Jak Crawford charges into Euroformula campaign in Portimão

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Motopark Dallara 320)

Jak Crawford is looking for a great Euroformula Open birthday in Portugal as he turns 16 on Sunday. Regulations mean that he can't qualify or race until his birthday so it is a bit of a strange season opener for the American.

The Motopark driver was in excellent form during the test in Barcelona a week ago, at the front all through the two days, and is expected to continue that form in Portimão. Having stepped up from Formula 4 he will also contest the FIA F3 season so it will be a busy year.

“I'm excited to be racing, just a shame that I can't do all three races as I only turn 16 on Sunday. I can do the Free Practice sessions on Friday but the regulations say I can't do Qualifying or the 2 races on Saturday. So I'll start last on Sunday."

“I'm very happy with the testing we did and I feel I am ready to go racing. I know the Portimão track well as we tested a GP2 car there last December, I know my way round even though it was wet.”

“It's a great track, a lot of elevation changes and in places it is hard to see ahead but it's a great challenge, I really enjoy it.”

“Of course this is a big step up from F4, the car has way more downforce and it's quicker. The car is light so it's fast, probably faster through the corners than and F3 car. The F3 has a lot more power so is probably 30 or 40k quicker in the straights. I enjoy both and I think it's going to be a great year.”

Portimão weekend schedule – all times Western European Summer Time (WEST) CEST -1

Friday 30th April

12:55 – 13:35 Free Practice 1

16:25 – 17:05 Free Practice 2

Saturday 1st May

10:00 – 10:25 Qualifying

13:30 – Race 1 (19 laps, 35 minutes max)

16:30 – Race 2 (19 laps, 35 minutes max)

Sunday 2nd May

12:20 – Race 3 (19 laps, 35 minutes max)