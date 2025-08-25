Red Bull Driver Search - New talents join the path to F1

Two new driving talents in Chiara Bättig and Mattia Colnaghi have joined the Red Bull Junior Team. Bättig, from Switzerland, will step up from karting to F4 next season while Italian-Argentinian driver, Colnaghi, will climb the ladder from Eurocup-3 to the FIA F3 series in 2026.
Bättig was selected to join the Red Bull Junior Team after a successful performance at the recent Red Bull Driver Search in Portugal. The 15 year-old demonstrated her skills when taking to the track in single-seater machinery for the first time. The three-day programme saw young drivers from around the world put through their paces off-track and on-track in Formula cars.
“It means a lot to me to be a Red Bull Junior Driver,” said Bättig. “I think the Red Bull Junior Team is really exciting, and I think they are making really good progress with their drivers. It’s my first time in a single-seater car, we adapted really well and I’m happy about that.”
My ultimate goal is to reach Formula One and become World Champion.
“My plan for next year is to race in F4 and my mindset is that I know what I’m capable of. I hope to inspire young female karters to take the same journey I am making now.”
Dr. Helmut Marko, Head of Red Bull Junior Driver Programme and Red Bull Motorsports Consultant, praised Bättig’s efforts: “This was Chiara’s first time in a Formula car, coming straight from karting, and her performance was very good. She was successful in karts and the speed she showed in the Formula car means we are looking forward to a very successful season.”
Italian-Argentinian driver, Colnaghi, made the step into cars in 2024 and delivered instant success. Six race wins in the Spanish F4 Championship saw him clinch the title in his rookie season, while the 17 year-old currently leads the Eurocup-3 standings with three rounds remaining.
“Being selected as a Red Bull Junior Driver means the opportunity and the pathway to get to where I want to be, with my ultimate goal of becoming a Formula One World Champion with Red Bull,” said Colnaghi.
Winning the Spanish F4 title last year as a rookie was a key achievement for me, as is joining the Red Bull Junior Team, but I must remain humble – this is very important to me.
Dr. Marko has high expectations of Colnaghi and added: “Mattia is racing in Eurocup-3. He is leading the championship and will go to F3 and, as always, we want them to be frontrunners and, if possible, win the championship.”
Since its formation in 2001, the Red Bull Junior Team has been committed to developing the best young driving talent in motorsports. Currently, the team consists of 13 drivers, five of whom race alongside Formula One in the F2 and F3 series. The Red Bull Junior Team has been responsible for developing the careers of 22 Formula One drivers, of which include all four current Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.