Lindblad claims Feature Race victory in Barcelona F2 battle

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosted a weekend of determination and progress as Red Bull Junior Team drivers Arvid Lindblad, Pepe Martí, and Oliver Goethe showcased their skills and resilience in the sixth round of the 2025 FIA Formula 2 Championship.
Arvid Lindblad: Flawless drive to Feature Race win
Arvid Lindblad put on a masterful display in the Feature Race, converting his pole position into a commanding lights-to-flag victory. From the start, Lindblad dictated the pace, showcasing impressive speed and a level of race management that belied his experience.
A well-timed pit stop and his consistent focus allowed him to maintain a comfortable lead, even navigating a late-race Safety Car period without issue. This significant win marks a pivotal moment for Lindblad, firmly establishing him in the championship discussion.
We do testing here, so the track is known extremely well by teams and drivers, so that always makes it close and exciting,
stated Arvid after his dominant Sunday victory, emphasizing the precision required to excel on this familiar circuit for every driver.
Pepe Martí: A home hero's spirited charge
Pepe Martís home Grand Prix was a battle fought with passion and resilience. In the Feature Race, Martí delivered a spirited recovery drive, climbing from 11th to a strong 6th place, delighting the passionate local crowd. His performance underlined his undeniable talent and ability to fight through adversity, particularly on his home turf.
Oliver Goethe: Navigating a challenging weekend
Oliver Goethe faced a demanding weekend, but his unwavering commitment and ability to extract performance even in difficult circumstances shone through. In the Sprint Race, Goethe finished 18th. The Feature Race saw Goethe battling hard, demonstrating his fighting spirit throughout the 37 laps, ultimately crossing the line in 16th position. Despite the results not fully reflecting his efforts, Goethe's relentless pursuit of every tenth and his adaptation to the challenging conditions were clear indicators of his potential.
13.828
F2 Championship Standings Post-Barcelona
- Arvid Lindblad: 3rd Place - 79 points
- Pepe Martí: 7th Place - 49 points
- Oliver Goethe: 13th Place - 12 points
