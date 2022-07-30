Souta Arao grabs second in French F4 at Spa

Souta Arao qualified P2 and took second in Race 3 but felt he should have had more. Fellow 16-year-old Japanese Red Bull Junior Yuto Nomura came away from the French F4 round at Spa with similar thoughts. 5th fastest in Qualifying he took 6th in Race 3.
REPLAY - FFSA French F4 Spa 2022
Championnat de France F4 à Spa : Course 1
Championnat de France F4 à Spa : Course 2
Championnat de France F4 à Spa : Course 3
Arao had confidence and pace
“I enjoyed Spa. In Qualifying I had confidence, but I made a lot of mistakes. I lost time a lot. My mistake lost me pole position, but I was able to gain confidence in my speed. I need to more focus in Quali.”
“Race 1: I got good start. Right after the start, I almost made contact with another car and when I tried to avoid it, I got stuck on the banana kerb and dropped to P5.”
After that, I had engine trouble and stalled out on the straights, but I was happy that I managed to finish the race.
“Race 2: I knew my pace was good. I got a good start, but when I came to overtake from the outside at T7, I locked up a little and lost a position. But my pace was relatively good and I was able to catch up from P9 to P5.”
“Race 3: I changed the setting drastically. My grid position was a little wet at the start, so I had a lot of wheel spin, but I kept my position.”
“I think my pace was good right after the start, but the SC came out twice and it was a sprint race of 2 laps in total. It was a race that left me with a lot of regrets.”
Nomura had Qualifying pace and some frustration
“I enjoyed Spa! But I wasn't feeling very well at the practice run stage. However, I was able to improve with each run and was in the top 5 in Qualifying.”
“Race 1 I started in 8th place with a penalty from the previous race. I was able to move up to 6th place at the start. However, in the restart after the Safety Car, I was late and was overtaken by two cars.”
“Although I was 8th place at the checkered flag, I finished 7th due to the penalty of the driver ahead.”
“Race 2 I started 6th on the reverse grid in the top 10 from Qualifying. The start wasn't bad, but the race pace was bad and I dropped some places. The result was 10th place, and it was a race with remaining challenges.”
“Race 3 I started in 6th place from the second best time in Qualifying.
I started well and moved up to 5th at the exit of the 1st corner, but I couldn't use the slipstream and was retaken in front of Eau Rouge.
After that, the Safety Car came out twice and I finished in 6th place without racing properly.”
“This race was defeated by the bad race pace. At Spa it is relatively easy to overtake, so I had a chance to win. But I couldn't do that, so I'll try to improve.”
RESULTS French F4 at Spa 2022
Qualifying
- 1. H. Barter 2m 24.468s
- 2. S. Arao +0.130s
- 3. A.Giusti +0.265s
- 5. Y. Nomura +0.559s
Race 1
- 1. H. Barter 23m 47.351s
- 2. A. Giusti +3.541s
- 3. E. Vayron +4.494s
- 4. S. Arao +4.613s
- 7. Y. Nomura +8.925s
Race 2
- 1. E. Peugeot 23m 05.989s
- 2. R. Andriolo +0.341s
- 3. J. Berrio +0.540s
- 5. S. Arao +3.027s
- 10. Y. Nomura +4.596s
Race 3
- 1. H. Barter 23m 53.536s
- 2. S. Arao +0.278s
- 3. A. Giusti +0.737s
- 6. Y. Nomura +2.636s
FFSA French F4 Championship after 12 of 21 races
- 1. H. Barter 161 points
- 2. S. Arao 140 points
- 3. A. Giusti 136 points
- 6. Y. Nomura 59 points
Next Race Lédenon September 10/11