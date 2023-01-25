Montoya and Lindblad ready for action in Kuwait

#7 Arvid Lindblad (GBR – HitechGP Tatuus Fiat)

Formula 4 UAE Championship position: 2nd – 44 points – after 3 of 15 races

#55 Sebastian Montoya (COL – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Formula Regional Middle East Championship position: 20th – 0 points – after 3 of 15 races

Moving from Dubai to Kuwait Red Bull Juniors Arvid Lindblad and Sebastian Montoya continue their early season efforts. 15-year-old Briton Lindblad stands 2nd in the Formula 4 UAE Championship going into the event which is a double with races this Friday and Saturday and on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

6 races in 6 days also for 17-year-old Colombian Montoya who has to make up ground in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship after a frustrating start. Jak Crawford is not contesting any more FRME races this year.

Lindblad ready to build on a great start

“The track looks really cool, it’s new for everyone so we’ll all be learning it for the first time and the ones that adapt and learn the quickest. The track has long straights and mainly high/medium speed corners. There are many flowing sections and corners which feed into the next so think will be a very exciting track to drive.”

“We have 2 rounds following each other with only 1 day in between so it will be really important we keep working and learning throughout the week to stay strong till the end.”

Arvid Lindblad racing F4 UAE in Dubai - 2023 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“It will also be very draining since there will be very little rest time so I need to make sure I’m looking after myself and eating and getting good sleep to stay fit throughout.”

Round 1 in Dubai went well, the pace was strong and we started the championship well but we know there are many things we can work on both from my side and the car. Arvid Lindblad

“Therefore I will be really focused on working on those and then working with the team to try to develop the car so we can keep improving.”

Montoya making changes to chase the wins

“Kuwait is up next for the Formula Regional Middle East Championship. We walked the track on Tuesday and it seems pretty cool, I think it's quite interesting and I think that none of the drivers have been here before, the teams have not been here so it's going to be quite a learning curve for everyone.”

“I think that the first week is more about getting it right with the car. One of the biggest struggles we had in Dubai was overheating with the rear tyres, we were overheating the rears and using them a lot compared to the front tyres. I think that this was what was limiting us the most.”

Sebastian Montoya racing Formula Regional in Dubai - 2023 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“We've also made a couple of other changes with the car for reliability which should make things better.”

“I think that the format, with us racing on Friday and Saturday, having Sunday off then competing again, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is quite good. This way it gives us a bit of a 'second chance' if we don't get it right the first week.”

If we do get it right this week then we can go and double up. Sebastian Montoya

“I think it is interesting, the potential was there in Dubai, we just didn't really put it together. So the main goal this week is that I just have to focus on what I have to do, completing the lap in Qualifying, making sure it's a good lap. From there I think it's quite clear, we can fight for wins and get on the top step of the podium.”

Kuwait Event schedule – all times GST (CET +3)

KUWAIT #1

Wednesday 25th January Thursday 26th January Friday 27th January Saturday 28th January 09:00 - 10:00 F4 UAE Official Test 1 10:00 - 11:00 F4 UAE Official Test 4 08:30 - 09:00 F4 UAE Official Free Practice 09:40 F4 UAE Race 2 (30 min) 10:10 - 11:10 F Regional Official Test 1 11:10 - 12:10 F Regional Official Test 4 09:15 - 09:45 F Regional Official Free Practice 10:30 F Regional F3 Race 2 (35 min) 11:20 - 12:20 F4 UAE Official Test 2 13:45 - 14:45 F4 UAE Official Test 5 11:00 - 11:15 F4 UAE Qualifying 1 14:25 F4 UAE Race 3 (30 min) 13:20 - 14:20 F Regional Official Test 2 15:00 - 16:00 F Regional Official Test 5 11:20 - 11:35 F4 UAE Qualifying 2 15:20 F Regional F3 Race 3 (35 min) 14:30 - 15:30 F4 UAE Official Test 3 12:40 - 12:55 F Regional F3 Qualifying 1 15:40 - 16:40 F Regional Official Test 3 13:05 - 13:20 F Regional F3 Qualifying 2 15:45 - F4 UAE Race 1 (30 min) 16:25 - F Regional F3 Race 1 (35 min)

KUWAIT #2

Monday 30th January Tuesday 31st January Wednesday 1st February 10:00 – 11:00 F4 UAE Official Test 6 09:00 – 09:30 F4 UAE Official Free Practice 08:15 F4 UAE Race 2 (30 min) 11:10 – 12:10 F Regional Official Test 6 09:45 – 10:15 F Regional Official Free Practice 09:30 F Regional F3 Race 2 (35 min) 13:45 – 14:45 F4 UAE Official Test 7 11:30 – 11:45 F4 UAE Qualifying 1 12:15 F4 UAE Race 3 (30 min) 15:00 – 16:00 F Regional Official Test 7 11:55 – 12:10 F4 UAE Qualifying 2 13:15 F Regional F3 Race 3 (35 min) 12:15 – 12:45 F Regional F3 Qualifying 1 12:55 – 13:10 F Regional F3 Qualifying 2 15:45 F4 UAE Race 1 (30 min) 16:35 F Regional F3 Race 1 (35 min)

Arvid Lindblad is ready to race Formula 4 UAE - 2023 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool