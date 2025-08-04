Martí Wins Budapest F2 Sprint while Lindblad & Goethe secure vital points

Pepe Martí

delivered a spectacular performance, claiming his third victory of the 2025 season in the Sprint Race, converting reverse-grid pole position into a win. The Spaniard controlled the race from the front, demonstrating exceptional race management and tyre preservation on the notoriously demanding circuit.

Martí

faced an intense early challenge from his Red Bull Junior teammate,

Arvid Lindblad

. The

driver starting P3, launched aggressive attacks, notably diving to the inside at Turn 1 on Lap 8.