2 was trying to gain as many points as possible but limit the risk. I had some fun in those races and some good moves, especially in Turn 1 around the outside a couple of times and also round the outside of 5. The deg was quite high compared to other tracks so I gained a bit by taking care early on, played it a bit smart there.”
“So 5th in Race 1 and 2 and then Race 3 today it suddenly started raining quite a lot before the race but then dried quite a lot really quickly mid race, certainly there were dry lines.”
“That made it quite interesting and I think I found some good lines before the others and that allowed me to get through to P1 and after that I was trying to save a bit and just keep it clean and smooth and not do anything stupid.”
“In the end I'm really happy with the win at the end of the weekend and some really good points for the championship. A positive weekend for sure.”
Doohan up to 2nd in title chase
“Not bad, not great, it was crucial to get a podium today,” asserted the18-year-old Australian.
“Practice and Quali were good, I definitely had the pace for Pole, unfortunately I got heavy traffic. It was difficult to run that pace, struggling a lot with the rear of the car.”
“Race 1 wasn't amazing, again we were struggling with the rear, never really felt comfortable, never felt I was in a position to move forward.”
“Luckily we scraped 9th, then for Race 2 it was the same. I couldn't brake because of rear locking and I ended up having a 68 brake bias. To give you a reference I am normally 59 to 60 on a push lap but by the second lap I was already at 64, 66 and couldn't stop the rear from locking. As soon as I wanted to turn in it just wanted to snap so there was a clear issue.”
“Honestly if I didn't back off the pace I would have fenced it. It was very disappointing.
On the managing side I think it was the best race I have ever done.
This time last year or even at the beginning of this year I would have lost it.”
“We found a huge thing last night, it kind of justified what has been going on at the last two rounds and I was really looking forward to today. Then it started raining but I wasn't upset by that. It was a good race in the wet, happy to get P3 but I think we deserved more, just unfortunate that we don't have the pace of those red cars.”
Iwasa takes first FIA F3 victory
“I am very happy to get my first win of course, that made it a very good weekend,” enthused the 19-year-old Japanese. “But actually I was not so happy with my pace. In Free Practice and Qualifying I suffered quite a lot with understeer. So I think we can do better.”
In Race 1 and 2 that was better but I couldn't get traction out of the slow speed corners so I was finding that quite difficult.
“Race 3 was fun in the wet. I had good pace early on and I was enjoying it. The conditions were very similar to Paul Ricard and there I used the tyres too much and had nothing left at the end. So I took care of my tyres this time. At the end of the race I looked at the other cars and my tyres had much more left, I should have pushed harder.”
Edgar unlucky
“It's certainly a shame, I think we were in with a good chance of winning Race 1 from the reverse grid pole,” stated the 17-year-old Briton. “I managed to stay ahead on lap one and was then able to stay in front without having to defend everywhere so I was pretty pleased with that.”
“Then I started to have gearbox trouble, it didn't downshift, then it broke completely. As I said it was a real shame.”
Qualifying wasn't bad and I got into the top 12 which I needed to do but really there is more to come, we still struggled a bit.
“In Race 3 it was OK early on but I started to have problems with the throttle staying on, in the end I couldn't stop and had to pull in. So pretty disappointing again.”
Crawford ready to reset
“It was a very bad weekend you can say,” admitted the 16-year-old American frankly. “I struggled in Free Practice and Qualifying. I couldn't get the car the way I liked it and could never get it turned. So I was struggling quite a bit. We qualified poorly, we could have been a few positions higher but there was not much to gain.”
“In the first race I had a bad first lap and lost some positions. Then I got in an unfortunate incident on the last lap. It was my fault, just a mistake. I got a 5 place grid penalty so started last in Race 2.”
“Then I made a really good start, I gained I think 10 positions in just 2 laps. We had made a big set-up change between the races and had a lot of degradation, I only had the tyres for 2 or 3 laps, it was worth trying though.”
“Race 3 was wet, like Paul Ricard, drying at the end. I made up quite a few positions at the start but my pace sort of stalled out once it dried. As a team I think we were heating the tyres more than the others so we lost at the end of the race.”
Overall not a good weekend, now we have a few weeks break and reset for Spa.