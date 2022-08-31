The F2 pressure is on for Red Bull Juniors in Zandvoort

#5 Liam Lawson (NZL – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)
- FIA F2 Championship position: 5th – 114 points – after 22 of 28 races
#17 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – DAMS Dallara Mecachrome)
- FIA F2 Championship position: 7th – 96 points – after 22 of 28 races
#2 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)
- FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 94 points – after 22 of 28 races
#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)
- FIA F2 Championship position: 12th – 67 points – after 22 of 28 races
The intensity of the F2 competition leaves no room for less than great performances in Qualifying and both races. At Spa it was Liam Lawson who scored best, in Zandvoort the other Red Bull Juniors; Dennis Hauger, Jehan Daruvala and Ayumu Iwasa will have another chance to come out on top.
Those who raced in F3 in 2021, Hauger and Iwasa, know what to expect. For Lawson and Daruvala it is something very new.
Lawson ready for the challenge
“Zandvoort is just a crazy circuit, I am looking forward to the banking and the elevation, all of that, I think it's a very exciting driver circuit.”
Spa was good, we need Zandvoort to be better!
, asserted the 20-year-old New Zealander.
Iwasa has a good record but is not overconfident
“In Zandvoort last year in F3 I got on the podium but actually it was not so great,” stated the 20-year-old Japanese. “I was struggling to find a good balance, especially on the banked corner. It was a very special corner in the F3 calendar, not like anything else we raced on.”
I expect that in F2 this year it will also be quite difficult so I know that is something we will have to work on.
“We will see.”
Daruvala ready to bounce back
“It's going to be our first time at Zandvoort, F2 is going to be quite physical round there.”
Let's see how we go, hopefully we'll find the pace that we have been missing the last couple of rounds.
“Spa was something to forget and we've got to get back in front where we should be,” stated the 23-year-old Indian.”
Hauger ready to repeat F3 success
“I really enjoyed the circuit back in F3 last year were I put it on pole and won,” recalled the 19-year-old Norwegian. “Very technical and tight. Really cool for Quali but not so easy in the races in terms of passing. So Quali will be important.”
Zandvoort weekend schedule – all times CEST
Friday 2nd September
Saturday 3rd September
Sunday 4th September
10:05 – Practice (45 min)
17:00 – Sprint Race
10:20 – Feature Race
15:00 – Qualifying (30 min)
(29 Laps or 45 Min +1 lap)
(40 Laps or 60 Min +1 lap)
WATCH IT LIVE
German, Austrian & Swiss viewers can watch the races Live on SERVUS TV via Cable or Sat TV.
More infos about streaming via Web or App can be found HERE