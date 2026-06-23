Red Bull Junior Team Heads Home to Spielberg

In

Formula 2

,

continued to show he is a series title contender as he claimed a double podium across both races in

. The ‘Bulgarian Lion’ led much of the Feature Race before being passed by title rival Rafael Câmara in the closing stages. A post-race penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage saw the 19-year-old drop to fourth place. Heading to the

, he trails the championship leader by only six points.