Leon in Le Castellet for more Formula Regional points

#19 Noel Leon (MEX – Arden Tatuus Renault)
- Formula Regional European Championship position: 16th – 3 points – after 6 of 20 races
Away from the armco lined streets of Monaco and down the Mediterranean coast to the open spaces of Paul Ricard, Noel Leon is ready to carry on his Formula Regional campaign.
The Mexican 17-year-old Red Bull Junior took a big step forward in Monte Carlo.
Yeah I think all the progress we made with the car, it’s going to help overall so I’m going to Paul Ricard to be in the points again.
“I learnt to work better with the car as well and I think that will also help everywhere. It was very positive all round.”
“I've been in the sim plus we did preseason testing here so I think we are well prepared.”
It’s a really nice track and this circuit offers some good overtaking possibilities so that should work for us as my car is really good in race set-up.
Watch it LIVE
Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine YOUTUBE