Hauger leads Red Bull Juniors and the rest to Spa F3

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 152 points – after 12 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd– 89 points – after 12 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 11th – 39 points – after 12 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 15th – 23 points – after 12 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 20th – 6 points – after 12 of 21 races

Dennis Hauger has a handsome 63 point lead in the FIA F3 championship as the teams arrive in the Ardennes with nine races remaining. The 18-year-old Norwegian's closest rival is fellow Red Bull Junior Jack Doohan and the 18-year-old Australian is well capable of taking the battle to him.

The rest of the Juniors are in their first F3 season and Jak Crawford, Jonny Edgar and Ayumu Iwasa are all up for the unique challenge in Belgium.

Hauger enjoys the circuit

“I've only had one race weekend at Spa, last year in F3, but the track itself I've always enjoyed driving on,” enthuses the Prema driver.

“I think it's going to be interesting to see what happens, with the slipstream and all on the long straights. This has a big effect in F3 so there is always something happening in the race especially but also in the Qualifying, making sure you have the right space to the guy in front to put the best lap together using the slipstream. It's going to be interesting to see how that plays out.”

“The track is really cool, it's long, a lot of hight speed and a lot of combinations so I am very much looking forward to it, it's very cool to be racing there.”

“I've seen the forecast and it looks like it's a bit up and down, it's been like that a few other race weekends so… if it's wet it's wet, if it's dry it's dry, just get on with it.”

Doohan concentrating on his own plan

“I'm really looking forward to the weekend, obviously I'm looking to pick up as many points as possible,” explains the Trident driver. “It would be amazing to put it on pole and to finish on the top step but I think we just need to take it one session at a time and not worry about the championship.”

“There is a big points deficit but I don't think it would be the right approach to just think 100% about closing that gap. If it happens then all well and good but I think we need just to focus on ourselves.”

“I like the circuit, I think we should have things sorted after the last couple of rounds and we should be in a good position. All the prep went well and I am feeling good.”

“Qualifying is obviously important but there are passing opportunities so you can afford to start from the second or third row at worse. I'm happy with whatever the weather does, just try and adapt and perform the best.”

Iwasa has already won

“It's not my first time at Spa, I raced there last year in French F4 and I won the race so that was very good for my confidence,” stated the 19-year-old Japanese.

“So we will try everything, car and driving to adapt to racing F3 at Spa. I want to adapt well, to everything.”

“The track is very good for overtaking. I have been in the team sim and my private sim as well. That went very well, so I think I am well prepared.”

“I hope we race in dry conditions this weekend because the wet is not good for overtaking, because no DRS. Really though, whatever conditions is no problem for me.”

Edgar happy to be at a racing circuit

“I'm looking forward to it. It's the first time for me, racing here, though I have tested here before,” explained the 17-year-old Briton.

“I think Qualifying will be quite difficult because everyone will be slowing down, trying to get a slipstream, I think track position will make a big difference because of how much a tow can help on the straights. Especially up to the last corner where there is no DRS will be the biggest gain.”

“I think the races will be interesting because with the long straights there are more overtaking opportunities than most tracks. I quite like the track, it's fun and I think good for racing.”

“With the weather, you never know, it could, rain, it could be a drying track, anything could happen and that may mix it up over the weekend.”

Crawford for a new start

“I'm very much looking forward to the weekend here at Spa. I have driven the circuit before, earlier this year in the Euroformula car, just for a test,” stated 16-year-old American. “I didn't get to compete in the race weekend they had because there was a conflict.”

“So I have been here before quite recently and going into the weekend I am sort of looking at a season reset. I think I've been quick all year long, just haven't had either the luck or sometimes just a couple of mistakes. So we are just past halfway in the year after a bit of a break going for a reset.”

“Hopefully we are going to be making the most out of the last three rounds, so I am very excited to be racing here and I am sure that it will be crazy at the front with all the slipstreaming that goes on at Spa.”

Spa weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 27th August

10:05 – Practice (45 minutes)

13:55 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 28th August

10:05 – Race 1 (17 Laps or 40 Mins)

17:55 – Race 2 (17 Laps or 40 Mins)

Sunday 29th August

10:40 – Race 3 (17 Laps or 40 Mins)