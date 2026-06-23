Red Bull Junior Team Heads Home to Spielberg

The Red Bull Junior Team is heading home to Spielberg for the next stop of the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 championships, where the iconic Red Bull Ring, nestled in the Styrian mountains, plays host to the Austrian Grand Prix.
Mexican driver Ernesto Rivera continued his impressive start in Formula 3 last time out in Barcelona by scoring points in a second consecutive Feature Race with a seventh-place finish. He battled hard at the front of the field in Saturday’s Sprint Race before a reliability issue dropped him out of the running. With strong pace in both qualifying and race sessions so far, the 17-year-old will be looking to continue his impressive run in Spielberg.
Mattia Colnaghi will be looking to get things back on track after a difficult weekend in Spain. Forced out of the Sprint Race with a reliability problem in the opening stages, the Argentinian-Italian driver then dropped places on the grid in Sunday’s Feature Race to finish in 18th place.
Meanwhile, Ireland’s Fionn McLaughlin continued to get to grips with a highly competitive Formula 3 series, completing both races outside of the points.
In Formula 2, Nikola Tsolov continued to show he is a series title contender as he claimed a double podium across both races in Barcelona. The ‘Bulgarian Lion’ led much of the Feature Race before being passed by title rival Rafael Câmara in the closing stages. A post-race penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage saw the 19-year-old drop to fourth place. Heading to the Red Bull Ring, he trails the championship leader by only six points.
The Austrian weekend will provide a different test for the Red Bull Junior Team drivers. The Red Bull Ring is significantly different than anything experienced so far on the calendar, with its long straights, heavy breaking zones and extreme elevation changes that will encourage overtaking opportunities. The 4.326km layout is one of the shortest on the calendar and always provides high drama.
CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Formula 2
- Nikola Tsolov: 2nd / 80 pts
Formula 3
- Ernesto Rivera: 11th / 16 pts
- Mattia Colnaghi: 21st / 1 pt
- Fionn McLaughlin: 25th / 0 pts
WHEN TO WATCH
Saturday 27 June, 2026
- F3 Sprint Race: 10:05 (CEST) - Servus TV
- F2 Sprint Race: 14:15 (CEST) - Servus TV
Sunday 28 June, 2026:
- F3 Feature Race: 08:40 (CEST) - Servus TV
- F2 Feature Race: 10:10 (CEST) - Servus TV
FOLLOW THE RED BULL JUNIOR TEAM
- Instagram:@redbulljuniorteam
- TikTok:@redbulljuniorteam