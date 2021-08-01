Hauger and Iwasa win in Hungarian F3

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 2nd – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 11th –2 Race 1 Result: 5th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 8th – Race 2 Result: 5th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 1st

FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 152 points – after 12 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 3rd – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 10th – Race 1 Result: 9th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 4th – Race 2 Result: 13th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 3rd – Race 3 Result: 3rd

FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd– 89 points – after 12 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 10th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 1st

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 12th – Race 2 Result: 10th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 10th – Race 3 Result: 12th

FIA F3 Championship position: 11th – 39 points – after 12 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 12th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 1st – Race 1 Result: DNF (Technical)

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 29th – Race 2 Result: 26th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 12th – Race 3 Result: DNF (Technical)

FIA F3 Championship position: 15th – 23 points – after 12 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 22nd – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 22nd – Race 1 Result: 26th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 30th – Race 2 Result: 20th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 22nd – Race 3 Result: 15th

FIA F3 Championship position: 20th – 6 points – after 12 of 21 races

Wet or dry, Dennis Hauger was in unstoppable form at the Hungaroring , extending his already impressive F3 championship lead and giving everyone a superb lesson in car control as he won the soaking wet Race 3.

Fellow Red Bull Junior Ayumu Iwasa had won Race 1, his first F3 victory. Jack Doohan had pace all weekend, qualified 3rd and determinedly held on to that position in Race 3 to score another great podium and move into second place in the title chase.

Jonny Edgar and Jak Crawford were not so fortunate, Edgar particularly as he suffered two technical retirements having qualified a very good twelfth.

Hauger stretches points lead to 63

“Overall it's been a pretty good weekend, also points wise,” stated the 18-year-old Norwegian. “Qualifying was a bit messy as I couldn't get my engine started in the middle of the session for the last stint. So we just had to go for one lap right at the end there and I don't think the track was at it's quickest.”

We had the pace for Pole but second was quite good. Dennis Hauger

“Race 1 and 2 was trying to gain as many points as possible but limit the risk. I had some fun in those races and some good moves, especially in Turn 1 around the outside a couple of times and also round the outside of 5. The deg was quite high compared to other tracks so I gained a bit by taking care early on, played it a bit smart there.”

“So 5th in Race 1 and 2 and then Race 3 today it suddenly started raining quite a lot before the race but then dried quite a lot really quickly mid race, certainly there were dry lines.”

“That made it quite interesting and I think I found some good lines before the others and that allowed me to get through to P1 and after that I was trying to save a bit and just keep it clean and smooth and not do anything stupid.”

“In the end I'm really happy with the win at the end of the weekend and some really good points for the championship. A positive weekend for sure.”

Dennis Hauger #01 Prema Racing - F3 Hungaroring 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Doohan up to 2nd in title chase

“Not bad, not great, it was crucial to get a podium today,” asserted the18-year-old Australian.

“Practice and Quali were good, I definitely had the pace for Pole, unfortunately I got heavy traffic. It was difficult to run that pace, struggling a lot with the rear of the car.”

“Race 1 wasn't amazing, again we were struggling with the rear, never really felt comfortable, never felt I was in a position to move forward.”

“Luckily we scraped 9th, then for Race 2 it was the same. I couldn't brake because of rear locking and I ended up having a 68 brake bias. To give you a reference I am normally 59 to 60 on a push lap but by the second lap I was already at 64, 66 and couldn't stop the rear from locking. As soon as I wanted to turn in it just wanted to snap so there was a clear issue.”

“Honestly if I didn't back off the pace I would have fenced it. It was very disappointing.

On the managing side I think it was the best race I have ever done. Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan #04 Trident - F3 Hungaroring 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

This time last year or even at the beginning of this year I would have lost it.”

“We found a huge thing last night, it kind of justified what has been going on at the last two rounds and I was really looking forward to today. Then it started raining but I wasn't upset by that. It was a good race in the wet, happy to get P3 but I think we deserved more, just unfortunate that we don't have the pace of those red cars.”

Iwasa takes first FIA F3 victory

“I am very happy to get my first win of course, that made it a very good weekend,” enthused the 19-year-old Japanese. “But actually I was not so happy with my pace. In Free Practice and Qualifying I suffered quite a lot with understeer. So I think we can do better.”

In Race 1 and 2 that was better but I couldn't get traction out of the slow speed corners so I was finding that quite difficult. Ayumu Iwasa

“Race 3 was fun in the wet. I had good pace early on and I was enjoying it. The conditions were very similar to Paul Ricard and there I used the tyres too much and had nothing left at the end. So I took care of my tyres this time. At the end of the race I looked at the other cars and my tyres had much more left, I should have pushed harder.”

Ayumu Iwasa #11 Hitech GP - F3 Hungaroring 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Edgar unlucky

“It's certainly a shame, I think we were in with a good chance of winning Race 1 from the reverse grid pole,” stated the 17-year-old Briton. “I managed to stay ahead on lap one and was then able to stay in front without having to defend everywhere so I was pretty pleased with that.”

“Then I started to have gearbox trouble, it didn't downshift, then it broke completely. As I said it was a real shame.”

Qualifying wasn't bad and I got into the top 12 which I needed to do but really there is more to come, we still struggled a bit. Jonny Edgar

“In Race 3 it was OK early on but I started to have problems with the throttle staying on, in the end I couldn't stop and had to pull in. So pretty disappointing again.”

Jonny Edgar #25 Carlin Racing -F3 Championship Hungaroring 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Crawford ready to reset

“It was a very bad weekend you can say,” admitted the 16-year-old American frankly. “I struggled in Free Practice and Qualifying. I couldn't get the car the way I liked it and could never get it turned. So I was struggling quite a bit. We qualified poorly, we could have been a few positions higher but there was not much to gain.”

“In the first race I had a bad first lap and lost some positions. Then I got in an unfortunate incident on the last lap. It was my fault, just a mistake. I got a 5 place grid penalty so started last in Race 2.”

“Then I made a really good start, I gained I think 10 positions in just 2 laps. We had made a big set-up change between the races and had a lot of degradation, I only had the tyres for 2 or 3 laps, it was worth trying though.”

“Race 3 was wet, like Paul Ricard, drying at the end. I made up quite a few positions at the start but my pace sort of stalled out once it dried. As a team I think we were heating the tyres more than the others so we lost at the end of the race.”

Overall not a good weekend, now we have a few weeks break and reset for Spa. Jak Crawford

Jak Crawford #10 Hitech GP - F3 Hungaroring 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Final Results - F3 HUNGARORING 2021

RACE 1

POS # NAME TEAM LAPS GAP 1 21 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 22 - 2 11 Ayumu Iwasa HitechGP 22 1.800 3 3 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam 22 2.000 4 29 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 22 2.700 5 5 Clement Novalak Trident 22 3.200 6 1 Dennis Hauger Prema Powerteam 22 3.600 7 8 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix 22 4.900 8 6 David Schumacher Trident 22 6.400 9 4 Jack Doohan Trident 22 7.500 10 14 Matteo Nannini HWA AG 22 7.800 11 12 Roman Staněk HitechGP 22 8.300 12 30 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System 22 9.500 13 2 Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam 22 9.600 14 9 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 22 10.500 15 17 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 22 11.400 16 24 Jake Hughes Carlin 22 11.900 17 26 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 22 12.200 18 15 Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG 22 13.600 19 22 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 22 13.700 20 18 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 22 14.200 21 19 Tijmen van MP Motorsport 22 14.500 22 27 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport 22 15.300 23 16 Rafael Villagómez HWA AG 22 16.600 24 31 Reshad de Charouz Racing System 22 17.100 25 28 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 22 18.000 26 10 Jak Crawford HitechGP 22 18.400 27 20 László Tóth Campos Racing 22 19.600 28 23 Ido Cohen Carlin 21 1 lap DNF 7 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 15 7 laps DNF 25 Jonny Edgar Carlin 7 15 laps

RACE 2

POS # NAME TEAM LAPS TIME GAP 1 14 Matteo Nannini HWA AG 22 35'26.725 2 30 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System 22 35'29.244 2.519 3 12 Roman Staněk HitechGP 22 35'30.561 3.836 4 8 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix 22 35'31.073 4.348 5 1 Dennis Hauger Prema Powerteam 22 35'31.347 4.622 6 6 David Schumacher Trident 22 35'32.332 5.607 7 21 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 22 35'33.738 7.013 8 5 Clement Novalak Trident 22 35'35.625 8.900 9 29 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 22 35'38.540 11.815 10 11 Ayumu Iwasa HitechGP 22 35'39.357 12.632 11 2 Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam 22 35'39.643 12.918 12 18 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 22 35'40.431 13.706 13 4 Jack Doohan Trident 22 35'44.336 17.611 14 9 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 22 35'44.764 18.039 15 19 Tijmen van MP Motorsport 22 35'46.955 20.230 16 7 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 22 35'49.574 22.849 17 24 Jake Hughes Carlin 22 35'52.359 25.634 18 31 Reshad de Charouz Racing System 22 35'55.076 28.351 19 27 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport 22 35'56.809 30.084 20 28 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 22 35'58.825 32.100 21 10 Jak Crawford HitechGP 22 36'00.033 33.308 22 16 Rafael Villagómez HWA AG 22 36'01.762 35.037 23 20 László Tóth Campos Racing 22 36'02.176 35.451 24 26 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 22 36'03.289 36.564 25 17 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 22 36'04.099 37.374 26 25 Jonny Edgar Carlin 22 36'10.948 44.223 27 23 Ido Cohen Carlin 22 36'46.657 1'19.932 28 15 Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG 22 36'52.333 1'25.608 29 3 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam 21 36'29.569 1 Lap DNF 22 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 21

RACE 3

POS # NAME TEAM LAPS TIME GAP 1 1 Dennis Hauger Prema Powerteam 20 40'15.030 2 2 Arthur Leclerc Prema Powerteam 20 40'16.375 1.345 3 4 Jack Doohan Trident 20 40'17.233 2.203 4 6 David Schumacher Trident 20 40'17.766 2.736 5 5 Clement Novalak Trident 20 40'18.298 3.268 6 8 Alexander Smolyar ART Grand Prix 20 40'18.435 3.405 7 7 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 20 40'18.689 3.659 8 3 Olli Caldwell Prema Powerteam 20 40'19.994 4.964 9 30 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System 20 40'20.272 5.242 10 29 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 20 40'20.491 5.461 11 21 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 20 40'21.009 5.979 12 11 Ayumu Iwasa HitechGP 20 40'21.298 6.268 13 24 Jake Hughes Carlin 20 40'23.080 8.050 14 9 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 20 40'23.309 8.279 15 10 Jak Crawford HitechGP 20 40'23.447 8.417 16 18 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 20 40'24.312 9.282 17 26 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 20 40'25.082 10.052 18 27 Johnathan Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport 20 40'31.170 16.140 19 19 Tijmen van MP Motorsport 20 40'33.783 18.753 20 31 Reshad de Charouz Racing System 20 40'42.120 27.090 21 15 Oliver Rasmussen HWA AG 20 40'42.708 27.678 22 28 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 20 40'43.185 28.155 23 16 Rafael Villagómez HWA AG 20 40'43.465 28.435 24 12 Roman Staněk HitechGP 20 40'44.032 29.002 25 22 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 20 41'07.765 52.735 26 14 Matteo Nannini HWA AG 20 41'08.314 53.284 27 17 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 20 41'13.198 58.168 DNF 23 Ido Cohen Carlin 17 3 laps DNF 20 László Tóth Campos Racing 17 3 laps DNF 25 Jonny Edgar Carlin 15 5 laps