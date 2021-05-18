Monaco is open for F2 action

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Mecachrome Dallara)

FIA F2 Championship position: 2nd – 30 points – after 3 of 24 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

FIA F2 Championship position: 3rd – 28 points – after 3 of 24 races

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Mecachrome Dallara)

FIA F2 Championship position: 16th – 0 points – after 3 of 24 races

Of course Monaco is special and for the three Red Bull Juniors, Jüri Vips, Jehan Daruvala and Liam Lawson it is a huge highlight in the season as they head into the second round of the F2 campaign.

Vips ready for the challenge

Certainly one of the most exciting weekends of the year. “Yes I would say so,” agrees the 20-year-old Estonian. “I haven't been there so I don't really know what to expect but I am really looking forward to it. I've always liked street races in general and this looks like a really cool track so I think that, especially in these F2 cars, it will be really nice to drive.”

“Obviously we have not tested on a street track but it's the same for most of the people. It's only those who are in their third season who have driven there before in an F2 car, so know what they are doing. For most of the championship contenders we are in the same situation, new for all of us.”

“I trust the experience of the team going to Monaco to give me a good car. Though Hitech have not raced there the engineers have, they have a lot of experience and I trust them to give me a good car like we had already in Bahrain and at the Barcelona test as well. So I think it's going to be good.”

Daruvala remembers it well

“I've raced in Monaco, I think it was five years ago in Formula Renault,” explained the 22-year-old Indian. “So it's not my first time there but my first time in a super quick car. I am tremendously excited about it, we've done a lot of preparation. We've had time off after Bahrain so I am looking forward to getting back in the car, going out on track and doing the business.”

“We've not driven these cars on any street tracks, even last year but I really think that if all the teams are in the ballpark then the driver can make the difference. As long as the car is there or thereabouts then it should be good.”

“I've had good results on street circuits in the past, like Pau and so on. Last time in Monaco in the Renault I qualified well and I think I can be pretty competitive. It's not perhaps my favourite style of track but I think I can go pretty well.”

“Of course Monaco is special with all the history but once the helmet is on you forget about that and it's just another race and you treat it as a normal weekend,” concluded the Carlin driver who is third in the points standings.

Lawson can't wait

“It's a pretty special one,” enthuses the 19-year-old New Zealander. “I had time in the Red Bull simulator today (Monday) so I got my first 'taste' of what it's going to be like. I'm super excited.”

“It's the circuit, so historic and a track that everyone loves. As kid I drove every F1 game that came out and I drove Monaco more than any other. I don't know what it is, something about it, every driver seems to feel the same way, it's just a really cool track.”

“In F2 the track time is very limited, even in F1 the time is less than usual but they still get three practice sessions with plenty of tyres. We have 45 minutes with one set of tyres and with that we have to try and learn everything and get everything sorted, before Qualifying.”

“So it is definitely going to be tough. I think the most important thing for Quali is going to be to try and extract everything we can out of FP to make sure we know as much as possible. I think Monaco is a place that is about being on the absolute limit without making any mistakes, we'll have to make good use of every minute and not give up any track time,” asserted the Hitech driver who lies second in the points chase after winning the first race of the season.

Monaco weekend schedule – all times CEST

Thursday 20th May

09:45 – Free Practice (45 minutes)

13:20 – Qualifying Group A (16 minutes)

13:44 – Qualifying Group B (16 minutes)

Friday 21st May

11:45 – Race 1 (30 laps, 45 minutes)

Saturday 22nd May

08:20 – Race 2 (30 laps, 45 minutes)

17:15 – Race 3 (42 laps, 60 minutes)