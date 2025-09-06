McLaughlin Secures 2025 British F4 Championship Title

The Red Bull Junior Team is thrilled to announce a new champion has been born. Fionn McLaughlin, the 17-year-old Irish sensation, has officially been crowned the 2025 ROKiT F4 British Champion, securing the title with a commanding lead and putting an emphatic stamp on a season that has been a masterclass in consistency, speed, and raw talent.
With three wins, eight podium finishes, and four pole positions to his name, he has been a front-runner from the very first round, a journey marked by several standout moments that ultimately led to his championship victory.
The season kicked off at Donington Park, where McLaughlin immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with, securing a 2nd place in the first race. He followed up with another strong weekend at Silverstone, securing another podium in the third race of the weekend.
A defining moment in his campaign came at Snetterton, where he took his first win of the season in the third race, a victory that was a true reflection of his talent and pace. This win was a major statement of intent, and he was happy to announce on social media: "Leading the Championship at the half way point!"
The momentum continued to build as the season progressed. At Oulton Park, McLaughlin secured a pivotal victory in the first race, further solidifying his championship lead. His ability to manage the gap to his rivals while securing a crucial championship point for the fastest lap underlined his real pace at the weekend.
The Zandvoort weekend was another highlight, as McLaughlin took a commanding victory in the final race, extending his points lead in a weekend where his main rival failed to score.
One of his most impressive performances was at Knockhill, where he secured a victory in the opening race. His win helped to establish a significant championship gap, even as his weekend ended in disappointment after accidental contact in the final race. Reflecting on his victory and the weekend's challenges, he stated,
Everything felt good in the car and, coming away with the win, I feel very happy...
"Obviously we didn't win it on the road, but for a penalty in front. It's another good haul of points and helps extend our championship lead."
Fionn McLaughlin’s title has been a collective effort, with the Hitech team providing a flawless car and strategy throughout the season. The team’s collective points have also put them in a dominant position in the Teams' Championship. While the season isn't over yet, the hard work and dedication of everyone involved have paid off with this well-deserved and early championship victory. His consistent performances and ability to capitalize on every opportunity have showcased why he is a rising star and a worthy champion.
In winning the British F4 title, Fionn McLaughlin now joins an exclusive list of champions who have gone on to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Notably, McLaren's Lando Norris won the inaugural season of the championship in 2015, a clear sign that the series is a proven launchpad for aspiring Formula 1 stars. McLaughlin's championship victory is a first important step on his own path, placing him on the same trajectory as one of the sport's most talented young drivers.