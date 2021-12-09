Points to score, scores to settle in Yas Island F2 finale

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 6th – 116 points – after 20 of 23 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 7th – 96 points – after 20 of 23 races

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 93 points – after 20 of 23 races

#11 Jack Doohan (AUS – MP Motorsport Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 19th – 6 points – after 20 of 23 races (missed 17 races)

It has been an incredibly intense F2 Season, Jeddah was dramatic and the last round this weekend in the United Arab Emirates is bound to be sensational. Red Bull Junior F2 regulars Liam Lawson, Jehan Daruvala and Jüri Vips have their sights set on the top step of three podiums and after an excellent debut, Jack Doohan is not aiming any lower.

The Yas Island circuit has been revised and is another great challenge.

Vips very keen on new inspiration

“Looking forward to finishing off the year on a high,” states the 21-year-old Estonian. “I think that most people have been to Abu Dhabi before, but they've changed the track so it will be interesting to drive on the new layout. It will be new for everyone and that's an interesting challenge to end the year.”

“We know that we need better one lap pace so that is what we will work on from the start.”

Daruvala determined to qualify strong

“Obviously it's the last race weekend of the year and I am really looking forward to finishing the season on a high,” enthuses the 23-year-old Indian. “Clearly Qualifying is going to be very important again, last week we showed great race pace but we didn't quite have it in Qualy.”

“The important thing is to be strong in Qualifying then I am sure we can have a really good weekend and that is what the whole team deserves after working so hard all year.”

“It's definitely one of my favorite tracks to drive so it should be a fun weekend and I hope we have some good racing.”

Lawson likes the track

“I'm very excited for this weekend,” states the 19-year-old New Zealander. “Abu Dhabi is a track that I have done on the simulator a lot over the years and watched a lot of races. The new layout looks really cool as well.”

“Hopefully the racing is nice and close and we know that we need to improve Qualifying, that's the main goal. We know that the race pace has been quite good recently so we need to improve Qualifying and start at the front for the races.”

Doohan happy to learn more

“Really looking forward to this weekend, at least it will be a bit more familiar as I drove the car for the first time last week,” says the 18-year-old Australian. “Back to back races allow me to come into this weekend with a small bit of knowledge.”

“Abu Dhabi should be a special event, I'm keen to keep learning and gaining more experience. That's what I'm here to do and if a good result can come out of it then that's a bonus but honestly I just want to get a good feel for the car, complete all the sessions and finish all the races.”

“Then we have post season testing next week where we start working for next year. I'm really excited and keen for that as well.”

Yas Island weekend schedule – all times GST Gulf Standard Time (CET +3)

Friday 10th December

11:35 – Practice (45 minutes)

18:30 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 11th December

12:20 – Race 1 (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)

18:45 – Race 2 (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)

Sunday 12th December

13:00 – Race 3 (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 lap)