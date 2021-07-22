Jak Crawford happy to be back in Imola with Euroformula

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Motopark Dallara 320 Volkswagen)

Euroformula Open Championship position: 5th – 106 points – after 12 of 24 races (missed 5 races)

Into the second half of the Euroformula season, Jak Crawford is clearly the man to beat even though he has only contested 7 of 12 races and therefore stands 5th in the points table.

This weekend the 16-year-old American Red Bull Junior has a great chance of closing the 97 point gap to the leader and the title race is far from over.

“I'm excited to be racing Imola again, I've got a lot of experience there and good results from F4 last season.”

“It's one of my favourite tracks and for sure it is going to be even more exciting in a Euroformula car. It was already a high speed track in an F4 and it will be a lot more fun with some downforce," enthused the Motopark driver.

“I think we should be in a good situation with the car, I don't think they've run there for a while but we are pretty happy with the car we've got. I'm sure there will be some things that are not perfect but I've no doubt we can get it fixed by the time Quali comes.”

“We only have the two Free Practice sessions on Friday, then Quali on Saturday morning. I think that should give me an advantage as I am very confident with the track.”

Imola weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 23rd July

12:15 – 12:55 Free Practice 1

17:30 – 18:10 Free Practice 2

Saturday 24th July

11:55 – 12:20 Qualifying

19:15 – Race 1 (19 laps, 35 minutes max)

Sunday 25th July

11:20 – Race 2 (19 laps, 35 minutes max)

18:20 – Race 3 (19 laps, 35 minutes max)