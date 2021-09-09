It's Monza F2 for Vips, Lawson and Daruvala

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 5th – 85 points – after 12 of 24 races

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 58 points – after 12 of 24 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 9th – 56 points – after 12 of 24 races

After a lengthy gap since Silverstone the second half of the F2 championship starts in the wonderful park of Monza with a touch of autumn in the air. Jüri Vips is 23 points off the lead but the 21-year-old Estonian has plenty of opportunity to make that up in the 12 remaining races.

Fellow Red Bull Juniors Jehan Daruvala and Liam Lawson stand 9th and 8th respectively and are just as keen and able to battle for the top places.

Vips chasing the title

“I'm really looking forward to getting back in the car after a long break and It’s great to return to such an iconic circuit like Monza,” asserts the Hitech driver.

“Not everything has gone our way but I’m sure the pace will be there to fight in the front so we will just need to keep out of trouble in the races to score good points and close the gap to the championship leader.”

Lawson has kept his hand in

The 19-year-old New Zealander has kept busy being very successful in DTM while waiting for the F2 restart. He stands 2nd in the DTM points table after winning both races at the Red Bull Ring last weekend.

“We had a pretty good weekend there so we need to try and keep that momentum going. It is definitely harder switching back to the F2 from DTM than it is going the other way. That's simply because the F2 car is a lot faster, you've got to speed up everything. Also we have a lot less track time, just the one 45 minute session in F2. We did have the DTM race at Monza, that was quite a while ago now but it is a positive to take there.”

“The F2 downforce level at Monza is similar to Baku where we were quite quick earlier in the year so I think we should be competitive and it's an epic track so I am really looking forward to it.”

“Silverstone was a track that we struggled at and particularly for me it was a difficult weekend for pace but think that Monza is such a different track that we will only know in FP or really in Quali where we stand and my focus now is just on Monza and doing a better job.”

Daruvala ready to get back in front

“Obviously I'm looking forward to getting back to it after a long break," explains the 22-year-old Indian. "Of course Monza is one of the highest speed tracks on the calendar, I can't wait to get started. Silverstone was a disappointing weekend for me so I am very keen to put that behind us and get back on track and have a clean weekend.”

“I really like Monza, in the past I've always been quite strong and had good results there.”

“We need to improve, it comes from me and from the team, finding those couple of tenths in Qualifying and starting at the sharp end of the grid is going to make things easier in the races of course.”

Monza weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 10th September

11:20 – Free Practice (45 minutes)

16:50 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 11th September

08:50 – Race 1 (21 laps or 45 minutes)

14:45 – Race 2 (21 laps or 45 minutes)

Sunday 12th September

10:25 – Race 3 (30 laps or 60 minutes)