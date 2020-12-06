Sasahara on the pace but out of luck in Suzuka Super Formula

#15 Ukyo Sasahara (JAP – Mugen Honda HR-417E)

Qualifying 1: 8th – Grid 1: 8th – Race 1: DNF (Incident)

Qualifying 2: 3rd – Grid 2: 13th (Technical penalty) – Race 2: 11th

Right on the pace and qualifying third on Day 2 at Suzuka, Ukyo Sasahara was only thwarted by bad luck in the penultimate Super Formula round.

When four cars tried to squeeze onto the same line going into Turn 1 late in Race 1 battling for 4th, Sasahara's Mugen Honda was one of two cars sent slamming into the barrier. Fortunately unhurt, the Red Bull Athlete benefitted from intense overnight work from the team and qualified the car 3rd on Sunday morning.

Unfortunately a necessary change of the damaged engine demoted him to 13th on the grid and then a stall left the 24-year-old Japanese half a lap behind. With great race pace he clawed his way back to 11th at the flag.

Standard is super for Sasahara

“The team did a fantastic job, I really have to thank them for so much work before this weekend that gave me a good car to drive and working overnight to repair the damage from Saturday so that we could battle for pole on Sunday. It was so great to see them finally happy after we have struggled so much this season.”

Ukyo Sasahara © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“We realised in Free Practice that finally we had a car that was working like standard and we could concentrate on set-up. I was also able to work on my driving and getting the best out of the Super Formula car.”

“One of the most challenging sectors in this series is the first at Suzuka, the esses behind the pits. To get purple on the timing for this sector was rewarding. We got into Q3 on Saturday but we had fuel flow issues which were costing about 1 second down the straight so couldn't really challenge for pole.”

“Not a lot to say about the race really. We crashed and I felt I had to apologise to Hirakawa (Ryo Hirakawa) and Tsuboi (Sho Tsuboi), though you can see from the replay that there was nothing much I could do. The stewards gave me a 3 point license penalty, I don't agree but I have to accept it.”

Day 2 even faster

“Even though I knew that we had a 10 place grid penalty I wanted to try for pole and we got close, still suffering a little bit on straight line speed but I really enjoyed the car, the guys did a fantastic job and it was a lot of fun to drive, all credit to the team for 3rd.”

Ukyo Sasahara © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Then the start was strange, like Autopolis but the opposite. There I felt the car go into first but actually it was in neutral. This time I didn't feel the gear engage, thought I was in neutral but then it stalled.”

“So we were a long way behind. The race pace was really good though, there were Safety Cars and a lot of changes, at times we were quicker than the cars at the front. We passed quite a few, made up places at the end to take 11th. That's not a great result but we can see that we are competitive.”