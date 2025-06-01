Arvid Lindblad on top of the podium in Barcelona 2025 - F2 Feature Race
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Junior Formula Series

Lindblad claims Feature Race victory in Barcelona F2 battle

While Lindblad soared to the top, home hero Pepe Martí and Oliver Goethe showcased immense fighting spirit and determination, delivering a captivating performance for the Spanish crowd.
Written by Oliver Schran
2 min readPublished on
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosted a weekend of determination and progress as Red Bull Junior Team drivers Arvid Lindblad, Pepe Martí, and Oliver Goethe showcased their skills and resilience in the sixth round of the 2025 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Arvid Lindblad: Flawless drive to Feature Race win

Arvid Lindblad put on a masterful display in the Feature Race, converting his pole position into a commanding lights-to-flag victory. From the start, Lindblad dictated the pace, showcasing impressive speed and a level of race management that belied his experience.
Lindblad on top of the podium in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Lindblad on top of the podium in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Lindblad in the parc ferme after his Feature Race victory - Barcelona 2025

Lindblad in the parc ferme after his Feature Race victory - Barcelona 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Arvid Lindblad ahead of Joshua Dürksen in Barcelona - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad ahead of Joshua Dürksen in Barcelona - Formula 2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Arvid Lindblad racing from pole to victory in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad racing from pole to victory in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Arvid Lindblad joins the race again with some fresh rubbers - Barcelona ´25

Arvid Lindblad joins the race again with some fresh rubbers - Barcelona ´25

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Oliver Goethe in the pit lane of Barcelona 2025 - F2

Oliver Goethe in the pit lane of Barcelona 2025 - F2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Oliver Goethe

Oliver Goethe

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Barcelona 2025

Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Barcelona 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Oliver Goethe fighting through the midfield in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe fighting through the midfield in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Oliver Goethe leaving the pit lane in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe leaving the pit lane in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Pepe Marti racing F2 on his home track in Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti racing F2 on his home track in Barcelona 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Pepe Marti ahead of Beganovic during the F2 Sprint Race in Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti ahead of Beganovic during the F2 Sprint Race in Barcelona 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Pepe Marti hoped for a better weekend on his home track - F2 Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti hoped for a better weekend on his home track - F2 Barcelona 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Pepe Marti in the garage of Campos Racing in Barcelona 2025 - F2

Pepe Marti in the garage of Campos Racing in Barcelona 2025 - F2

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Pepe Marti on the grid of F2 in Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti on the grid of F2 in Barcelona 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

A well-timed pit stop and his consistent focus allowed him to maintain a comfortable lead, even navigating a late-race Safety Car period without issue. This significant win marks a pivotal moment for Lindblad, firmly establishing him in the championship discussion.
We do testing here, so the track is known extremely well by teams and drivers, so that always makes it close and exciting,
stated Arvid after his dominant Sunday victory, emphasizing the precision required to excel on this familiar circuit for every driver.

Pepe Martí: A home hero's spirited charge

Pepe Martís home Grand Prix was a battle fought with passion and resilience. In the Feature Race, Martí delivered a spirited recovery drive, climbing from 11th to a strong 6th place, delighting the passionate local crowd. His performance underlined his undeniable talent and ability to fight through adversity, particularly on his home turf.
I think I'm going to have more media than I've ever had in my life. So I'm going to be quite busy.

Oliver Goethe: Navigating a challenging weekend

Oliver Goethe faced a demanding weekend, but his unwavering commitment and ability to extract performance even in difficult circumstances shone through. In the Sprint Race, Goethe finished 18th. The Feature Race saw Goethe battling hard, demonstrating his fighting spirit throughout the 37 laps, ultimately crossing the line in 16th position. Despite the results not fully reflecting his efforts, Goethe's relentless pursuit of every tenth and his adaptation to the challenging conditions were clear indicators of his potential.

Barcelona

Spanish Gran Prix F2 - 2025

Go to Event

30

May

1

Jun

Rank

Person

Team

Time

1

Arvid Lindblad

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Campos Racing

58:49.191

2

S. Montoya

PREMA Racing

0.301

3

R. Verschoor

MP Motorsport

0.602

6

Pepe Martí

Campos Racing

1.573

16

Oliver Goethe

MP Motorsport

13.828

F2 Championship Standings Post-Barcelona

  • Arvid Lindblad: 3rd Place - 79 points
  • Pepe Martí: 7th Place - 49 points
  • Oliver Goethe: 13th Place - 12 points

Formula 2 Barcelona - Formula 1 YouTube Channel

Related