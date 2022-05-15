Nomura wins, Arao podiums in Magny-Cours French F4

Souta Arao maintained his excellent French F4 pace at Magny-Cours and fellow 16-year-old Japanese Red Bull Junior Yuto Nomura scored a great win in the reverse grid Race 2. Arao was honest about the good fortune that helped him to a podium in Race 1.

Arao learning and going fast

“During the race week, I had problems in every session and was not able to give 100% performance.”

“I made a big mistake in the Qualifying session but it was not so bad. I hope to improve my ability to respond to the situation and to get a good result in the Qualifying session after the limited practice.”

“The races themselves were difficult with wobbly steering and brake problems. In Race 1 two cars collided and disappeared, so I was lucky to get from 5th to 3rd place.”

“Race 2 was a reverse grid and most of the drivers in front of me were using new tires, but I was able to keep up with them in the first half of the race, but in the middle and second half of the race it was very tough.”

“In Race 3 it looks like I stalled, but the clutch failed and I could not start the race because I could not get into gear.”

“I learned a lot from this weekend and I think I still need to learn how to explain to the team when I have a problem.”

“I was not able to run in perfect condition from the Qualifying but I was able to think about how to respond to the situation and run as fast as possible. Looking at it positively, I think it was a good experience.”

Nomura made up for Qualifying

“The track had many medium and high speed corners and I enjoyed driving it. I especially enjoyed the two high-speed chicanes because they require courage to run fast.”

“In the Qualifying, the temperature was high, so I wanted to record the time early, but I returned to the pit once due to machine trouble. I was able to get out again immediately, but I couldn't make a time attack when I wanted due to the red flag. It was a disappointing Qualifying.”

“Race 1 had a good pace in the second half, but had dropped in the first half and couldn't recover.”

“Race 2 I was able to fix that challenge and win from P2 on the grid.”

“Race 3, I was able to move up from 9th place to 6th place at the start, but when the Safety Car came out, I was hit from behind and retired.”

“This weekend, I was able to improve my understanding of the car and gain confidence. This result is disappointing, but I will do my best to get good results in the next race.”

Qualifying

1. H. Barter 1:40.839

2. E. Cabanelas +0.311s

3. E. Vayron +0.376s

5. S. Arao +0.519s

9. Y. Nomura +0.916s

Race 1

1. H. Barter 13 laps

2. E. Vayron +1.230s

3. S. Arao +1.544s

9. Y. Nomura +8.526s

Race 2

1. Y. Nomura 13 laps

2. P.A. Provost +0.807s

3. J. Berrio +1.255s

5. S. Arao +10.844s

Race 3

1. H. Barter 12 laps

2. E. Vayron 4.408s

3. A. Giusti 5.021s

DNF S. Arao (Mechanical)

DNF Y. Nomura (Incident)

FFSA French F4 Championship after 6 of 14 races

Next Race Spa July 29/30

1. H. Barter 161 points

2. S. Arao 94 points

3. A. Giusti 92 points

9. Y. Nomura 41 points