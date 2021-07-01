Hauger & Doohan to contest F3 lead in Spielberg

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 66 points – after 6 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 3rd – 58 points – after 6 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 12th – 15 points – after 6 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 14th – 11 points – after 6 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 16th – 3 points – after 6 of 21 races

Five Red Bull Juniors are again out in force for the F3 round in Spielberg. Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan are at the sharp end of the points battle and continue to set a great pace for the less experienced Ayumu Iwasa, Jonny Edgar and Jak Crawford to follow.

Hauger looking to extend points lead

“It's a track where we already had a test at the beginning of the season and that was not too bad,” explained the 18-year-old Norwegian who has led the F3 points table since the first round. “Of course everyone has gained from their experiences since then so I think it's going to be quite close.”

“It is small details that make the difference here so it is really hard to put everything together for the perfect lap. I think it is going to be really close in Qualifying. It should be interesting, there are a few good straights as well so It should all make for some good racing. Add to that the reverse grids.”

“Also the weather is looking like it should be a bit up and down, I've heard that there might be some rain during the weekend so that can change things a bit.”

“I do like the track, in F4 I always did pretty well, had good pace here. In the testing also we were quite good, it's a track that I enjoy and have good experience so I think it will be a good weekend,” concluded the Prema driver.

Doohan derives great pleasure from the Ring

“Very much looking forward to this weekend, obviously it is all looking positive after Paul Ricard,” enthused the 18-year-old Australian Race 3 winner.

“We know that we've got to qualify well and go after scoring points in all three races. I really enjoy the Red Bull Ring, had a lot of fun there in the past. We had our preseason test there but it wasn't realistic in that there was snow on the ground and it was sub zero.”

“It's fast and flowing, a great place and a great circuit to drive on. We did well enough in France but now this is the sort of circuit that I enjoy more and I can't wait to get going,” added the Trident driver.

Iwasa ready for the Red Bull Ring

“This weekend I know what I have to do, I have to improve my driving in the high speed sections,” explained the 19-year-old Japanese frankly. “I have not been doing a good enough job in this area so far in the F3 car. So I want to improve a lot in the high speed corners and this is important at this track.”

“I have been practicing in the Hitech sim and the Red Bull sim and I enjoy the circuit. I think that Qualy is important as it is at other tracks but I think that in the races here I will be able to overtake more easily than at other tracks.”

“It will be interesting, we tested early in the year but this will be my first races at the Red Bull Ring.”

Edgar enthusiastic

“Testing went well here so I’m looking forward to this weekend and last time I raced here in F4 I had a good weekend too,” pointed out the 17-year-old British Carlin driver. “It’ll be much warmer than testing here so it could change how the car feels but we’ll just need to see after practice how it is. There’s also a chance of rain which could be interesting, I don’t mind too much if it rains as I’ve had some experience here in wet and dry conditions.”

“I like the track, it’s quite fun to drive and I had some good results last year. Even though there aren’t many corners it’s hard to put a lap together around here because of the elevation changes and then the high speed last 4 corners as well as having to be close to the edge of track limits without going over them.”

Crawford keen to realise potential

“It is potentially a good weekend,” asserted the 16-year-old American. “I've got a lot of experience at the Red Bull Ring, I've done well here, it's one of my favourites.”

“It will be good to show what we can do, we should have had a much better weekend in France, the pace was there and I want to show that this weekend. We had the preseason test here and I was 3rd quickest so I am confident. Of course the temperature will be 20 or 30 degrees hotter but I know we can do well.”

“The fast corners are where I gain the most and I really enjoy those here but you've also got a couple of heavy braking zones and you've got to get those right. I think we have a good base setting for the car so it's all there for a good weekend,” stated the Hitech driver.

Red Bull Ring weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 2nd July

09:30 – Practice (45 minutes)

13:50 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 3rd July

10:35 – Race 1 (24 Laps or 40 Mins)

17:45 – Race 2 (24 Laps or 40 Mins)

Sunday 4th July

11:05 – Race 3 (24 Laps or 40 Mins)