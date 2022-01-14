Red Bull Junior Team will take it to the Max in 2022

After ex Red Bull Junior Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship for Red Bull Racing the current Juniors have every inspiration they need.
No less than 5 Juniors line up in Formula 2 for the coming season headed by 2021 race winners Jehan Daruvala, Liam Lawson and Jüri Vips. They are joined by 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and Ayumu Iwasa who made a rapid transition through F3 last season after winning the French F4 Championship in 2020.
A stage further back are Jak Crawford and Jonny Edgar who have their second year in F3 and are joined by Isack Hadjar. Both Crawford and Hadjar start their seasons with F3 Asia before the European championship begins.
Early in the their open wheel careers, Yuto Nomura and Souta Arao will contest French F4 and Arvid Lindblad also steps up to F4 from karting when he turns 15 in August.
Noel Leon contests the Formula Regional European Championship after winning the F4 Honda US Championship last year.
Red Bull Junior Team 2022
- Jüri Vips – 10 August 2000 – Estonia – Formula 2 – HitechGP
- Liam Lawson – 11 February 2002 – New Zealand – Formula 2 – Carlin
- Jehan Daruvala – 1 October 1998 – India – Formula 2 – Prema Racing
- Dennis Hauger – 17 March 2003 – Norway – Formula 2 – Prema Racing
- Ayumu Iwasa – 22 September 2001 – Japan – Formula 2 – DAMS
- Jonny Edgar – 13 February 2004 – Great Britain – Formula 3 – Trident
- Jak Crawford – 2 May 2005 – USA – Formula 3 & F3 Asia – Prema Racing
- Isack Hadjar – 28 September 2004 – France – Formula 3 & F3 Asia – HitechGP
- Souta Arao – 18 December 2005 – Japan – French F4 – FFSA Academy
- Yuto Nomura – 12 November 2005 – Japan – French F4 – FFSA Academy
- Arvid Lindblad – 4 August 2007 – Sweden – F4 – Van Amersfoort
- Noel Leon – 21 December 2004 – Mexico – Formula Regional EU – Arden