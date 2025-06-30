Martí wins Spielberg F2 Sprint amidst tough battles for Lindblad & Goethe

Pepe Martí claimed a dominant victory in the Sprint Race, while teammates Arvid Lindblad and Oliver Goethe grappled with a challenging and incident-filled weekend.
Martí Masters the Mayhem: A Triumph of Tenacity
Saturday's Sprint Race saw Pepe Martí rise above the chaos. Starting fifth, the young Spaniard meticulously navigated a multi-incident, red-flagged race. Displaying exceptional race craft and tyre management, Martí dueled for the lead, ultimately pulling away to claim his second victory of the season, adding to his earlier triumph in Bahrain.
Racing here as a Red Bull driver at the Red Bull Ring... it is a great feeling!
"We had some slight tyre deg, you had to be quite intelligent while you were driving. Being able to secure the win in this strategic race is great... I think we all had different approaches and mine came out to be the best, so I am quite happy about it."
In Sunday's Feature Race, Martí showcased his relentless fighting spirit. Despite a grid penalty from qualifying, he launched a valiant charge through the field, finishing a strong 6th place, demonstrating his raw pace once again.
Lindblad's Weekend of Reckoning: A Glimpse of Untapped Potential
For Arvid Lindblad, the Spielberg weekend was a rollercoaster. A grid penalty after qualifying added an immediate hurdle. In the chaotic Sprint Race, Lindblad was caught in a multi-car incident that brought out the red flag, forcing his early retirement.
The guy came out of nowhere. I had no idea he was there...
, a frustrated Lindblad reported after the incident.
Undeterred, Lindblad attacked the Feature Race with characteristic aggression. Starting deep in the pack, he showcased flashes of blistering pace, battling his way forward to finish 12th.
Goethe's Grueling Battle: The Fight for Every Inch
Oliver Goethe endured a particularly challenging weekend at the Red Bull Ring. In the heavily interrupted Sprint Race, Goethe's efforts were severely compromised early on when he made contact with Dino Beganovic at Turn 3, resulting in Beganovic spinning and bringing out a Safety Car. Goethe received a 10-second penalty for the incident, pushing him to the very back of the pack. Despite this significant setback, he continued to push, ultimately finishing 11th in the chaotic and shortened race.
In Sunday's Feature Race, Goethe fought with unwavering determination. Despite the lingering effects of the Sprint Race's challenges and starting from a disadvantaged position, he relentlessly battled to recover lost ground. He ultimately crossed the finish line in 17th place.
Rank
Person
Team
Time
1
Leonardo Fornaroli
Invicta Racing
1:15.229
2
Victor Martins
ART Grand Prix
+0.014
3
Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport
+0.024
9
Campos Racing
+0.258
12
Campos Racing
+0.317
16
MP Motorsport
+0.552
F2 Championship Standings Post-Spielberg - Round 7
- Arvid Lindblad: 6th Place - 79 points
- Pepe Martí: 7th Place - 67 points
- Oliver Goethe: 15th Place - 12 points
Beyond Spielberg
The Red Bull Junior Team leaves Spielberg with valuable lessons. Pepe Martí's dominant Sprint victory highlights their potential, while the valiant efforts of Arvid Lindblad and Oliver Goethe underscore the unyielding fighting spirit that defines these future stars. The focus now sharpens on the next challenge: the iconic Silverstone Circuit, where the team will aim to build on their momentum from July 4-6.
📺 Formula 2 Spielberg - Formula 1 YouTube Channel
- F2 Feature Race Highlights | 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
- F2 Sprint Race Highlights | 2025 Austrian Grand Prix