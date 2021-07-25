Jak Crawford victory double in Imola Euroformula

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Motopark Dallara 320 Volkswagen)

Qualifying: 1st – Race 1 Grid: 1st – Race 1 Result: 1st

Race 2 Reverse top 6 Grid from Race 1 result: 6th – Race 2 Result: 2nd

Race 3 Grid from Race 2 lap time: 1st – Race 3 Result: 1st

Euroformula Open Championship position: 3rd – 180 points – after 15 of 24 races (missed 5 races)

Jak Crawford's confidence going into the Euroformula Imola round was very well founded as the 16-year-old American had an almost perfect weekend. The Motopark driver qualified on pole, dominated Race 1 and only missed out on victory by the narrowest of margins in Race 2 after cutting through from P6 on the reverse grid.

Fastest lap in Race 2 gave him pole for Race 3 and he won in supreme style, ending the weekend clearly the class of the field and with a healthy points haul that took him to 3rd in the title chase despite the 5 races he has missed.

It's a very good weekend, we made up a lot of ground in the championship. Jak Crawford

“In Free Practice we never showed our true potential, we concentrated on the race runs and using old tyres. In Qualifying I took pole by half a second. It could have been more as I was 3 tenths quicker when we got a full course yellow. So the potential was there for an even bigger gap which was good for the confidence going into the race.

Jak Crawford - Checkered Flag and victory at Race 3 in Imola 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford going for it at the Euro Formula in Imola - 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford is ready to attack again at Euro Formula - Imola 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford dominated the Euro Formula weekend in Imola - 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Jak Crawford had a good Italian weekend at the Euro Formula in Imola - 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“In Race 1 the speed was mega and we had a 9 second advantage before the first Safety Car, then built it up to 9 seconds again after that so it was an advantage of over 18 seconds for the race which I was pretty pleased about.”

“Race 2 was more difficult, I quickly got up to second but it was then very difficult to overtake and he was getting a good drive out of the last corner onto the straight, not allowing me much of an opportunity.”

I brought it home, I wanted the points, I didn't want to make any crazy moves.

“In Race 3 I got away in front but at the end of the Safety Car there was some oil on the track, I was the first one across it and had to back out of the throttle to stay on the track and I got passed. But he had done that before completing the lap behind the Safety Car and he had to give it to me back.”

“So then I built up a 4.5 second gap and it was another nice win. I really enjoyed the weekend, Imola is now an even more favourite track and gives me the confidence going forward. There's talk of a date change that would avoid the clash with F3 and the last Euroformula round so that would be good.”

Euro Formula Open Imola 2021 - Live Replay

Euroformula Open Championship - Final Results Race 3 Imola Circuit

POS # NAME Country TEAM CAR TIME GAP BEST LAP 1 52 CRAWFORD Jak USA Team Motopark Dallara F320-Spiess 33'45.493 1'35.429 2 7 STANÈK Roman CZE Team Motopark Dallara F320-Spiess 33'49.715 4.222 1'35.800 3 28 DAS Cameron USA Team Motopark Dallara F320-Spiess 33'59.731 10.016 1'36.264 4 27 FOSTER Louis GBR Cryptotower Racing Team Dallara F320-Spiess 34'01.395 1.664 1'36.324 5 18 AZMAN Nazim MYS Cryptotower Racing Team Dallara F320-Spiess 34'01.818 0.423 1'36.334 6 34 OXLEY Branden GBR Drivex Dallara F320-HWA 34'32.818 31.000 1'37.698 7 66 CHOVANEC Zdenek POR Double R Racing Dallara F320-HWA 34'34.453 1.635 1'37.786 8 25 STEVENSON Casper GBR Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara F320-HWA 34'36.709 2.256 1'36.827 9 88 KAMINIARZ Filip POL Cryptotower Racing Team Dallara F320-Spiess 34'38.129 1.420 1'37.236 10 35 SCIONTI Enzo USA Drivex Dallara F320-HWA 34'39.179 1.050 1'38.024 11 21 MASON Josh GBR Double R Racing Dallara F320-HWA 34'52.030 12.851 1'37.000 DNF 8 VILLAGOMEZ Rafael MEX Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara F320-HWA 18'05.033 9 1'37.260 DNF 15 TRULLI Enzo ITA Carlin Dallara F320-Spiess 1'40.933 DNF 74 BOLUKBASI Cem TUR Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara F320-HWA 1'42.540