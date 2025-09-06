Fionn McLaughlin winning British F4 at Snetterton 2025
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Junior Formula Series

McLaughlin Secures 2025 British F4 Championship Title

A season of consistent brilliance culminates in an early championship victory for the young talent.
Written by Oliver Schran
3 min readPublished on
The Red Bull Junior Team is thrilled to announce a new champion has been born. Fionn McLaughlin, the 17-year-old Irish sensation, has officially been crowned the 2025 ROKiT F4 British Champion, securing the title with a commanding lead and putting an emphatic stamp on a season that has been a masterclass in consistency, speed, and raw talent.
With three wins, eight podium finishes, and four pole positions to his name, he has been a front-runner from the very first round, a journey marked by several standout moments that ultimately led to his championship victory.
The season kicked off at Donington Park, where McLaughlin immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with, securing a 2nd place in the first race. He followed up with another strong weekend at Silverstone, securing another podium in the third race of the weekend.
Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Silverstone 2025

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Silverstone 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin in Silverstone 2025 - British Formula 4

Fionn McLaughlin in Silverstone 2025 - British Formula 4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin takes 3rd at British F4 in Silverstone 2025

Fionn McLaughlin takes 3rd at British F4 in Silverstone 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin had a good weekend in Silverstone 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin had a good weekend in Silverstone 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin racing British Formula 4 in Silverstone 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Donington 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin on the podium of British F4 in Donington 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin is ready to race British F4 in Donington 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin leading British F4 in Donington 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin full trottle at British F4 in Donington 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

A defining moment in his campaign came at Snetterton, where he took his first win of the season in the third race, a victory that was a true reflection of his talent and pace. This win was a major statement of intent, and he was happy to announce on social media: "Leading the Championship at the half way point!"
Fionn McLaughlin on top of the podium in Snetterton 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin on top of the podium in Snetterton 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin fighting for positions in Snetterton 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin fighting for positions in Snetterton 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Snetterton 2025

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Snetterton 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin winning in Snetterton 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin winning in Snetterton 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin in the parc ferme after the victory in Snetterton 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The momentum continued to build as the season progressed. At Oulton Park, McLaughlin secured a pivotal victory in the first race, further solidifying his championship lead. His ability to manage the gap to his rivals while securing a crucial championship point for the fastest lap underlined his real pace at the weekend.
Fionn McLaughlin leading the British F4 race at Oulton Park 2025

Fionn McLaughlin leading the British F4 race at Oulton Park 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 at Oulton Park 2025

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 at Oulton Park 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin warming up for British F4 at Oulton Park 2025

Fionn McLaughlin warming up for British F4 at Oulton Park 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin on top the podium at Oulton Park 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin on top the podium at Oulton Park 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin racing British Formula 4 at Oulton Park 2025

Fionn McLaughlin racing British Formula 4 at Oulton Park 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The Zandvoort weekend was another highlight, as McLaughlin took a commanding victory in the final race, extending his points lead in a weekend where his main rival failed to score.
Fionn McLaughlin in the parc ferme of British F4 in Zandvoort 2025

Fionn McLaughlin in the parc ferme of British F4 in Zandvoort 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Zandvoort 2025

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Zandvoort 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin took Pole in Zandvoort 2025 - British Formula 4

Fionn McLaughlin took Pole in Zandvoort 2025 - British Formula 4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin on his way to victory in Zandvoort 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin on his way to victory in Zandvoort 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin leading the British F4 race in Zandvoort 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin enjoyed the British F4 weekend in the Netherlands - 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

One of his most impressive performances was at Knockhill, where he secured a victory in the opening race. His win helped to establish a significant championship gap, even as his weekend ended in disappointment after accidental contact in the final race. Reflecting on his victory and the weekend's challenges, he stated,
Everything felt good in the car and, coming away with the win, I feel very happy...
"Obviously we didn't win it on the road, but for a penalty in front. It's another good haul of points and helps extend our championship lead."
Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Knockhill 2025

Fionn McLaughlin racing British F4 in Knockhill 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin leading the British F4 Race in Knockhill 2025

Fionn McLaughlin leading the British F4 Race in Knockhill 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin had a good pace in Knockhill 2025 - British F4

Fionn McLaughlin had a good pace in Knockhill 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

McLaughlin in the parc ferme after winning the Knockhill Opening Race 2025

McLaughlin in the parc ferme after winning the Knockhill Opening Race 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin at the trackwalk in Knockhill 2025 - British F4

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Fionn McLaughlin’s title has been a collective effort, with the Hitech team providing a flawless car and strategy throughout the season. The team’s collective points have also put them in a dominant position in the Teams' Championship. While the season isn't over yet, the hard work and dedication of everyone involved have paid off with this well-deserved and early championship victory. His consistent performances and ability to capitalize on every opportunity have showcased why he is a rising star and a worthy champion.
In winning the British F4 title, Fionn McLaughlin now joins an exclusive list of champions who have gone on to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Notably, McLaren's Lando Norris won the inaugural season of the championship in 2015, a clear sign that the series is a proven launchpad for aspiring Formula 1 stars. McLaughlin's championship victory is a first important step on his own path, placing him on the same trajectory as one of the sport's most talented young drivers.

Related