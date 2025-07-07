Red Bull Junior Team Battles Through Demanding Silverstone F2 Weekend

The hallowed grounds of Silverstone Circuit delivered a weekend of unparalleled drama and challenge for the FIA Formula 2 Championship, with the Red Bull Junior Team drivers, Arvid Lindblad, Pepe Martí, and Oliver Goethe, battling through treacherous wet conditions and fierce competition.
From F1 Dreams to F2 Realities: Lindblad's Mixed Fortunes at Silverstone
British prodigy Arvid Lindblad (Campos Racing) experienced a weekend of significant highs and challenging lows. His Silverstone visit began with a sensational Formula 1 free practice debut with Red Bull Racing, where he impressed by finishing FP1 a commendable 14th, just half a second off Max Verstappen's pace. "I felt comfortable in the car and I think the speed was okay," Lindblad remarked on his F1 outing.
"I think that definitely I could go a bit quicker with a few more laps. But considering it was my first time in the car, I've only done very limited running in an F1 car – for example this weekend I think it's 13, 14 seconds quicker than F2 so the step is enormous."
So I think all that considered with the limited prep I'm quite happy with the job today.
However, his Formula 2 results proved more challenging. Despite showcasing flashes of raw speed and setting the fastest lap in the Feature Race, a difficult qualifying left him with an uphill battle. He ultimately climbed to a hard-fought 8th place in the Feature Race, demonstrating his wet-weather prowess but highlighting the contrasting fortunes of his F1 and F2 sessions.
Martí's Relentless Charge Through the Field
Pepe Martí (Campos Racing) once again showcased his unyielding fighting spirit at Silverstone. Following a challenging qualifying session, Martí still displayed consistent race craft to finish 10th in the Sprint Race. He truly ignited the track in the Feature Race, launching a relentless charge from a lower grid position.
2 points is not what I expected going into the weekend, but we’ll be back in Spa to grab a bunch more!
The Spaniard meticulously picked off rivals with precision, demonstrating impressive pace and strategic awareness to climb to a respectable 9th place and add valuable points.
Goethe's Gritty Performance in Challenging Conditions
Oliver Goethe (MP Motorsport) faced demanding circumstances at Silverstone, grappling with the capricious British weather. Through the constantly shifting conditions, the young German driver showcased his resilience, extracting every ounce of performance from his car. He maintained composure amidst the chaos, barely missing out on points in both the Sprint and Feature Races by finishing 11th. Despite challenging moments and minor contact in the Feature Race, Goethe kept his focus, driving a clean and determined race.
Rank
Person
Team
Time
1
J. Crawford
DAMS Lucas Oil
1:03:05.304
2
A. Dunne
Rodin Motorsport
+0.227
3
L. Browning
Hitech TGR
+0.838
8
Campos Racing
+3.779
9
Campos Racing
+4.186
11
MP Motorsport
+4.905
F2 Championship Standings Post-Silverstone - Round 7
- Arvid Lindblad: 6th place - 84 points
- Pepe Martí: 8th place - 69 points
- Oliver Goethe: 15th place - 12 points
Looking Ahead to Spa-Francorchamps
Despite a demanding Silverstone outing that saw no podiums, the Red Bull Junior Team drivers gained invaluable experience learning to master the challenging wet conditions. Their sights are now firmly set on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit for Round 9 of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, scheduled for July 25-27, 2025. Much like Silverstone, Spa is renowned for its unpredictable weather, where rain can often play a decisive role. The trio is keen to translate Silverstone's lessons into strong performances at Spa, pushing for valuable points and coveted podium finishes.
📺 Formula 2 Silverstone - Formula 1 YouTube Channel
- F2 Feature Race Highlights | 2025 British Grand Prix
- F2 Sprint Race Highlights | 2025 British Grand Prix