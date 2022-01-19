Jak Crawford and Isack Hadjar start the year at Yas Marina with Asian F3

#5 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

#17 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

It is an early start for the Red Bull Juniors with Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford beginning their seasons in the F3 Formula Regional Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The 5 round series runs on back-to-back, 3 race, weekends with the middle trio of events in Dubai before returning to Yas Marina for the final 3 of 15 races in late February.

Reigning Teams Champions Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema have high hopes for American 16-year-old Crawford as do HitechGP for French 17-year-old Hadjar.

Crawford keen to start the year right

“I'm really looking forward to getting the season started. It's super early, we are here in January already. It's good, I'm really excited to be in Abu Dhabi for the first round of the F3 Asia series. I just have the two test days to get used to the car for the first time.”

“It's a new car and a new track for me but I'm very much up for that, I like the look of it. I think that this is more of a learning series for us, working with the team and everything, getting to know and understand as much as possible for the F3 season in Europe.”

“It's also important to try to do as well as possible and win this championship as well. We'll see how it goes, we do get a good amount of track time, two full test days then into Official Practice and Qualifying.”

Hadjar happy to be back in Abu Dhabi

“I did 3 rounds of the Asian F3 championship last season to prepare for my Formula Regional Championship in Europe where I did a full time campaign. So basically I know the car perfectly and the tracks are not new to me. So I didn't have to do any practice on the sim.”

“To be honest, the Dubai track is not a favourite but Abu Dhabi is really really nice and I am very much looking forward to trying the new layout which looks very good to drive. I have not tried it yet but I am very excited, plus I have quite a lot of podiums here so I am definitely looking forward to driving on it.”

“For me it is important here to learn as much as possible from the team, get used to the way they work and build a good relationship. I have already spent quite a lot of time with Hitech as I did the post season FIA F3 test at Valencia. I went to the factory a few times to prepare the season and we get along very well.”

“That is what I expect to get from this series but obviously we aim to win some races and hopefully we can grab the title.”

Yas Marina weekend schedule – all times Gulf Standard Time CET +3

Wednesday 19th January

13:00 – 13:55 Test Session 1

15:00 – 15:55 Test Session 2

17:00 – 17:55 Test Session 3

19:00 – 20:00 Test Session 4

Thursday 20th January

10:40 – 11:40 Test Session 5

14:15 – 15:15 Test Session 6

17:45 – 18:45 Test Session 7

Friday 21st January

10:00 – 10:30 Free Practice

15:00 – 15:15 Qualifying 1

15:25 – 15:40 Qualifying 2

Saturday 22nd January

11:00 – Race 1 (30 minutes)

Sunday 23rd January

10:50 – Race 2 (30 minutes)

14:35 – Race 3 (30 minutes)