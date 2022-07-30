Souta Arao grabs second in French F4 at Spa

Souta Arao qualified P2 and took second in Race 3 but felt he should have had more. Fellow 16-year-old Japanese Red Bull Junior Yuto Nomura came away from the French F4 round at Spa with similar thoughts. 5th fastest in Qualifying he took 6th in Race 3.

REPLAY - FFSA French F4 Spa 2022

Championnat de France F4 à Spa : Course 1

Championnat de France F4 à Spa : Course 2

Championnat de France F4 à Spa : Course 3

Arao had confidence and pace

“I enjoyed Spa. In Qualifying I had confidence, but I made a lot of mistakes. I lost time a lot. My mistake lost me pole position, but I was able to gain confidence in my speed. I need to more focus in Quali.”

“Race 1: I got good start. Right after the start, I almost made contact with another car and when I tried to avoid it, I got stuck on the banana kerb and dropped to P5.”

Souta Arao racing to the podium at French F4 - Spa 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

After that, I had engine trouble and stalled out on the straights, but I was happy that I managed to finish the race. Souta Arao

“Race 2: I knew my pace was good. I got a good start, but when I came to overtake from the outside at T7, I locked up a little and lost a position. But my pace was relatively good and I was able to catch up from P9 to P5.”

Souta Arao on the podium of French F4 in Spa - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 3: I changed the setting drastically. My grid position was a little wet at the start, so I had a lot of wheel spin, but I kept my position.”

“I think my pace was good right after the start, but the SC came out twice and it was a sprint race of 2 laps in total. It was a race that left me with a lot of regrets.”

Souta Arao racing French F4 in Spa 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nomura had Qualifying pace and some frustration

“I enjoyed Spa! But I wasn't feeling very well at the practice run stage. However, I was able to improve with each run and was in the top 5 in Qualifying.”

Yuto Nomura is ready to race French F4 in Spa - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 1 I started in 8th place with a penalty from the previous race. I was able to move up to 6th place at the start. However, in the restart after the Safety Car, I was late and was overtaken by two cars.”

“Although I was 8th place at the checkered flag, I finished 7th due to the penalty of the driver ahead.”

Yuto Nomura racing French F4 in Spa - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Race 2 I started 6th on the reverse grid in the top 10 from Qualifying. The start wasn't bad, but the race pace was bad and I dropped some places. The result was 10th place, and it was a race with remaining challenges.”

“Race 3 I started in 6th place from the second best time in Qualifying.

I started well and moved up to 5th at the exit of the 1st corner, but I couldn't use the slipstream and was retaken in front of Eau Rouge. Yuto Nomura

After that, the Safety Car came out twice and I finished in 6th place without racing properly.”

“This race was defeated by the bad race pace. At Spa it is relatively easy to overtake, so I had a chance to win. But I couldn't do that, so I'll try to improve.”

Yuto Nomura - French F4 in Spa 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

RESULTS French F4 at Spa 2022

Qualifying

1. H. Barter 2m 24.468s

2. S. Arao +0.130s

3. A.Giusti +0.265s

5. Y. Nomura +0.559s

Race 1

1. H. Barter 23m 47.351s

2. A. Giusti +3.541s

3. E. Vayron +4.494s

4. S. Arao +4.613s

7. Y. Nomura +8.925s

Race 2

1. E. Peugeot 23m 05.989s

2. R. Andriolo +0.341s

3. J. Berrio +0.540s

5. S. Arao +3.027s

10. Y. Nomura +4.596s

Race 3

1. H. Barter 23m 53.536s

2. S. Arao +0.278s

3 . A. Giusti +0.737s

6. Y. Nomura +2.636s

FFSA French F4 Championship after 12 of 21 races

1. H. Barter 161 points

2. S. Arao 140 points

3. A. Giusti 136 points

6. Y. Nomura 59 points

Next Race Lédenon September 10/11