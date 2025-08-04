Martí Wins Budapest F2 Sprint while Lindblad & Goethe secure vital points

The unforgiving Hungaroring circuit delivered a dramatic weekend of FIA Formula 2 action, pushing drivers and machinery to their limits under the intense Hungarian weather conditions. For the Red Bull Junior Team, it was a test of resilience and skill, highlighted by a dominant victory, intense intra-team battles, and consistent points-scoring performances from Pepe Martí, Arvid Lindblad, and Oliver Goethe.
Martí: Sprint Race Domination Amidst Teammate's Challenge
Pepe Martí delivered a spectacular performance, claiming his third victory of the 2025 season in the Sprint Race, converting reverse-grid pole position into a win. The Spaniard controlled the race from the front, demonstrating exceptional race management and tyre preservation on the notoriously demanding circuit. Martí faced an intense early challenge from his Red Bull Junior teammate, Arvid Lindblad. The Campos driver starting P3, launched aggressive attacks, notably diving to the inside at Turn 1 on Lap 8.
Martí, however, skillfully used the switchback at Turn 2 to immediately retake the position, displaying composure under pressure. This fierce but fair battle between the teammates showcased their competitive spirit before Martí solidified his lead to take the checkered flag.
I mean I only really had two moments where I was doubting if I was going to win.
Martí calmly stated after his Sprint Race victory, acknowledging the pressure, including the early battle with Lindblad.
While Pepe Martí commanded the Sprint Race, Arvid Lindblad and Oliver Goethe displayed immense fighting spirit and skill to contribute valuable points to the team's tally across the challenging Budapest weekend.
Lindblad: Strong Sprint Finish Undone by Penalty
Arvid Lindblad showed formidable raw pace throughout, particularly evident in the Sprint Race where he challenged for the lead against Martí in the opening laps. Despite crossing the line in a strong fourth, he later received a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits and gaining an advantage in a separate battle, dropping him to 10th position in the Sprint.
Undeterred, Lindblad showcased his resilience in the Feature Race, battling from his starting position to climb to a strong 6th place finish, adding significant points to his championship bid.
I’ll keep on fighting and push with the team.
Goethe: Top-Six Qualifier, Consistently in the Points
Oliver Goethe delivered a solid and consistent performance at the Hungaroring, with his strongest showing being his 6th position in Qualifying, which put him in an excellent starting spot for the Feature Race.
He navigated the Sprint Race to secure 7th place and continued his solid form in the Feature Race, converting his strong qualifying into an 8th place finish. Goethe's consistent top-ten results across both races demonstrate his ability to extract the maximum from his package on demanding circuits.
Budapest Fuels Red Bull Junior Title Hopes Ahead of Monza
As the FIA Formula 2 Championship now heads into its summer break, the drivers will analyze the data from Budapest, preparing for the final push of the season. All eyes now turn to Monza, the next battleground after the hiatus, where the Red Bull Junior drivers will aim to capitalize on their strengths, convert their impressive pace hopefully into further podiums, and intensify their championship assault across the remaining rounds of the season.
F2 Championship Standings Post-Budapest after Round 9
- 5. Arvid Lindblad: 93 points
- 6. Pepe Martí: 84 points
- 11. Oliver Goethe: 23 points
