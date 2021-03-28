Lawson wins in Bahrain F2 – 2nd in title chase, Daruvala 3rd

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying: 6th – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 5th – Race 1 Result: 2nd

Race 2 Grid top 10 Race 1 in reverse order: 9th – Race 2 Result: 4th

Race 3 Grid: 6th – Race 3 Result: 6th

FIA F2 Championship position: 3rd – 28 points – after 3 of 24 races

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying: 8th – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 1st

Race 2 Grid top 10 Race 1 in reverse order: 10th – Race 2 Result: DNF (Incident)

Race 3 Grid: 8th – Race 3 Result: 3rd

FIA F2 Championship position: 2nd – 30 points – after 3 of 24 races

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying: DSQ – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 22nd – Race 1 Result: 10th

Race 2 Grid top 10 Race 1 in reverse order: 1st – Race 2 Result: 16th

Race 3 Grid: 22nd – Race 3 Result: 13th

FIA F2 Championship position: 16th – 0 points – after 3 of 24 races

Liam Lawson won his F2 debut race in Sakhir, Bahrain ahead of fellow Red Bull Junior Jehan Daruvala. While they ended the first weekend 2nd and 3rd respectively in the points table, Jüri Vips had a disastrously unlucky 3 days, leaving with zero points despite being right at the front on pace.

Lawson's podium double

“It was a really good start to the season,” grinned the 19-year-old Race 1 winning New Zealander. “We didn't maximise, there are definitely points to improve on and learn from this weekend. In Race 2 we were on for a podium and we gave away a lot, we lost probably 10 points there so, really that's quite disappointing,” he acknowledged, referring to being knocked out of Saturday evening's race.

“The bounce back today was nice, we definitely got lucky with the Safety Car when I was in the box, made up a few spots,” admitted the Hitech driver.

“It's a shame that we didn't quite have the speed, especially on the prime tyre, it got better on the option at the end. It still wasn't perfect, I didn't quite have the speed to fight with the leaders, but I was able to sit there and make the most out of it,” he explained after grabbing third right at the end of Sunday's Feature Race.

“The speed we can find. I just have to maximise the race style of driving I think. Something that I didn't quite nail this weekend.”

“Qualifying was definitely not the maximum, we had a really weird balance shift from the test to this weekend and didn't quite keep up with it and so that was a bit of a shame but in the end it actually worked out, starting at the front for the first race.”

“Our starts were good this weekend so that's definitely a positive to take forward.”

“I think that it was a weekend full of positives, the first weekend is always going to be a bit of a shock, you are always going to learn a lot and I definitely did, so I am excited to take forward this experience into the coming races.”

Daruvala second and there all the way

“Overall I think it was a solid start,” asserted the 22-year-old Indian. “The first race was pretty good, we finished 2nd after having really good pace for the full race. Last night's race was a bit messy but still, to finish in 4th and get good points was definitely very good.”

“Today was actually looking a lot better than it ended up. Unfortunately I picked up a massive flat spot on my right front tyre on the Safety Car restart so I couldn't use the advantage of the softer tyres like my teammate and Liam, so it was pretty much damage limitation from then.”

“A couple of the guys, Liam and Richard (Verschoor) were able to do a free pitstop because of the Safety Car so came out ahead of me and that put us on the back foot, then the flat spot.”

“So to finish 6th in the end with some more good points, I'm pretty happy with the overall weekend.”

Last year's start bogey that caused so much heartache, especially early on is very much forgotten. “Yes, definitely. Yesterday night's race start was not the best but I lost a position so that shows that even with a bad start it is nothing like last year. With the new tyres this year, the people that start on the option tyres have a massive advantage in the first three laps or so. It makes racing exciting but it is difficult to see and judge what everyone is doing.”

“There is always work in Formula 2, especially on yourself. The car is there or thereabouts and it is all about delivering, putting yourself out there and showing what you can do. I think that Carlin showed last year as well that we are strong everywhere we go. So I have that faith and the trust that the package is good and I just need to do the best I can on track.”

Vips beyond unlucky

“I don't think that, 'lousy luck', describes it strongly enough,” grimaced the 20-year-old Estonian who was actually 5th fastest in Qualifying but then disqualified for technical irregularities with the floor of the car.

“I wasn't actually happy with the car, we were disqualified and the thing we were disqualified for actually made us slower so that was very frustrating. After finding out what it was I was just happy to be P5, because we should not have been that quick.”

“We could still have had a very good weekend. In Race 1 we went from 22nd to 10th which wasn't bad at all. I mean I didn't have a great race, I had a big lock-up and a flat spot but we recovered by the end to P10 which was actually perfect,” he pointed out, referring to the resulting reverse grid pole for Race 2.”

“I think we had an easy victory taken away in Race 2,” he stated, recalling the gearbox problems that robbed him of the win. “And today, from last we would have finished P3 or 4 without the Safety Car. The team made some calculations after the race today, we were by far the fastest on track today so… yeh...”