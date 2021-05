#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying Group B: 6th – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 12th – Race 1 Result: 9th

Race 2 Grid top 10 Race 1 in reverse order: 1st – Race 2 Result: DSQ (Technical)

Race 3 Grid: 12th – Race 2 Result: 7th

FIA F2 Championship position: 5th– 36 points – after 6 of 24 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying Group A: 6th – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 11th – Race 1 Result: 11th

Race 2 Grid top 10 Race 1 in reverse order: 10th – Race 2 Result: 8th

Race 3 Grid: 11th – Race 2 Result: DNF (Incident)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 29 points – after 6 of 24 races

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying Group A: 3rd – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 6th – Race 1 Result: 5th

Race 2 Grid top 10 Race 1 in reverse order: 5th – Race 2 Result: 3rd

Race 3 Grid: 5th – Race 2 Result: 8th

FIA F2 Championship position: 10th – 22 points – after 6 of 24 races

It was a tough F2 weekend in the principality for the Red Bull Juniors and while Jüri Vips scored very well, including an excellent 3rd in Race 2, he missed the actual podium honour. Liam Lawson had enjoyed the top step glory after crossing the line first following a brilliant drive in the wet only to be later stripped of victory for a technical infringement.

Vips thus moved up from 4th to 3rd and that backed up his strong 5th in Race 1. In Race 3 he was 8th after a lengthy pitstop. Jehan Daruvala twice fell foul of aggression from other drivers but scored a point in Race 2.

Lawson first across the line

“It was a weekend of what could have been really, we had the speed, both in the dry and in the wet. At least we made a statement,” said the 19-year-old New Zealander.

Liam Lawson © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“The pace in Quali was actually really fast, we were super unlucky with timing. I had to do a really slow out lap because of traffic, so I ended up having to do double push for my second and third push laps, obviously not good for the tyre. On top of that on my best lap I got traffic.”

“So I qualified 12th, not showing my true pace and then in the wet race I showed what we could do. Once I got in front I got a gap and pushed it to 3 seconds every time and managed it from there, looking after the tyres, keeping using the damp bits,” explained the Hitech driver.

“Once Dan got to second I could see that he was going flat out, I let him catch up and then pushed again to open a gap. Then after the last Safety Car was probably the only time I went flat out. The last couple of laps were really good, and it was an incredible feeling to cross the line first in Monaco.”

“So it's a proper shame, the result, really gutting. It's just a black and white rule,” explained Lawson referring to his disqualification. Drivers are required to use a defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50kph.

Following an investigation after the race, the Stewards found that Lawson used a different throttle map at the race start, a breach of Technical Regulations, Article 3.6.5.

“In fact the knob being set in the wrong position gave me a terrible start and that is why I lost the lead off the line. But that's the rule. Such a shame, Monaco, of all the places this is the last place I would wish it to happen.”

“Race 3 this afternoon was also not what it should have been, we had a good strategy, were on for a top five finish from 12th but the pit stop was long. I boxed right behind Drugovich and he finished on the podium so that was a real shame. Also I came out right behind Armstrong and just couldn't pass.”

Vips not perfect

“Basically my thoughts on the weekend come from the fact that I'm a perfectionist and it should have been better,” stated the 20-year-old Estonian Hitech driver. “That started in Qualifying when we made a mistake with our run plan and had one lap less than the others. I think that certainly cost us second in our group and we should have been fighting for Pole.”

Jüri Vips © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Still in the first races we recovered really well, we had pace and the results were OK. In the last race this afternoon a few things cost us a better result, a slow stop, backmarkers. But all things considered there are plenty of positives to take away from here. We can really look forward to the coming races.”

Daruvala keen to move on

“Honestly, a massive weekend to forget,” admitted the 22-year-old Indian. “I qualified 11th, not good enough according to my own standards, I made a couple of mistakes in Qualifying and that really put me on the back foot.”

Jehan Daruvala © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Race 1 was pretty much going to plan until the last lap, last corner, I was in position to take reverse grid Pole for Race 2 but then I felt like I got hit and lost position so started 11th again this morning.”

“Monaco is all about track position. In Race 3 this afternoon I got hit behind in the hairpin on Lap 1 and that pushed me into Liam and I got wing damage so had to pit to change that and my stop was 25 seconds longer than anyone so the race was pretty much over.”

“I tried my best to come back and when I went to pass Petecof he put me in the wall. He got a 10 second penalty for that but it ended my race.”

“It was a tough weekend but sometimes you can bounce back best from tough weekends. We've got a week off now and I going to prepare hard and come back stronger in Baku,” asserted the Carlin driver.