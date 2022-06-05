Noel Leon with Formula Regional race pace again at Paul Ricard

Mexican 17-year-old Noel Leon again had the race pace in his Arden Formula Regional European car to make some good race overtakes in Paul Ricard but Qualifying traffic had put him out of position on the grid for both races.
“It was great to be racing again just a week after Monaco. This time we didn't get the results I want but we keep learning.”
“In both Qualifying session's I had traffic on my hot laps so basically I couldn't put the lap together that I needed.”
Again race pace wasn't bad and in Race 1 on Saturday I managed to recover some positions from grid P22 to 17
“In Race 2 today I had contact in the first lap and something on my car was broken so that really restricted what I could do. When the Safety Car came in and left us 2 laps of racing at the end with us all bunched up I tried and made some overtakes.”
“We are going to keep working hard to arrive at Zandvoort with everything better.”
Qualifying 1 Group B
- 1. G. Bortoleto (R-ACE) 1m 59.062s
- 2. L. Fluxa (R-ACE) +0.222s
- 3. M. Boya (ART) +0.302s
- 11. N. Leon (Arden) +1.089s
Race 1
- 1. P. Aron (Prema) 33m 59.116s
- 2. D. Beganovic (Prema) +0.986s
- 3. M. Belov (MP) +5.090s
- 17. N. Leon (Arden) +25.498s
Qualifying 2 Group B
- 1. G. Bortoleto (R-ACE) 1m 58.980s
- 2. K. Haverkort (Van Amer) +0.242s
- 3. L. Fluxa (R-ACE) +0.244s
- 12. N. Leon (Arden) +1.054s
Race 2
- 1. G. Mini (ART) 33m 4.929s
- 2. D. Beganovic (Prema) +0.287s
- 3. K. Haverkort (Van Amer) +0.950s
- 21. N. Leon (Arden) +12.218s
Formula Regional Championship positions after 8 of 20 races
- 1. D. Beganovic (Prema) 165points
- 2. G. Mini (ART) 102points
- 3. H. David (R-ACE) 92points
- 16. N. Leon (Arden) 3points
REPLAY | Formula Regional EU Championship by Alpine Round 4 Paul Ricard
QP1 - Round 4 Paul Ricard F1 Circui
Race 1 - Round 4 Paul Ricard F1 Circuit
QP2 - Round 4 Paul Ricard F1 Circuit
Race 2 - Round 4 Paul Ricard F1 Circuit
Next round Zandvoort June 18/19