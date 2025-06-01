Lindblad claims Feature Race victory in Barcelona F2 battle

put on a masterful display in the Feature Race, converting his pole position into a commanding lights-to-flag victory. From the start, Lindblad dictated the pace, showcasing impressive speed and a level of race management that belied his experience.

A well-timed pit stop and his consistent focus allowed him to maintain a comfortable lead, even navigating a late-race Safety Car period without issue. This significant win marks a pivotal moment for Lindblad, firmly establishing him in the championship discussion.

We do testing here, so the track is known extremely well by teams and drivers, so that always makes it close and exciting,

Pepe Martís home Grand Prix was a battle fought with passion and resilience. In the Feature Race, Martí delivered a spirited recovery drive, climbing from 11th to a strong 6th place, delighting the passionate local crowd. His performance underlined his undeniable talent and ability to fight through adversity, particularly on his home turf.

I think I'm going to have more media than I've ever had in my life. So I'm going to be quite busy.

