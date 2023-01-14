Lindblad wins in F4 opening weekend - Crawford & Montoya chase F Reg points

Arvid Lindblad started the Red Bull Junior Team 2023 season in great style with a victory and a 3rd in the UAE F4 championship in Dubai. The British 15-year-old stands 2nd in the points chase after 3 of the 15 races.

Jak Crawford and Sebastian Montoya had tougher opening weekends contesting Formula Regional Middle East at the same event.

Lindblad fast all the way

“Q1 was good, just too many mistakes from my side prevented me getting pole. Q2 was good, maximised the tyre and hooked the lap up well and was enough for pole.”

“Race 1, a mistake from me on the start resulted in a penalty. Otherwise was very good race, pace was very strong especially in early laps. Then it was hard to pass with dirty air and suffering with some deg towards the end meant I couldn’t take the win on track. The penalty demoted me to P8.”

“Race 2 was good, very good start going from P6 to P4 by the exit of T1. After that had some intense battling for the final place on the podium.”

“Race 3, started from pole got a good start and maintained a gap. I had to do a little defending but had good speed at the start and after safety car restarts which helped me to grab my first win in F4.”

“Really grateful to the team, phenomenal job by them to give me a very competitive car and also to help me on the driving side to get the most out of myself.”

Crawford missing pace and points

“A bit of an underwhelming weekend I'd say,” stated the 17-year-old American frankly. “We started off well during the test, and I think that going into the weekend we were quite confident that as a team we would have everything figured out.”

“But immediately from Free Practice we could tell that we were not really on the pace. I think that as a team we just lacked a bit of speed, which translated into Qualifying.”

“I did make a mistake in the first Qualifying but we were still off the pace, by quite a margin. That's unfortunate because it's so close and when you are off the pace, it's very difficult to get it back in the races.”

“Race 1, we decided not to put on new tyres and save them for Race 2 as we were hoping to get up front for Race 2 and fight for the win there. While is was in 10th, I was in the perfect position, we had a mechanical issue so I fell down the order. That was a real shame because it ruined my whole weekend, we could have had a lot more points without this issue.”

“That really hurt us, It potentially cost us a Race 2 win, we'll never know.”

“So then, Race 2, we had good pace, considering our tyres. We had made a lot of changes overnight to try and solve our pace issues, but we couldn't gain that many positions.”

“Race 3 was a lot better, we were quicker than before. Obviously we still missed a bit but I was able to gain some places early and after the first few laps it was quite a boring race honestly.”

“We took away some points from Race 3 but it is a real shame, we could have had a lot more this weekend. Even with our lack of pace we still could have been in the championship fight a bit.”

“That's really unfortunate but there are still a few rounds to go so we are putting our heads down and we are going to work very hard to try and make myself better and the car better for the next round in Kuwait.”

Montoya battling back after Qualifying

“Generally I think it was an interesting week,” explained the 17-year-old Colombian. “A new team and trying to adapt to the situation which was quite different to last year. It was quite a challenge to get the car in the right place.”

“In Q1 the pace was really strong, I made a mistake on my push, then a red flag came out which let the tyres cool down and we lost a lot of performance there in the tyres. So when I went out again I was significantly struggling with grip compared to the previous laps. So we were unable to maximise Q1.”

“In Q2 we had a bit of an issue where a cable came undone and we lost a bit of engine performance.”

“Race 1 was quite an interesting race, had a bit of fun battling here and there, it was quite difficult to make up positions, especially after being pushed out wide on Lap 1.”

“Race 2, I think that was quite good, we were able to get a decent start. Then it was a bit of a scramble everywhere. We had tried something in the set-up, I think it conflicted a bit with our pace at the beginning but I think towards the end we were quite consistent.”

“In the last race we got quite a good start and were able to gain a few positions. Then at the end of the first lap we got hit from behind, that pushed us wide and then at the end of the second lap again we got hit from behind.”

“It wasn't the ideal weekend but I think it was a bit the results from Qualifying that inflicted some bad luck on the races. Thanks to the team for all the hard work, we'll focus now on Kuwait and give it everything.”

F4 Qualifying 1

1. U. Ugochukwu (Prema) 2m 01.616s

2. A. Lindblad (Hitech GP) +0.069s

3. T. Taponen (Mumbai Falcons) +0.283s

F4 Qualifying 2

1. A. Lindblad (Hitech GP) 2m 0.770s

2. T. Taponen (Mumbai Falcons) +0.209s

3. B. Badoer (PinnacleVAR) +0.269s

F4 Race 1

1. U. Ugochukwu (Prema) 26m 50.801s

2. V. Rinicella (MP) +2.096s

3. J. Wharton (Mumbai Falcons) +2.954s

8th A. Lindblad (Hitech GP) +5.561s

F4 Race 2

1. U. Ugochukwu (Prema) 26m 12.278s

2. T. Taponen (Mumbai Falcons) +0.726s

3. A. Lindblad (Hitech GP) +5.064s

F4 Race 3

1. A. Lindblad (Hitech GP) 29m 54.387s

2. T. Taponen (Mumbai Falcons) +0.221s

3. U. Ugochukwu (Prema) +0.564s

UAE F4 Championship after 3 of 15 races – Next round Kuwait January 21/22

1. U. Ugochukwu (Prema) 65 points

2. A. Lindblad (Hitech GP) 44

3. T. Taponen (Mumbai) 38

F Regional Qualifying 1

1. G. Miní (Hitech GP) 1m 54.669s

2. A.K. Antonelli (Mumbai) +0.423s

3. M. Zagazeta (R-ACE GP) +0.450

9. J. Crawford (Hitech GP) +0.694s

20. S. Montoya (Hitech GP) +1.152s

F Regional Qualifying 2

1. A.K. Antonelli (Mumbai) 1m 54.046s

2. M. Boya (MP) +0.208s

3. T. Inthraphuvasak (VAR) +0.261s

9. J. Crawford (Hitech GP) +0.660s

18. S. Montoya (Hitech GP) +1.037s

F Regional Race 1

1. D. Beganovic (Mumbai) 31m 29.836s

2. M. Zagazeta (R-ACE GP) +1.140s

3. T. Barnard (PHM) +3.298s

15. S. Montoya (Hitech GP) +9.761s

19. J. Crawford (Hitech GP) +11.217s

F Regional Race 2

1. N. Bohra (R-ACE GP) 31m 15.807s

2. A. Neate (Prema) +0.744s

3. T. Barnard (PHM) +1.554s

14. J. Crawford (Hitech GP) +23.260s

18. S. Montoya (Hitech GP) +29.500s

F Regional Race 3

1. M. Boya (MP) 31m 10.787s

2. A.K. Antonelli (Mumbai) +1.631s

3. T. Inthraphuvasak (VAR) +5.531s

8. J. Crawford (Hitech GP) +17.401s

18. S. Montoya (Hitech GP) +35.271s

F Regional Championship after 3 of 15 races – Next round Kuwait January 21/22

1. A.K. Antonelli (Mumbai) 38 Points

2. R. Camara (Mumbai) 32

3. T. Barnard (PHM) 30

17. J. Crawford (Hitech GP) 4

20. S. Montoya (Hitech GP) 0