Souta Arao and Yuto Nomura start French F4 in Nogaro

#15 Yuto Nomura (JAP - Mygale Renault)

#33 Souta Arao (JAP - Mygale Renault)

After testing at the Le Mans Bugatti circuit, Red Bull Juniors Yuto Nomura and Souta Arao are ready for the start of the French F4 Championship at Nogaro. It is a 7 round 21 race series that concludes at Paul Ricard in October.

Nomura keen to make a difference

“The test became very fulfilling,” enthused 16-year-old Japanese Nomura. “I was able to improve my driving with each test, and at the beginning there was a big time difference with the top, but I was able to shorten it considerably.”

“Nogaro is a very technical circuit and I think it makes a difference for drivers. I've only run on a simulator, so I want to run faster.”

“I haven't changed the car set-up yet, so I'll try different setings during Race Week to find the best one.”

“I still have a little complicated operation of the machine, so the first task is to fix it.”

“This weekend I will do my best to maximise my performance.”

Arao aiming to sort out his braking

“Two official tests were held at the Bugatti circuit before the season opener,” explained 16-year-old Japanese Arao. “I am getting used to the French F4 car and my driving level is gradually improving, so I will do my best to get the best results.”

“I have not driven the Nogaro circuit yet, but looking at the course map and on-board, I think it is a course where brake control and gas pedal work are important.”

“The rule of the car setting is that only the rear wing and anti-roll bar can be changed, so I would like to make good adjustments to these two items during the race weekend.”

“I still haven't been able to get the braking right, so I hope to be able to adjust that part of my braking during the race week.”

“This will be my first time at the Nogaro Circuit during race week, so I hope to get used to the track as soon as possible, even if it's just for one session, so that I can get off to a good start in the season opener!”

Nogaro weekend schedule – all times CET

Friday 15th April

Private Practice (5 sessions each 25mins)

Saturday 16th April

8:55 – Free Practice (30mins)

15:30 – Qualifying (25mins)

Sunday 17th April

10:45 – Race 1 (20mins +1lap)

16:50 – Race 2 (20mins +1lap)

Monday 18th April

11:50 – Race 3 (20mins +1lap)