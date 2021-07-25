Jak Crawford victory double in Imola Euroformula

Race 2 Reverse top 6 Grid from Race 1 result: 6th – Race 2 Result: 2nd
Race 3 Grid from Race 2 lap time: 1st – Race 3 Result: 1st
Euroformula Open Championship position: 3rd – 180 points – after 15 of 24 races (missed 5 races)
Jak Crawford's confidence going into the Euroformula Imola round was very well founded as the 16-year-old American had an almost perfect weekend. The Motopark driver qualified on pole, dominated Race 1 and only missed out on victory by the narrowest of margins in Race 2 after cutting through from P6 on the reverse grid.
Fastest lap in Race 2 gave him pole for Race 3 and he won in supreme style, ending the weekend clearly the class of the field and with a healthy points haul that took him to 3rd in the title chase despite the 5 races he has missed.
It's a very good weekend, we made up a lot of ground in the championship.
“In Free Practice we never showed our true potential, we concentrated on the race runs and using old tyres. In Qualifying I took pole by half a second. It could have been more as I was 3 tenths quicker when we got a full course yellow. So the potential was there for an even bigger gap which was good for the confidence going into the race.
“In Race 1 the speed was mega and we had a 9 second advantage before the first Safety Car, then built it up to 9 seconds again after that so it was an advantage of over 18 seconds for the race which I was pretty pleased about.”
“Race 2 was more difficult, I quickly got up to second but it was then very difficult to overtake and he was getting a good drive out of the last corner onto the straight, not allowing me much of an opportunity.”
I brought it home, I wanted the points, I didn't want to make any crazy moves.
“In Race 3 I got away in front but at the end of the Safety Car there was some oil on the track, I was the first one across it and had to back out of the throttle to stay on the track and I got passed. But he had done that before completing the lap behind the Safety Car and he had to give it to me back.”
“So then I built up a 4.5 second gap and it was another nice win. I really enjoyed the weekend, Imola is now an even more favourite track and gives me the confidence going forward. There's talk of a date change that would avoid the clash with F3 and the last Euroformula round so that would be good.”