Red Bull Junior Team Battles Through Demanding Silverstone F2 Weekend

British prodigy

Arvid Lindblad

(

) experienced a weekend of significant highs and challenging lows. His Silverstone visit began with a sensational

Formula 1

free practice debut with

, where he impressed by finishing FP1 a commendable 14th, just half a second off

pace. "I felt comfortable in the car and I think the speed was okay," Lindblad remarked on his F1 outing.