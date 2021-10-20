Jak Crawford going all out in Euroformula Barcelona finale

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Motopark Dallara 320 Volkswagen)

Euroformula Open Championship position: 4th – 244 points – after 21 of 24 races (missed 8 races)

Jak Crawford started his Euroformula season by missing Qualifying and the first two races of Round 1 in Portugal as he only turned 16 for Sunday's Race 3. Incredibly the American quickly became the man to beat and would likely be leading the title chase into the final round in Barcelona had he not missed a further 2 rounds, 6 races because F3 was his priority.

He has already won 6 Euroformula races and is determined to add to that total.

“I've had a good break at home in the US and I'm really looking forward to the last three races. I'm not going for the championship after missing some rounds but I want to end the year with good results. I want to win and have fun.”

“I think second in the championship is still possible.”

“I don't have to keep it clean for points, I can be a bit more risky and try to win some races.”

“I don't think it's going to be a team thing. As far as I know the others are too far apart for a championship battle and all year with Motopark it has been every driver for himself.”

“I like the track, I wouldn't say I'm the best at it. I think the goal this weekend is to try and make it one of my best with more track time. On Thursday we get I think 4 hours so that's going to be a big help.”

Barcelona weekend schedule – all times CEST

Thursday 21st October

09:00 – 12:00 Private Test 1

14:10 – 15:10 Private Test 2

Friday 22nd October

11:06 – 11:46 Free Practice 1

16:28 – 17:08 Free Practice 2

Saturday 23rd October

11:20 – 11:45 Qualifying

16:30 – Race 1 (18 laps, 35 minutes max)

Sunday 24th October

11:35 – Race 2 (18 laps, 35 minutes max)

15:45 – Race 3 (18 laps, 35 minutes max)