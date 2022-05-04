Nomura & Arao take it to the streets in Pau

#33 Souta Arao (JAP - Mygale Renault)

French F4 Championship position: 3rd – 29 points – after 3 of 21 races

#15 Yuto Nomura (JAP - Mygale Renault)

French F4 Championship position: 6th – 23 points – after 3 of 21 races

Racing in Europe in the French F4 Championship is quite a learning curve for Japanese 16-year-olds Souta Arao and Yuto Nomura . It gets a lot steeper this weekend when the Red Bull Juniors head out on the streets of Pau for Round 2.

Nomura ready for the challenge

“I will race on a street circuit for the first time, I'm really looking forward to it. I was able to practice the simulator for only one day. I didn't have much time, but it was a very good experience.”

I think the circuit is very tight and difficult. So the results in Qualifying will be important. Yuto Nomura

“I think that the settings of the car compared to Nogaro will be quite different, so I will try to find a good set-up quickly.

“I think it is important to continue to attack even on the first drive on a street circuit, so it is necessary to run with full concentration.”

Yuto Nomura in the pit of Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Arao prepared after plenty of sim time

“I'm really looking forward to my first time on a street circuit. I was able to practice with Red Bull and FFSA simulators and was able to get a lot of laps in. I had the impression that it was a normal road, so it was bumpy and easily unbalanced the car.”

“At Nogaro, I was slow to get used to the track and was not able to work out the settings. We only had one 30-minute practice session, so we couldn't try many different set-ups. I think it is important to try to understand the course as soon as possible, even if it is just one lap.”

As for driving issues, I think tyre management and the timing of using new tyres is important. Souta Arao

“In the last event, I used new tyres in the first race, which made the third race harder. If I can manage my tyres well, I think my overall race pace will improve, so I will take good care of my tyres.”

Souta Arao in the pit of Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Pau French F4 Weekend Schedule – all times CET

Friday 6th May Saturday 7th May Sunday 8th May 10:50 – Free Practice (30mins) 08:50 – Race 1 (20mins +1lap) 08:40 – Race 3 (20mins +1lap) 16:30 – Qualifying (25mins) 15:40 – Race 2 (20mins +1lap)

WATCH IT LIVE