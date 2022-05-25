Noel Leon races Monaco in Formula Regional

#19 Noel Leon (MEX – Arden Tatuus Renault)

The steep learning does not abate for Mexican 17-year-old Noel Leon who makes his Monaco debut. The Red Bull Junior can't wait for Round 3 of the Formula Regional European Championship.

“It’s going to be a very special week, to run with F1 and also because it’s Monaco. It couldn't be more special.”

“We did a lot of work in the simulator and I feel really good for this race weekend. We have prepared a lot so I've got a good feeling, I'm confident that we can do a really good job.”

“It’s a really nice, very exciting track. We all know that you need to be 100% focussed, too easy to make a mistake, but yeah a very nice track.”

“It’s going to be really fun to race on street circuit and what a street circuit to start on.”

Monaco weekend schedule – all times CEST

Thursday 26th May

14:00 – Practice 1 (50 minutes)

Friday 27th May

09:05 – Qualifying 1 Group A (30 Minutes)

09:45 – Qualifying 1 Group B (30 Minutes)

Saturday 28th May

11:40 – Race 1 (30 Minutes +1 lap)

Sunday 29th May

08:35 – Race 2 (30 Minutes +1 lap)