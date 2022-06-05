Noel Leon
Junior Formula Series

Noel Leon with Formula Regional race pace again at Paul Ricard

Race pace wasn't bad and in Race 1 on Saturday I managed to recover some positions from grid P22 to 17
Mexican 17-year-old Noel Leon again had the race pace in his Arden Formula Regional European car to make some good race overtakes in Paul Ricard but Qualifying traffic had put him out of position on the grid for both races.
“It was great to be racing again just a week after Monaco. This time we didn't get the results I want but we keep learning.”
Noel Leon enjoying the nice racing conditions in Southern France - 2022
Noel Leon racing at the classic Paul Ricard Circuit - Formula Regional 2022
Noel Leon enjoying the Southern French livestyle racing at Paul Ricard 2022
Noel Leon is ready to race Paul Ricard - Formula Regional 2022
Noel Leon full speed at Race 1 of Formula Regional - Paul Ricard 2022
Noel Leon had a mixed weekend at Paul Ricard - Formula Regional 2022
“In both Qualifying session's I had traffic on my hot laps so basically I couldn't put the lap together that I needed.”
Noel Leon
“In Race 2 today I had contact in the first lap and something on my car was broken so that really restricted what I could do. When the Safety Car came in and left us 2 laps of racing at the end with us all bunched up I tried and made some overtakes.”
“We are going to keep working hard to arrive at Zandvoort with everything better.”

Qualifying 1 Group B

  • 1. G. Bortoleto (R-ACE) 1m 59.062s
  • 2. L. Fluxa (R-ACE) +0.222s
  • 3. M. Boya (ART) +0.302s
  • 11. N. Leon (Arden) +1.089s

Race 1

  • 1. P. Aron (Prema) 33m 59.116s
  • 2. D. Beganovic (Prema) +0.986s
  • 3. M. Belov (MP) +5.090s
  • 17. N. Leon (Arden) +25.498s

Qualifying 2 Group B

  • 1. G. Bortoleto (R-ACE) 1m 58.980s
  • 2. K. Haverkort (Van Amer) +0.242s
  • 3. L. Fluxa (R-ACE) +0.244s
  • 12. N. Leon (Arden) +1.054s

Race 2

  • 1. G. Mini (ART) 33m 4.929s
  • 2. D. Beganovic (Prema) +0.287s
  • 3. K. Haverkort (Van Amer) +0.950s
  • 21. N. Leon (Arden) +12.218s

Formula Regional Championship positions after 8 of 20 races

  • 1. D. Beganovic (Prema) 165points
  • 2. G. Mini (ART) 102points
  • 3. H. David (R-ACE) 92points
  • 16. N. Leon (Arden) 3points

Next round Zandvoort June 18/19