Lawson and Iwasa score brilliant wins in Abu Dhabi F2 final

A hard fought Feature Race win from Pole by Ayumu Iwasa and Liam Lawson jumping up to 3rd in the F2 Championship thanks to a Sprint Race win and 3rd on Sunday made it a superb Abu Dhabi event for the Red Bull Juniors.

Dennis Hauger was an excellent 4th in both races while Jehan Daruvala suffered a very frustrating weekend after his Monza success.

Iwasa on top

“Basically I am very happy,” grinned the 21-year-old Japanese. “I could win the end of season race so this is a big point.”

“Actually I was struggling a lot yesterday so we were working a lot after that, we worked really long, right through to the end of the day to try and improve for the Feature Race.”

“So that is why we could improve a lot today but as we saw our pace was still not so good compared with the car behind and I had to work hard to win.”

So still there is improvement to come, I am happy but I can improve and will be even stronger. Ayumu Iwasa

Lawson's dream weekend

“Very happy with the weekend,” enthused the 20-year-old New Zealander. “Obviously to finish on a high is nice, I think we, as a team, deserve it after the struggles we've had this year.”

“I think it also shows where we should have been most of the season, we've had the pace to be here all year. It's a bit bittersweet, obviously very happy with the win yesterday.”

It's been my highlight weekend of the year, to have FP1 with Red Bull as well, very happy with that and to finish 3rd in the F2 championship. Liam Lawson

“3rd isn't what we came into the year to achieve but considering we came into this weekend 7th, taking 3rd is maximising what we could achieve.”

Hauger with 2 good drives

"It was a decent Qualifying compared to how FP went,” stated 19-year-old Norwegian. “We were running P4 for most of the session, so it was a bit of a shame in the last lap not being able to improve.”

Saturday: “Not the best start as I got some wheelspin, but I still managed to stay in the position. Then I tried to stay in the DRS zone. I struggled a bit with the rears but still tried to stay there.”

“In the last couple of laps, I started to gain some pace and grip again. I tried to challenge Cordeel, it was quite tricky passing him into turn 9 not actually knowing if he was really there or not. I tried to keep it safe and I’m happy with how the race ended.”

I feel I maximised what I could. Dennis Hauger

Sunday: "I had a good start and got up to P4 quite early. I just stayed in the queue on options, went into the pits and we lost a position, unfortunately, but we had the pace to sort of be up there for the podium. I still feel that we maximised what we could and I'm happy with P4 from P7. We had a decent weekend overall to end the season so I'm happy about that."

Daruvala out of luck and out of sorts

"Super close Qualifying, but obviously not the result I wanted,” explained the 24-year-old Indian. “The car felt pretty good, but I was blocked by another driver on the first push of the second run.”

Saturday: “Not much to say, race ended on lap 1 and I’m glad that both me and Enzo are fine.”

Sunday: "Definitely not an easy race but I'm happy we got to get out today after the big crash yesterday. The boys did a good job putting the car back together. In the end, I wasn't 100 percent there physically, I was struggling a little bit with my arm."

It is what it is, obviously, the season didn't go to plan but still, this is how racing goes and I'll be back. Jehan Daruvala

