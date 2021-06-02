Juniors Jump to Baku for F2 in Azerbaijan

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 5th – 36 points – after 6 of 24 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 29 points – after 6 of 24 races

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 10th – 22 points – after 6 of 24 races

The F2 championship road takes to another street circuit this weekend, swapping Monaco for Baku and the Azerbaijan round. Jehan Daruvala, Jüri Vips and Liam Lawson are all determined to better their results.

Vips ready to be clever

“It will be an interesting weekend, a new experience for all of us,” states the 20-year-old Estonian. “I think that the main focus here is just to be clever in the races and to make sure you finish. Normally if you finish here, you are in a good position.”

“Its a street circuit but it is very different to Monaco, here the long straights make overtaking ridiculously easy. So normally the races are really hectic here and you have to be clever and stay out of trouble. There is a very fine line between crashing and making up spots, winning the race.”

“I've run it in the sim, over one lap I don't think it's the most interesting street track, I think it's quite unique and cool still. But I think that the coolest part of the weekend is the races, they are very very particular here.”

“As far as car set-up goes it's a little bit like Monaco in that it is a street track so some of the balance items and things you've learned carry over but generally it's quite different. It's low downforce because of the long straights, it's more about speed,” concluded the Hitech driver.

Daruvala determined to be back at the front

“After a disappointing weekend in Monaco I'm very happy that we are out again so soon,” enthused the 22-year-old Indian. “It's another street circuit and obviously I've never been here before. I'm really looking forward to it, I have done everything possible in preparation and I've learnt from Monaco. So I'm looking forward to be back where we belong, right at the front.”

“After time on the sim I think that the track is really nice, because unlike Monaco you have a lot of chance to overtake so it makes racing even more exciting. You know in Monaco even if you Qualify in the top five it's hard to win. Here you can pretty much win from anywhere. That's how it has seemed, watching the races from the last couple of years, so I'm very much looking forward to that challenge.”

“Its almost Monza wing pretty much,” explained the Carlin driver. “So it's going to make the middle sector and the braking zones pretty tricky.”

Lawson looking for the evolution

“It's exciting to be here, it seems that Baku always provides exciting racing,” asserts the 19-year-old New Zealander. “Obviously there's a massive straight and there's normally a lot of overtaking so I'm very much looking forward to it. I like street circuits, I love Monaco and though this is a completely different type of circuit I'm very much looking forward to driving on it.”

“We've done a couple of sim sessions, it's quite a long lap so putting everything together for the perfect lap will be very important for Quali,” points out the Hitech driver.

“The track evolution on a street circuit is always a major factor, there's a big change, through Practice, Quali and the Races. The track gets faster and faster, and it's a question of when to step up the pace, that's quite important.”

“We run low downforce so that means a different type of driving, the car is a lot looser, this track is also quite low grip as well, being a street circuit so it all makes it very different to a weekend on a normal circuit.”

Baku weekend schedule – all times AZT, Azerbaijan Time (CEST +2)

Friday 4th June

10:25 – Free Practice (45 minutes)

14:30 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 5th June

11:25 – Race 1 (21 laps or 45 minutes)

17:40 – Race 2 (21 laps or 45 minutes)

Sunday 6th June

12:45 – Race 3 (29 laps or 60 minutes)