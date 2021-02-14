Iwasa podiums with pace in F3 Asia at Dubai 2

#12 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 3rd

Race 2 Grid from Race 1 times: 7th – Race 2 Result: DNF

Qualifying 2: 2nd – Race 3 Grid: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 10th

F3 Asian Championship position: 7th – 74 points – after 12 of 15 races

#19 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Mumbai Falcons Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 4th – Race 1 Grid: 4th – Race 1 Result: 5th

Race 2 Grid from Race 1 times: 5th – Race 2 Result: 12th

Qualifying 2: 9th – Race 3 Grid: 9th – Race 3 Result: DNF

F3 Asian Championship position: 3rd – 156 points – after 12 of 15 races

Ayumu Iwasa scored a great first F3 Asia podium in the opening race of Dubai 2 and the 19-year-old Japanese was due another excellent result in Race 3 but stalled at the start.

Fellow Red Bull Junior Jehan Daruvala had shown similarly excellent pace at the start of Qualifying and took 5th in Race 1 but the rest of the 22-year-old Indian's weekend was lost to misfortune.

Iwasa faster

“In the pre event test I made a big step forward with my driving,” enthused the Honda Formula Dream Project driver. “So I was able to take advantage of that in Qualifying and I was very happy with the improvement compared to the previous races.”

“In Race I did not make a great start but I was able to recover in the early laps and finish on the podium.”

“Race 2 was unlucky because another car spun in front of me and I could not miss it.”

“Race 3 should have been good as I was on the front row but I stalled. A great disappointment because when I got going the car was well balanced and fast, certainly a missed opportunity,” stated the Hitech man.

Daruvala disappointed

Though he started off close enough, 4th fastest in Q1, Jehan Daruvala was not happy with the way the 4th F3 Asia event panned out.

“To be honest it's been a very frustrating weekend."

“The stall didn't help and then the incident in the race today just finished the weekend off,” stated the Mumbai Falcons driver, referring to the stall at the start of Race 2 that dropped him to 19th and the late race incident that put him out of Race 3.